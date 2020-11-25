IMMOFINANZ : Earnings Presentation Q1-3 2020

FFO 1 per share only slightly below previous year's level
Amounts in MEUR
P&L Q1-3 2020
Adjustments
FFO Q1-3 2020
Results of asset management
158.9
46
159.0
Results of property sales
9.5
-9.5
0.0
Results of property development
-21.0
21.0
0.0
Other operating income
1.5
-0.2
1.3
Other operating expenses
-35.8
7.4
-28.4
Results of operations
113.1
18.8
131.8
Other revaluation results
-144.8
144.8
0.0
Operating profit (EBIT)
-31.7
163.6
131.8
Financial results
-60.5
17.9
-42.7
FFO 1 before tax
89.2
FFO 1 before tax / share in EUR
0.83
Including accrued interest bonds
FFO 1 before tax (excl. S IMMO)
89.2
Accrued interest Corporate Bond 2023
3.3
FFO 1 before tax adjusted for accrued interest (excl. SIMMO)
92.4
FFO 1 / share adjusted for accrued interest (excl. S IMMO) in EUR
0.86
*FFO 1 includes the total MEUR 13.1 annual coupon payment for the 2023 corporate bond, which was made for the first time in January 2020. If the coupon payment were spread across the whole year, FFO 1 in Q1-3 2020 would amount to MEUR 92.4, which exceeds last year's level of MEUR 84.0.
Number of shares for calculation: 107,667,310 (time weighted due to capital measures) as of 30.09.2020; 107,387,703 (time weighted due to share buybacks) as of 30. September 2019Rounding differences may result from the use of automatic data processing for the addition of rounded amounts
FFO 1 (before tax)
MEUR 89.2 -3.9%
(Q1-3 2019: MEUR 92.8)
FFO 1 (before tax)/share¹
EUR 0.83 -4.1%
(Q1-3 2019: EUR 0.86)
FFO 1 (before tax) adj.* MEUR 92.4 +10.1%
(Q1-3 2019: MEUR 84.0)
FFO 1 (before tax)/share¹ adj.*
EUR 0.86 +10.3%
(Q1-3 2019: EUR 0.78)
6
Results and financing
P&L - rental income and results from AM and property sales increased
Q1-3 2020
Q1-3 2019
Change
Change
(in MEUR)
(in MEUR)
absolute
in %
Rental income
215.1
203.4
11.7
5.7
Results of asset management
158.9
153.8
5.1
3.3
Results of property sales
9.5
3.7
5.8
≥ 100%
Results of property
− Higher rental income due to portfolio
growth resulting from acquisitions and
completions
− Increase in receivables write-offs from AM
to MEUR -19.2 mainly related to Covid-19
in Q2 2020 (Q1-3 2019: MEUR -0.8) led to
rise in property expenses to MEUR -49.1
(Q1-3 2019: MEUR -38.3)
− Property sales of MEUR 51.9 in Q1-3
2020 - positive impact from sale of
German office building
− Revaluation of development projects in
the amount of MEUR -20.4(Q1-3 2019:
development
-21.0 9.1 -30.1 n/a
MEUR 15.0) reflects slight increase in
market yields due to Covid-19 and cost
increases
Rounding differences may result from the use of automatic data processing for the addition of rounded amounts
7
Results and financing
P&L - revaluation results reflect Covid-19 impact
Q1-3 2020
Q1-3 2019
Change
Change
(in MEUR)
(in MEUR)
absolute
in %
Results of operations
113,1
139.7
-26.7
-19.1%
Revaluation results
-144.8
97.4
-242.2
n/a
from standing investments
Revaluation - country split
Revaluation loss is equivalent to approximately 3.2% of the portfolio's carrying amount at 30. September 2020 (retail: 4.2% of carrying amount; office: 2.7% of carrying amount)
Carrying amount
Revaluation results
All amounts in MEUR
30.09.2020
Q1-3 2020
AT
738.4
-16.8
DE
522.7
-6.4
PL
1,005.0
-39.6
CZ
536.0
-6.2
SK
319.6
-11.3
HU
422.5
-14.1
RO
618.0
-42.8
Other countries
304.3
-7.7
Total
4,466.5
-144.8
Revaluation - asset class split
Carrying amount
Revaluation results
All amounts in MEUR
30.09.2020
Q1-3 2020
Office
2,827.6
-75.5
Retail
1,631.6
-68.4
Other
7.3
-0.9
Total
4,466.5
-144.8
Rounding differences may result from the use of automatic data processing for the addition of rounded amounts
8
Results and financing
P&L - consolidated earnings therefore burdened
Q1-3 2020
Q1-3 2019
Change
Change
(in MEUR)
(in MEUR)
absolute
in %
Financial results
-60.5
-25.3
-35.2
≤ -100%
thereof net financing costs
-54.0
-50.6
-3.5
-6.8%
thereof net profit/loss from equity accounted inv.
