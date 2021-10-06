DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: IMMOFINANZ AG IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 3 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 2021-10-06 / 12:05 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notice according to section 135 para 3 Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018

IMMOFINANZ AG: Disposal of treasury shares - 5% reporting threshold for treasury shares crossed IMMOFINANZ AG notifies that IMMOFINANZ AG crossed the reporting threshold of 5% for treasury shares on 05 October 2021. Due to the issue of 6,997,200 treasury shares to the holders of the mandatory convertible notes due 2023 as a result of an early mandatory conversion by IMMOFINANZ AG the number of treasury shares fell below the 5% threshold.

At the time of this notice IMMOFINANZ AG holds 1,028 treasury shares, corresponding to a proportion rounded down to approximately 0.00% of the total number of issued IMMOFINANZ shares of 123,293,795.

The details to be published pursuant to section 7 of the Austrian Publication Regulation 2018 regarding the disposal of treasury shares as well as amendments (as the case may be) to be published pursuant to section 6 of the Publication Regulation 2018, will be published on the website of IMMOFINANZ AG (https://immofinanz.com/en/investor-relations/shares /repurchase-sale-of-treasury-shares).

For additional information contact: Bettina Schragl Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations T +43 (0)1 88 090 2290 M +43 (0)699 1685 7290 communications@immofinanz.com investor@immofinanz.com

IMMOFINANZ AG
Wienerbergstraße 9
1100 Vienna
Austria
http://www.immofinanz.com

