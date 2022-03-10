Log in
IMMOFINANZ : Declaration acc. to section 87 para 2 Austrian Stock Corporation Act - Miroslava Grestiakova

03/10/2022 | 03:43am EST
Englische Arbeitsübersetzung / English Working Translation

Miroslava Grestiakova

Declaration pursuant to § 87 para 2 AktG

Pursuant to § 87 para 2 AktG, each person proposed for election to the Supervisory Board shall disclose to the General Meeting his or her professional qualifications, his or her professional or comparable functions, and any circumstances that could give rise to concerns of partiality.

In this context, I further confirm that I meet the criteria for independence from the Company, its Board of Directors as well as from shareholders of the Company (C-Rules 53 and 54 of the Corporate Governance Code).

In detail, I explain as follows:

  1. For my professional qualifications, I refer to my curriculum vitae (Annex . /1).
  2. The curriculum vitae (Annex . /1) also lists my professional and comparable other functions.
  3. There is no reason for exclusion or impediment to appointment pursuant to § 86 AktG.
  4. There is no legally binding conviction for a judicially punishable offence that calls my professional reliability into question.
  5. On independence in accordance with the guidelines of the Corporate Governance Code (C- Rules 53 and 54 as well as Appendix 1 "Guidelines on Independence"):
    • I was not a member of the Executive Board or a senior executive of IMMOFINANZ AG or any subsidiary.
    • Neither I personally nor any company in which I have a significant economic interest maintains a business relationship with IMMOFINANZ AG or a subsidiary to an extent that is significant for me or has maintained such a business relationship in the past year.
    • I was neither an auditor of IMMOFINANZ AG nor was I involved in or an employee of the appointed auditing firm.
    • No member of the Executive Board of IMMOFINANZ AG is a member of the supervisory board of a company in which I serve as an executive board member or managing director.
    • I am not a close family member of (i) any member of the Executive Board or officer of IMMOFINANZ AG or any subsidiary or (ii) the auditor of IMMOFINANZ AG or any participant or employee of the appointed audit firm.
    • I am not a shareholder of IMMOFINANZ AG or any subsidiary with an interest of more than 10% or represent the interests of such a shareholder.

1

M.15593327.1

Englische Arbeitsübersetzung / English Working Translation

Therefore, and also otherwise, there are no circumstances that give rise to concerns of bias on my part with regard to my activities as a member of the supervisory board of IMMOFINANZ AG.

In the event of my election, I will gladly accept it.

Bratislava, on 4.3.2022

[signature]

_____________________

Miroslava Grestiakova

2

M.15593327.1

Disclaimer

Immofinanz AG published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 08:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