9.4
47.1
-37.7
-80.0%
Earnings before tax
-92.2
211.8
-304.0
n/a
Net profit or loss
-98.3
202.6
-300.9
n/a
Earnings per share (in EUR)
-0.91
1.90
-2.81
n/a
Adjusted for one-time effects (non- cash adjustments of effective interest method), financing costs fell by MEUR 2.0
Income from investments accounted by using the equity method amounts to MEUR 9.4 (Q1-3 2019: MEUR 47.1), thereof MEUR 6.3 from S IMMO
Rounding differences may result from the use of automatic data processing for the addition of rounded amounts
9
Results and financing
Robust liquidity profile and diversified debt structure
Maturity profile by year as of 30. September 2020
1200
Bank financing regular
500
Bank financing end of maturity
1000
Corporate bond 2023
Convertible bond 2024 as of 30 September 2020 not in the money
Cash and cash equivalents as of 30 September 2020
800
Undrawn revolving credit line
600
100
295
487
Corporate bond 2027 (issued after balance sheet date in October 2020)
Convertible bond 2024 (coupon reduced by 50 basis points to 1.5% after receipt of IG rating) with MEUR 295.0 as well as future coupon payments of the mandatory convertible bond 2023 ³ Only Corporate Bond 2023 included, as Corporate Bond 2027 was issued in October 2020 and therefore after balance sheet date
Liquidity strongly increased to MEUR
after capital measures in July
Further financial flexibility from MEUR
credit line arranged in March
2020 and MEUR 500 benchmark bond issue in October 2020 (7-year maturity, 2.5% fixed coupon)
Remaining term of financing: 4.75 years after issuance of benchmark bond in October
Financing costs (weighted average interest rate including hedging costs) at a low level of 1.88% (12/2019: 1.91%)
Unencumbered asset pool of MEUR 1,468.8 (28.7%) / MEUR 1,920.5 (34.5%) including S IMMO shares based on EPRA NAV)
Hedging quota: 90.3% (12/2019: 90.7%)
9.7%
58.6%
31.7%
Floating
Floating rate (hedged)
Fixed rate
rate
10
4 Including IFRS 5
Status Covid-19
11
Status Covid-19
Prompt and effective measures to minimize negative crisis effects (I)
Operating measures - acting as a strong and reliable partner for our tenants
Commercial agreements with all large retailers closed - contract extensions of 300,000 sqm in retail signed as compensation
Reduction of operating expenses by more than MEUR 2.0 in Q1-3 despite portfolio growth and prioritization of energy efficiency measures in our buildings
Rent collection improved: 83% of contractual rent paid for Q3, 11% rent reductions and 6% deferred or due
Write-off of receivables from asset management due to Covid-19 amount to MEUR-16.9 in Q1-3 to support our tenants in the crisis
Fast recovery of footfall and larger tickets per shopping trip
Strong increase in number of social media interactions and followers in retail: number of users increased by 7% to 620,000 and page views by 13% to 820,000 (Q3 vs. Q2)
Efficient back-to-office concepts and roll-out of flexible myhive
products
12
Status Covid-19
Prompt and effective measures to minimize negative crisis effects (II)
Financial measures to increase liquidity and strengthen capital
Savings of MEUR 7.2 in expenses from investment property achieved by deferral/reduction of non time-critical maintenance, marketing
MEUR
Savings of MEUR 1.1 in other operating expenses¹
17.5
Tax deferrals and savings of MEUR 9.2 in Q1-3 2020
Additional liquidity generated and secured from property sales closed in Q1-3 (MEUR 51.9 book value) and already signed (MEUR 192.9)
Revolving credit facility of MEUR 100 arranged in March 2020
Placement of shares and issuance of mandatory convertible notes raised MEUR 356 in July and placement of a benchmark bond of MEUR 500 in October 2020
Suspension of dividend for financial year 2019
1 excluding personnel expenses
13
Status Covid-19
Second Covid-19 wave affects retailers to different extents
CZECH REPUBLIC
Lockdown - until 12 December
All non-essential shops closed
F&B only for takeaway
Night-timecurfew
AUSTRIA
Lockdown - until 6 December
All non-essential shops closed
F&B only for takeaway
Curfew
POLAND
Lockdown - until 29 November
All non-essential shops > 2,000 sqm (zoning) closed
F&B only for takeaway
ROMANIA
Partial "soft" Lockdown
Shops open/cinemas closed
Retail closing on weekend (Baja Mare, Constanta)
F&B only for takeaway in Bucarest and Cluj
HUNGARY
"Soft" Lockdown
Shops open until 7 pm
F&B only for takeaway
Night-timecurfew
SLOVENIA
Lockdown (until further notice)
Shops closed, but numerous exceptions
F&B only for takeaway
Night-timecurfew
SLOVAKIA
CROATIA
SERBIA
"Soft" Lockdown
Selective containment measures
Selective containment measures
• Shops open - temperature measurement at entry
•
Shops open
• Retail and F&B closed between 11 pm and 6 am
•
F&B only for takeaway
•
Restaurants open
•
Cinemas closed
35% (352.000 sqm) of retail space is temporarily closed again. Reopening expected in the next weeks.
