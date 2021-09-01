Log in
    IIA   AT0000A21KS2

IMMOFINANZ AG

(IIA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/01 11:21:08 am
21.48 EUR   -0.37%
11:02aIMMOFINANZ : CFO Schönauer at Börsen-Radio
PU
08/31DGAP-AFR : IMMOFINANZ AG: Release of a Financial report
DJ
08/31IMMOFINANZ : Earnings Presentation Q1-2
PU
IMMOFINANZ : CFO Schönauer at Börsen-Radio

09/01/2021 | 11:02am EDT
CFO Stefan Schönauer in an interview with Börsen-Radio on 31 August 2021 with Peter Heinrich. (Podcast only available in German)

IMMOFINANZ's so-called 'STOP SHOP retail parks' are to be 'redensified', i.e. IMMOFINANZ will build up to 12,000 flats on the roofs of the more than 100 shopping centres using wood construction methods. This living space is to be flexible in terms of size, climate-neutral and equipped with solar power and geothermal heating and, on top of that, have socially acceptable rents, according to CFO Stefan Schönauer in an interview with Börsenradio (in German). In addition, the operation of the retail parks is will not be affected during the construction work. Positive valuation effects in Austria and Germany supported the 2021 half-year result. Profit recovery due to lower Covid 19 effects. Dividend proposal increased to €0.75, group profit of €229m. Other topics: Acquisitions in the ATX real estate triad CA Immo, Immofinanz and S Immo.

Listen to the podcast episode here (only available in German)

Disclaimer

Immofinanz AG published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 15:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 334 M 395 M 395 M
Net income 2021 166 M 197 M 197 M
Net Debt 2021 2 145 M 2 539 M 2 539 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
Yield 2021 3,72%
Capitalization 2 658 M 3 138 M 3 147 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,4x
EV / Sales 2022 13,6x
Nbr of Employees 308
Free-Float 62,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 21,56 €
Average target price 21,86 €
Spread / Average Target 1,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Schoenauer Bakk Chief Financial Officer
Bettina Breiteneder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philipp Amadeus Obermair Member-Supervisory Board & Research Manager
Dietmar Reindl Chief Operating Officer
Nicolaas J. M. van Ommen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMMOFINANZ AG27.05%3 138
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED9.60%40 834
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-9.53%26 542
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-25.77%26 283
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED6.17%25 189
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-19.78%24 544