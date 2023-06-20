Advanced search
    IIA   AT0000A21KS2

IMMOFINANZ AG

(IIA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:25:12 2023-06-20 am EDT
16.37 EUR   -0.55%
IMMOFINANZ AG: myhive am Wienerberg reaches full occupancy

06/20/2023 | 05:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous
IMMOFINANZ AG: myhive am Wienerberg reaches full occupancy

20.06.2023 / 11:18 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IMMOFINANZ: myhive am Wienerberg reaches full occupancy
 

With the full occupancy of its largest office location on the Wienerberg, IMMOFINANZ is setting another milestone in the successful development of the innovative myhive office concept. Moreover, the next expansion stage is nearing completion with myhive Urban Garden.

The office market is changing: new work, sustainability and hospitality have given rise to new working worlds. Employees’ wellbeing and the efficient use of resources play an increasingly important role in the selection of a company location. What is more, in an environment in which qualified personnel is in short supply, employees want to be courted with attractive workplaces. IMMOFINANZ benefits from this trend with its innovative myhive office solution: the largest myhive location on the Wienerberg, with office space of approximately 75,000 sqm, recently reached full occupancy. The multiple award-winning myhive concept is represented at 25 locations in six countries by now.

In addition to high-quality equipment, flexible workspaces and a wide range of services, myhive am Wienerberg also convinces with community management as well as e-charging stations and shared mobility offers for all tenants.

“Sustainable, communicative work environments equipped with top technology define the new office standard. Companies adapt their strategies to these new requirements and specifically select our office solutions. Full occupancy at our largest location shows us that we optimally meet the needs of our tenants and their employees with our innovative myhive offering. The next expansion stage is therefore about to be completed: with our new myhive Urban Garden, we will also set new sustainability standards starting in September 2023,” says Katrin Goegele-Celeda, IMMOFINANZ Country Manager Austria & Adriatic.

myhive Urban Garden: a green office oasis looking towards the future

With myhive Urban Garden on the Wienerberg, IMMOFINANZ is expanding its successful office brand and offers the highest sustainability standards in all areas. Pre-letting has also started for this location and a third of the total rentable office space of 15,200 sqm has already been taken.

IMMOFINANZ relies on the proven success factors of the myhive concept in myhive Urban Garden and is expanding them to include the highest sustainability standards. In addition, the commitment to resource conservation when using the building is laid down in writing in green lease contracts between the landlord and tenants. But myhive Urban Garden is also an oasis in the everyday business routine: the building has a green facade, the offices are embedded in generous green terrace landscapes and the rental units have their own balconies looking out on the Wienerberg recreational area. IMMOFINANZ thus not only creates a pleasant microclimate but also helps to improve biodiversity on the Wienerberg.

myhive Urban Garden will, after its completion, join the exclusive circle of office buildings in Austria that have been rated “outstanding“ as part of their BREEAM certification. The new office oasis on Wienerberg will also be EU taxonomy-aligned.

 

On IMMOFINANZ

The IMMOFINANZ Group is a commercial real estate corporation whose activities are focused on the office and retail segments of eight core markets in Europe: Austria, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and the Adriatic region. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby IMMOFINANZ relies on its established brands – STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) – as well as complementary products and portfolios like S IMMO. IMMOFINANZ increased its investment in S IMMO to 50% plus one share at the end of 2022 and now includes this company through full consolidation. The real estate portfolio of the IMMOFINANZ Group has a value of approximately EUR 7.9 billion and covers roughly 550 properties. IMMOFINANZ is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under https://www.immofinanz.com

 

For additional information contact:

Bettina Schragl
Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
T +43 (0)1 88 090 2290
M +43 (0)699 1685 7290
communications@immofinanz.com
investor@immofinanz.com


IMMOFINANZ
1100 Vienna, Wienerbergstraße 9, Austria
www.immofinanz.com

20.06.2023 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: IMMOFINANZ AG
Wienerbergstraße 9
1100 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 (0) 1 88090 - 2290
Fax: +43 (0) 1 88090 - 8290
E-mail: investor@immofinanz.com
Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com
ISIN: AT0000A21KS2
WKN: A2JN9W
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Warschau, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1661087

 
End of News EQS News Service

1661087  20.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1661087&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 697 M 762 M 762 M
Net income 2023 -241 M -263 M -263 M
Net Debt 2023 2 847 M 3 111 M 3 111 M
P/E ratio 2023 -9,50x
Yield 2023 2,43%
Capitalization 2 271 M 2 481 M 2 481 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,34x
EV / Sales 2024 6,95x
Nbr of Employees 154
Free-Float 21,0%
Chart IMMOFINANZ AG
Duration : Period :
IMMOFINANZ AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMOFINANZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 16,46 €
Average target price 14,00 €
Spread / Average Target -14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Radka Doehring Chairman-Executive Board
Miroslava Gretiaková Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philipp Amadeus Obermair Member-Supervisory Board & Research Manager
Werner Ertelthalner Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Nemecek Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMMOFINANZ AG41.65%2 481
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-3.93%38 040
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-3.92%31 340
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-13.88%24 843
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-11.24%22 449
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.66%20 506