As of 23 November 2020
14
Status Covid-19
Covid-19: overview of closed retail space as of mid-November 2020
Country
AT
CZ
HU
PL
RO
SK
RS
SI
HR
Total1)
Brand
Leased area (sqm)
60,765
73,253
21,644
131,430
72,920
106,538
5,901
143,295
110,284
31,363
92,394
93,664
13,171
956,622
Closed
42,560
60,411
10,389
5,434
24,422
81,692
0
16,935
3,638
6,050
0
70,922
-
322,453
Closed in %
70%
82%
48%
4%
33%
77%
0%
12%
3%
19%
0%
76%
-
34%
Duration of
7.12.
12.12.
12.12.
10.12.
29.11.
29.11.
-
31.12.
31.12.
31.12.
-
15.12.
-
measures
Number of affected
96
111
16
135
-
75
36
-
101
-
tenants
Retail spaces in Office buildings:
Country
AT
CZ
DE
HU
PL
RO
SK
HR
Total
Leased area (sqm)
16,766
11,579
696
6,042
8,271
5,441
0
1,578
50,373
Retail areas in Office
Closed
12,863
10,839
696
2,307
1,124
1,680
-
0
29,509
Closed in %
77%
94%
100%
38%
14%
31%
-
0%
59%
Closed retail spaces in office buildings amount to 3% of overall leasable office space
As of 23 November 2020 1) Retail Other 9.677 sqm not included
15
Status Covid-19
Fast recovery in summer months, new lockdowns dampen development
portfolio YTD
Number of visitors per week since January 2020
4.500.000
Lockdown CZ
4.000.000
3.500.000
3.000.000
2.500.000
2.000.000
1.500.000
1.000.000
500.000
0
CW 1
CW 3
CW 5
CW 7
CW 9
CW 11
CW 13
CW 15
CW 17
CW 19
CW 21
CW 23
CW 25
CW 27
CW 29
CW 31
CW 33
CW 35
CW 37
CW39
CW 41
CW 43
CW 45
CW 47
portfolio YTD
Number of visitors per week since January 2020
1.200.000
Lockdown CZ
1.000.000
800.000
Reopening
VIVO! RO
600.000
400.000
Lockdown PL
200.000
0
CW 1
CW 3
CW 5
CW 7
CW 9
CW 11
CW 13
CW 15
CW 17
CW 19
CW 21
CW 23
CW 25
CW 27
CW 29
CW 31
CW 33
CW 35
CW 37
CW 39
CW 41
CW 43
CW 45
CW 47
Visitor numbers below 2019 level but higher revenues per shopping trip (larger tickets) especially in STOP SHOPs:
STOP SHOP (like for like)
Q3 20 vs. Q3 19
Q1-3 20 vs. Q1-3 19
Footfall
-5.7%
-17.4%
Sales
+5.5%
-9.4%
VIVO! (like for like)
Q3 20 vs. Q3 19 Q1-3 20 vs. Q1-3 19
Footfall
-16.6%
-28.6%
Sales
-11.8%
-29.1%
Note: CW refers to calendar week
16
Status Covid-19
Office: Covid-19 slows leasing activity and acts as catalyst for existing trends
Current situation
Pandemic slows rental activity, but take-up still reached 106,500 sqm in Q1-3 2020 (~11% of standing office space)
Advanced negotiations for several larger new rentals
Office tenants are differently affected depending on industry, mainly tourism, restaurants & cafes, entertainment, fitness (Covid-19 affected sectors ~8.0% of rented space)
Rejection of opportunistic requests for rent reductions, but provision of temporary support for affected tenants
"New Normal" in the office segment
Covid-19acts as catalyst for digitalization and demand for flexibility
Home office present as topic, but demand will decline significantly as personal interaction with colleagues is crucial for innovation, productivity, training of young employees and corporate culture
17
Status Covid-19
myhive prime flexible offices - the perfect solution in volatile times
Full flexibility for corporates as they …
pay only for the space they really need and can adapt quickly to changing needs
are not tied to long-term contracts
can quickly move into prime office space without long planning periods
can enjoy all-inclusive services and concentrate fully on their business
workspace ofany size private office, room or desk
Lease-termsfrom 1 month
Workspace on demand
Work fromany myhive
Fully furnished and serviced
All-inclusivemonthly fee
18
Status Covid-19
Cash collection¹ from contractual rent as of mid-November 2020
TOTAL
Q1
90%
94%
86%
Q2
79%
91%
64%
Q3
86%
88%
83%
Q1-3 85% 91% 78%
Q2 collection retail
63.8%
100.0%
33.4%
2.8%
Contractual rent
Paid
Rent reductions acc. to
Deferred or due,
commercial agreements
not yet paid
Q3 collection retail
83.2%
