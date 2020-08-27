Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Wiener Boerse  >  IMMOFINANZ AG    IIA   AT0000A21KS2

IMMOFINANZ AG

(IIA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IMMOFINANZ AG: Release of a Financial report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 04:20am EDT

DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: IMMOFINANZ AG / Release of Financial Reports
IMMOFINANZ AG: Release of a Financial report

27.08.2020 / 10:17
Announcement according to Article 125 BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IMMOFINANZ AG hereby announces that the Financial report (half-year) is immediately available under the follwing internet address:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year) according to § 125 BörseG

Language: German
Address: https://cdn.immofinanz.com/finanz/IMMOFINANZ_Halbjahresfinanzbericht_2020.pdf

Language: English
Address: https://cdn.immofinanz.com/finanz/IMMOFINANZ_Half-year_Financial_Report_2020.pdf

27.08.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: IMMOFINANZ AG
Wienerbergstraße 11
1100 Vienna
Austria
Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1124057  27.08.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1124057&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about IMMOFINANZ AG
04:20aIMMOFINANZ AG : Release of a Financial report
EQ
08/26IMMOFINANZ : 10.4% increase in rental income during first half-year, net profit ..
EQ
08/26IMMOFINANZ AG : Recommendation by the Executive and Supervisory Boards to the AG..
EQ
08/06IMMOFINANZ AG : IMMOFINANZ successfully sells office building in the Düsseldorf ..
EQ
07/31IMMOFINANZ AG : Release according to Article 135, Section 1 BörseG with the obje..
EQ
07/22IMMOFINANZ AG : Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the obje..
EQ
07/20IMMOFINANZ AG : Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the obje..
EQ
07/14IMMOFINANZ AG : Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the obje..
EQ
07/13IMMOFINANZ AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/10IMMOFINANZ AG : Release according to Article 135, Section 1 BörseG with the obje..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 313 M 370 M 370 M
Net income 2020 14,4 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
Net Debt 2020 2 312 M 2 734 M 2 734 M
P/E ratio 2020 33,1x
Yield 2020 6,60%
Capitalization 1 604 M 1 896 M 1 897 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,5x
EV / Sales 2021 12,1x
Nbr of Employees 294
Free-Float 64,8%
Chart IMMOFINANZ AG
Duration : Period :
IMMOFINANZ AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMOFINANZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 24,60 €
Last Close Price 14,31 €
Spread / Highest target 97,8%
Spread / Average Target 71,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronny Pecik Chief Executive Officer
Michael Knap Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dietmar Reindl Chief Operating Officer
Stefan Schoenauer Bakk Chief Financial Officer
Nicolaas J. M. van Ommen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMOFINANZ AG-40.13%1 896
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-14.67%37 949
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-23.56%32 441
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-6.06%31 650
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED10.82%31 228
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.2.84%28 556
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group