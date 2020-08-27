|
IMMOFINANZ AG: Release of a Financial report
08/27/2020 | 04:20am EDT
|
DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: IMMOFINANZ AG
/ Release of Financial Reports
IMMOFINANZ AG: Release of a Financial report
27.08.2020 / 10:17
Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
27.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1124057 27.08.2020
© EQS 2020
|
|All news about IMMOFINANZ AG
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
313 M
370 M
370 M
|Net income 2020
|
14,4 M
17,0 M
17,0 M
|Net Debt 2020
|
2 312 M
2 734 M
2 734 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|33,1x
|Yield 2020
|6,60%
|
|Capitalization
|
1 604 M
1 896 M
1 897 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|12,5x
|EV / Sales 2021
|12,1x
|Nbr of Employees
|294
|Free-Float
|64,8%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends IMMOFINANZ AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|7
|Average target price
|
24,60 €
|Last Close Price
|
14,31 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
97,8%
|Spread / Average Target
|
71,9%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
20,2%