100.0%
6.1%
10.7%
Contractual rent
Paid
Rent reductions acc. to
Deferred or due,
commercial agreements
not yet paid
Agreements with all top retailers signed for the first lockdown and reopening period
19
1) Including operating costs
Status Covid-19
High quality and international tenant base helps to mitigate challenges
Office
Balanced international tenants base of high creditworthiness
No industry dependency due to diversified tenant structure - 12% public/state tenants
Largest ten tenants represent 23% of office space
No tenant accounts for more than 3.7% of office space
Retail
Long-termpartnership with Europe's best retail brands
Balanced tenant mix to ensure optimal environment for retailers and their customers
Largest ten tenants represent 31.7% of retail space
No tenant accounts for more than 4.0% of retail space
Selected top tenants
Selected top tenants
Industry mix
Industry mix
Due to high quality tenant base nearly no loss of tenants due to insolvency in 2020 (≤ 5,000 sqm or
0.3% of total rentable space)
20
Portfolio
21
Portfolio
Overview - occupancy rate unchanged at high level
Portfolio value
MEUR 4,944.0
(12/2019: MEUR 5,122.1)
Standing investments
MEUR 4,466.5
(12/2019: MEUR 4,749.5)
Gross return
5.9%IFRS rent (12/2019: 6.2%)
6.1% on invoiced rent basis1
(12/2019: 6.5%)
Unexpired lease term
(weighted, average) 4.2 years
(12/2019: 4.3)
Portfolio segmentation
Portfolio allocation Office and Retail
Office
Retail
Other
64.6%
33.7%
1.7%
Solid standing investments/developments ratio
Standing investments
Development projects
Pipeline
90.3%
6.1%
3.6%
Invested in Austria, Germany and CEE
AT
DE
PL
RO
CZ
HU
SK
Other countries
17.7%
12.3%
20.3%
15.3%
10.8%
10.2%
6.5%
6.8%
Clear focus on three brands
myhive offices
STOP SHOP
VIVO!
Other offices
28.7%
26.8%
19.1%
(primarily single tenant
buildings)
24.9%
Occupancy rate
Overall
95.5%
12/2019
09/2020
Office93.4%
12/2019 09/2020
Retail97.6%
12/2019 09/2020
¹ Information provided for better comparability in relation to peer group
Segmentation information based on portfolio value; for brands based on Q3 rental income
22
Portfolio
Successful with brands
myhive offices
STOP SHOP retail parks
VIVO! shopping centers
Further myhive locations in Vienna, Düsseldorf
Positioned as leading retail park operator in
Convenient shopping with entertainment
and Bucharest in pipeline - more flexibility for
Europe - further growth from acquisitions and
factor. Europe's best retail brands as strong
tenants planned with myhive 2.0
developments
anchor tenants
22 properties in six countries
Rentable space
512,044 sqm
Occupancy rate
92.5%
Rental income Q3 20201
MEUR 18.8
Carrying amount
MEUR 1,461.0
Gross return IFRS
5.1%
Return invoiced rent2
5.5%
90 properties in nine countries
Rentable space
665,448 sqm
Occupancy rate
98.2%
Rental income Q3 20201
MEUR 17.6
Carrying amount
MEUR 950.6
Gross return IFRS
7.4%
Return invoiced rent2
7.5%
10 properties in four countries
Rentable space
314,095 sqm
Occupancy rate
96.4%
Rental income Q3 20201
MEUR 12.5
Carrying amount
MEUR 670.2
Gross return IFRS
7.5%
Return invoiced rent2
7.5%
¹Rental income on basis of primary usage of the property (rental income in P&L is according to actual usage of the property; marginal deviations to P&L are therefore possible)
²Information provided for better comparability in relation to peer group; difference to return based on IFRS rent is due to accrual of rental incentives, which are accrued on a straight line basis over the contract term under IFRS but are not included in the invoiced rent
23
Portfolio
Developments - first flexible myhive successfully opened in Vienna in 10/2020
myhive Ungargasse, Vienna
(Opened in Q 4 2020)
myhive Haller Gardens,Budapest (OpeningQ3 2021)
Slight delays in construction progress due to Covid-19 but no major constraints
