    IIA   AT0000A21KS2

IMMOFINANZ AG

(IIA)
  Report
Delayed Wiener Boerse  -  11:25 2022-06-21 am EDT
14.49 EUR   -2.56%
01:35pIMMOFINANZ : Request to add an additional agenda item
PU
01:35pIMMOFINANZ : Proposal for resolution for the request to add an additional agenda item
PU
01:35pIMMOFINANZ : Declaration acc. to section 87 para 2 Austrian Stock Corporation Act - Martin Matula
PU
IMMOFINANZ : Declaration acc. to section 87 para 2 Austrian Stock Corporation Act - Martin Matula

06/21/2022 | 01:35pm EDT
English Working Translation provided by the company.

Annex 2

Martin Matula

Declaration according to section 87 para 2 Austrian Stock Corporation Act

According to section 87 para 2 Austrian Stock Corporation Act each person proposed for election to the Supervisory Board shall disclose to the Shareholders' Meeting his or her professional qualifications, his or her professional or comparable functions as well as any circumstances, which could give rise to concerns of partiality.

Therefore, I declare as follows:

  1. For my professional qualifications, I refer to the curriculum vitae (Annex ./1).
  2. The curriculum vitae (Annex ./1) also includes my professional and comparable other functions.
  3. There is no reason for exclusion or impediment to appointment pursuant to section 86 Austrian Stock Corporation Act.
  4. There is no legally binding conviction for a judicially punishable offence that calls my professional reliability into question.

Therefore, and also otherwise, there are no circumstances that give rise to concerns of bias on my part with respect to my activities as a member of the Supervisory Board of IMMOFINANZ AG.

In the event of my election, I will gladly accept it.

Prag, 20 June 2022

Martin Matula

Disclaimer

Immofinanz AG published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 17:34:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
