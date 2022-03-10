IMMOFINANZ : Declaration acc. to section 87 para 2 Austrian Stock Corporation Act - Martin Nemecek

Englische Arbeitsübersetzung / English Working Translation

Martin Nemecek

Declaration pursuant to § 87 para 2 AktG

Pursuant to § 87 para 2 AktG, each person proposed for election to the Supervisory Board shall disclose to the General Meeting his or her professional qualifications, his or her professional or comparable functions, and any circumstances that could give rise to concerns of partiality.

In detail, I explain as follows:

For my professional qualifications, I refer to my curriculum vitae (Annex . /1 ). The curriculum vitae (Annex . /1 ) also lists my professional and comparable other functions. There is no reason for exclusion or impediment to appointment pursuant to § 86 AktG. There is no legally binding conviction for a judicially punishable offence that calls my professional reliability into question.

Therefore, and also otherwise, there are no circumstances that give rise to concerns of bias on my part with regard to my activities as a member of the supervisory board of IMMOFINANZ AG.

In the event of my election, I will gladly accept it.

Prague, on 4.3.2022

[signature]

_____________________

Martin Nemecek