Development
Number of
Carrying amount
Carrying amount
Outstanding construction
Rentable space
Expected fair value after
Expected rental income at
Expected yield after
projects
properties
in MEUR
in %
costs in MEUR
in sqm
completion in MEUR
full occupancy in MEUR
completion in %¹
Austria
2
91.4
33.0%
7.8
26,572
99.1
4.2
4.2%
Germany
1
84.6
30.5%
42.1
21,690
161.0
5.8
4.6%
Hungary
1
68.0
24.6%
15.0
34,218
83.0
6.3
7.5%
Romania
2
33.0
11.9%
5.3
27,956
38.3
3.6
9.4%
Active projects
6
276.9
100.0%
70.2
110,436
381.5
19.8
5.7%
In pipeline
7
24.9
IMMOFINANZ 13 301.8
Development projects: 6.1% of portfolio value with moderate costs to completion
1 Expected rental income after completion in relation to the current carrying amount including outstanding construction costs
24
Portfolio
Property sales
Property marketing and transactions continue succesfully
Property sales with a value of MEUR 51.9 in Q1-3 2020 (asset and share deals)
Largest transactions comprised an office building in Warsaw (buyer: CPI) and land in Romania (buyer: Kaufland)
Sale of an office building in Düsseldorf at a level significantly above carrying amount - signing in August 2020, closing expected at year-end
Property sales 2020
MEUR 0.6
MEUR 51.9
Outlook
MEUR 192.9
approx. MEUR 250
As of 30 September 2020, assets with a carrying amount of approximatelyMEUR 193.5¹are classified as "held for sale" (IFRS 5) - mainly Polish office buildings (smaller office properties and parts of the EMPARK office location) and a German office building. Of this amount, MEUR 192.9 have already been signed
¹ Investment property and property under construction
Sales Q1-3 2020 (closed)
IFRS 5 per 30.09. (signed)
IFRS 5 per 30.09. (not signed)
25
Outlook
26
Outlook
Crisis-proof with strengthened equity base and liquidity
Capital measures in July 2020 - MEUR 356.0 gross proceeds
Strengthening of capital and key figures for existing IG rating
Diversification of financing structurethrough mandatory convertible notes issuance (first time in Austria) and broadening of shareholder base
Proceeds partially used for repayment of a retail financing (MEUR 79.0)
Reduction of net LTV and strengthening of equity ratio
Benchmark bond issuance in October 2020 - MEUR 500.0 nominal value
Further optimization of capital structure and average debt maturity
1,202
Equity ratio:
Net LTV:
Cash
43.0%
available
500
48.6%
(MEUR):
38.4%
345
46.0%
702
702
345
31.12.2019
30.09.2020
31.12.2019
30.09.2020
31.12.2019
30.09.2020 (including
credit line and
benchmark bond issued
in October)
Share placement details
11.2 million new shares and
4.2 million treasury shares
Gross proceeds: MEUR 236.0
Placement without a discount to the closing price at EUR 15.31
Mandatory convertible notes
Nominal: MEUR 120
Convertible into ca. 7 million shares
3 year maturity, 4% coupon
Recognised as equity (except coupon payments)
Benchmark bond
Nominal: MEUR 500
7-yearmaturity, 2.5% coupon
27
Outlook
Strong capital structure to enable swift return to value-creating growth
Growing out of the crisis
Return to profitable growth trajectory through acquisitions and the company's own developments, for example in the form of efficient "densification" on existing properties in Vienna, Bratislava and Bucharest
STOP SHOP retail parks
Further growth with crisis-resistant retail parks and strengthening of leading operator position in the CEE region
Medium-termincrease in rentable space to approximately 1 million sqm or around 140 locations
Country focus: CEE and selectively in SEE and Western Europe
myhive offices
Increase in number of myhive locations in capital cities of IMMOFINANZ core markets
Focus on innovative, flexible office solutions
28
Appendix
29
Appendix
Development of EPRA NAV and book value per share
Development of EPRA NAV per share in EUR
31.051
0.44
0.62
27.96 2
-1.54
-2.20-0.41
(capital increase, sale of
1 Number of shares 31.12.2019
treasury shares, mandatory
² Number of shares 30.09.2020
in thousand: 114,780 (diluted)
CB and dilution of potential
in thousand: 123,294 (not diluted)
shares from the CB 2024)
Development of book value per share in EUR
29.341
0.44
0.62
-1.54
25.612
-2.82
-0.43
(from increased number of
¹ Number of shares 31.12.2019
shares: capital increase, sale
² Number of shares 30.09.2020
in thousand: 100,877
of treasury shares and
in thousand: 123,294
mandatory CB)
EPRA NAV/share:
EUR 27.96
(-10.0%)
Book value/share:
EUR 25.61
(-12,7%)
30
Appendix
P&L - increased rental income, negative valuation effects from Covid-19
Change
Change
Amounts in MEUR
Q1-3 2020
Q1-3 2019
absolute
in %
Rental income
215.1
203.4
11.7
5.7%
Operating costs charged to tenants
63.1
63.3
-0.2
-0.3%
Other revenues
3.2
0.8
2.4
≥ +100.0%
Revenues
281.3
267.5
13.9
5.2%
Expenses from investment property
-49.1
-38.3
-10.8
-28.2%
Operating expenses
-73.4
-75.4
2.0
2.7%
Results of asset management
158.9
153.8
5.1
3.3%
Results of property sales
9.5
3.7
5.8
≥ +100.0%
Results of property development
-21.0
9.1
-30.1
n/a
Other operating income
1.5
5.4
-3.9
-72.6%
Other operating expenses
-35.8
-32.2
-3.6
-11.1%
Results of operations
113.1
139.7
-26.7
-19.1%
Revaluation result from standing investments and goodwill
-144.8
97.4
-242.2
n/a
Operating profit (EBIT)
-31.7
237.1
-268.8
n/a
Net financing costs
-54.0
-50.6
-3.5
-6.8%
FX differences and other financial results
-15.9
-21.9
6.0
27.3%
Net profit or loss from equity-accounted investments
9.4
47.1
-37.7
-80.0%
Financial results
-60.5
-25.3
-35.2
≤ -100.0%
Earnings before tax (EBT)
-92.2
211.8
-304.0
n/a
Taxes
-6.0
-13.5
7.5
55.4%
Net profit or loss from continuing operations
-98.3
198.3
-296.6
n/a
Net profit or loss from discontinued operations
0.0
4.3
-4.3
≤ -100.0%
Net profit or loss
-98.3
202.6
-300.9
n/a
Rounding differences may result from the use of automatic data processing for the addition of rounded amounts
31
Appendix
Rental income like-for-like shows decrease of 5%
A like-for-like analysis (i.e. acquisitions, completions and sales are deducted to facilitate comparison with Q3 2019) shows a decrease of 5.1% in rental income to MEUR 57.0 million in Q3 2020.
In the retail sector, the decline is 5.8%, which is mainly due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In the office sector, the lfl rental income declined by 4.6% which was mainly attributable to the move-out of a larger office tenant and to a mixed-use office property with larger retail space.
Standing investments1
Number of
Carrying amount
Carrying amount
Rental income Q3 2020
Rental income Q3 2019
Change
as of 30.09.2020
properties
in MEUR
in %
in MEUR
in MEUR
in MEUR
Austria
23
689.7
18.0%
8.1
8.7
-0.6
Germany
4
522.7
13.6%
5.2
5.2
0.0
Poland
20
574.8
15.0%
9.5
10.4
-0.9
Czech Republic
17
453.3
11.8%
5.9
6.4
-0.5
Hungary
22
422.5
11.0%
6.8
7.2
-0.3
Romania
13
618.0
16.1%
12.5
11.9
0.5
Slovakia
20
319.6
8.3%
5.3
5.4
-0.1
Other countries
21
228.9
6.0%
3.7
4.9
-1.2
IMMOFINANZ
140
3,829.4
100,0
57.0
60.1
-3.1
Rental income from properties sold/acquired,
IFRS 15/16 adjustments and development
12,6
projects
IMMOFINANZ
69,6
Office
47
2,312.5
60.4%
28.8
30.2
-1.4
Retail
92
1,509.6
39.4%
28.1
29.8
-1.7
Other
1
7.3
0.2%
0.1
0.1
0.0
IMMOFINANZ
140
3,829.4
100.0%
57.0
60.1
-3.1
1 Calculation only includes those properties which were fully owned by IMMOFINANZ in both periods, i.e. it excludes acquisitions, completions and sales. The VIVO! Bratislava (Slovakia) und VIVO! Cluj-Napoca (Romania) shopping centers are not included in the like-for-like analysis due to their extensive modernisation in the previous year.
Rounding differences may result from the use of automatic data processing equipment for the addition of rounded amounts and percentage rates
32
Appendix
Total property portfolio
As of
Number of
Standing investments
Development projects
Pipeline projects
Property portfolio
Property portfolio
30 September 2020
properties
in MEUR
in MEUR
in MEUR1
in MEUR
in %
Austria
31
738.4
109.0
29.4
876.8
17.7%
Germany
7
522.7
85.4
0.6
608.6
12.3%
Poland
26
1,005.0
0.3
0.0
1,005.3
20.3%
Czech Republic
18
536.0
0.0
0.0
536.0
10.8%
Hungary
26
422.5
70.4
10.6
503.5
10.2%
Romania
43
618.0
33.0
106.4
757.3
15.3%
Slovakia
21
319.6
0.0
1.2
320.8
6.5%
Other countries2
36
304.3
3.7
27.6
335.6
6.8%
IMMOFINANZ
208
4,466.5
301.8
175.7
4,944.0
100.0%
90.3%
6.1%
3.6%
100.0%
90.3%
6.1%
Standing investments
Development projects
3.6%
Pipeline projects
50.4%
49.6%
Developed Markets (AT, DE, PL)
Other CEE markets
according to FTSE/NAREIT classification
¹Including real estate inventories (Cologne and Adama) totalling MEUR 0.9
²In declining order based on the carrying amount: Slovenia, Serbia, Croatia, Turkey and Bulgaria
Rounding differences may result from the use of automatic data processing for the addition of rounded amounts and percentages
33
Appendix
Office standing portfolio
GERMANY
18.2%
POLAND
25.3%
Number of properties
3
Number of properties
10
Carrying amount in MEUR
515.4
Carrying amount in MEUR
716.6
Rentable space in sqm
94,059
Rentable space in sqm
232,718
Occupancy rate
99.0%
Occupancy rate
96.0%
Rental income Q3 2020 (MEUR)1
5.1
Rental income Q3 2020 (MEUR)1
9.9
Gross return
3.9%
Gross return
5.5%
AUSTRIA
21.5%
CZECH REPUBLIC
14.0 %
Number of properties
11
Number of properties
7
Carrying amount in MEUR
605.7
Carrying amount in MEUR
395.1
Rentable space in sqm
175,640
Rentable space in sqm
122,509
Occupancy rate
89.1%
Occupancy rate
93.9%
Rental income Q3 2020 (MEUR)1
6.2
Rental income Q3 2020 (MEUR)1
4.2
Gross return
4.1%
Gross return
4.2%
18.2%
GERMANY
14.0%
CZECH REPUBLIC
21.5%
AUSTRIA
IMMOFINANZ
100.0%
Number of properties
50
Carrying amount in MEUR
2,827.6
Rentable space in sqm
973,397
Occupancy rate
93.4%
Rental income Q3 2020 (MEUR)1
35.1
Gross return
5.0%
25.3%
POLAND
2.1%
SLOVAKIA
7.8%
HUNGARY
10.2%
ROMANIA
SLOVAKIA
2.1%
HUNGARY
7.8%
ROMANIA
10.2%
OTHER COUNTRIES2
0.9%
Number of properties
2
Number of properties
8
Number of properties
8
Number of properties
1
Carrying amount in MEUR
59.6
Carrying amount in MEUR
219.4
Carrying amount in MEUR
289.1
Carrying amount in MEUR
26.8
Rentable space in sqm
35,592
Rentable space in sqm
114,897
Rentable space in sqm
181,988
Rentable space in sqm
15,995
Occupancy rate
90.5%
Occupancy rate
95.2%
Occupancy rate
89.7%
Occupancy rate
99.0%
Rental income Q3 2020 (MEUR)1
0.6
Rental income Q3 2020 (MEUR)1
3.4
Rental income Q3 2020 (MEUR)1
5.3
Rental income Q3 2020 (MEUR)1
0.4
Gross return
4.0%
Gross return
6.1%
Gross return
7.4%
Gross return
6.3%
Data as of 30 September 2020
¹Rental income on basis of primary usage of the property (rental income in P&L is according to actual usage of the property; deviations to P&L are therefore possible) ²Croatia
34
Appendix
Retail standing portfolio
CZECH REPUBLIC
8.6%
POLAND
17.7%
Number of properties
11
Number of properties
14
Carrying amount in MEUR
141.0
Carrying amount in MEUR
288.4
Rentable space in sqm
96,195
Rentable space in sqm
185,575
Occupancy rate
98.7%
Occupancy rate
96.7%
Rental income Q3 2020 (MEUR) 1
2.6
Rental income Q3 2020 (MEUR) 1
5.8
Gross return
7.4%
Gross return
8.0%
AUSTRIA
8.1%
SLOVAKIA
15.9%
Number of properties
14
Number of properties
18
Carrying amount in MEUR
132.7
Carrying amount in MEUR
260.0
Rentable space in sqm
67,076
Rentable space in sqm
152,474
Occupancy rate
99.3%
Occupancy rate
95.4%
Rental income Q3 2020 (MEUR) 1
2.3
Rental income Q3 2020 (MEUR) 1
4.7
Gross return
7.0%
Gross return
7.2%
8.6%
CZECH REPUBLIC
8.1%
AUSTRIA
IMMOFINANZ
100.0%
Number of properties
102
Carrying amount in MEUR
1,631.6
Rentable space in sqm
989,826
Occupancy rate
97.6%
Rental income Q3 2020 (MEUR) 1
30.3
Gross return
7.4%
17.7%
POLAND
15.9%
SLOVAKIA
12.5%
HUNGARY20.2% ROMANIA
HUNGARY
12.5% ROMANIA
20.2% OTHER COUNTRIES2
17.0%
Number of properties
14
Number of properties
5
Carrying amount in MEUR
203.2
Carrying amount in MEUR
328.8
Rentable space in sqm
135,335
Rentable space in sqm
151,906
Occupancy rate
97.1%
Occupancy rate
98.2%
Rental income Q3 2020 (MEUR) 1
3.5
Rental income Q3 2020 (MEUR) 1
7.1
Gross return
6.8%
Gross return
8.7%
Number of properties
26
Carrying amount in MEUR
277.5
Rentable space in sqm
201,265
Occupancy rate
99.0%
Rental income Q3 2020 (MEUR) 1
4.3
Gross return
6.2%
Data as of 30 September 2020
1 Rental income on basis of primary usage of the property (rental income in P&L is according to actual usage of the property; deviations to P&L are therefore possible)
2 Slovenia, Serbia and Croatia
35
Appendix
Key figures
Asset data 30 September 2020
Balance sheet total
in MEUR
6,450.3
Equity as % of balance sheet total
in %
48.6%
Net financial liabilities
in MEUR
2,140.5
Cash and cash equivalents
in MEUR
601.9
Loan to value ratio (net)
in %
38.4%
Gearing
in %
70.8%
Total average interest rate including
costs for derivatives
in %
1.9%
Average term of financial liabilities
in years
3.5
EPRA indicators 30 September 2020
EPRA net asset value
in MEUR
3,447.3
EPRA net asset value per share
in EUR
27.96
EPRA triple net asset value
in MEUR
3,403.4
EPRA triple net asset value per share
in EUR
27.60
EPRA vacancy rate
in %
4.4%
Q1-3 2020
EPRA earnings
in MEUR
40.8
EPRA earnings per share
in EUR
0.38
EPRA earnings after company-specific adjustments
in MEUR
46.4
EPRA earnings per share after company-specific
0.43
adjustments
in EUR
EPRA net initial yield
in %
5.9%
Stock exchange data 30 September 2020
Book value per share
in EUR
25.61
Share price at end of period
in EUR
13.51
Discount of share price to NAV per share
in %
51.7%
Total number of shares
130,292,023
thereof number of treasury shares
6,998,228
Market capitalisation at end of period
in MEUR
1,760.2
Q1-3 2020
Earnings per share (undiluted)in EUR-0.91
Earnings data Q1-3 2020
Rental income
in MEUR
215.1
Results of asset management
in MEUR
158.9
Results of property sales
in MEUR
9.5
Results of property development
in MEUR
-21.0
Results of operations
in MEUR
113.1
Revaluations
in MEUR
-153.7
EBIT
in MEUR
-31.7
Financial results
in MEUR
-60.5
EBT
in MEUR
-92.2
Net profit for the period
in MEUR
-98.3
FFO 1 before tax
in MEUR
89.2
FFO 1 before tax per share
in EUR
0.83
36
Contact
Contact and financial calendar
Investor Relations
Bettina Schragl
Simone Korbelius
Tel: +43 1 88 090 2290
Tel: +43 1 88 090 2291
E-mail: investor@immofinanz.com
E-mail: investor@immofinanz.com
Financial calendar
Ticker symbols
Publication of Annual Results 2020
21.04.2021
Annual Report 2020
22.04.2021
Q1
Results 2021
31.05.20211
Q1
Report 2021
01.06.2021
28th Annual General Meeting
18.06.2021
Q1-2
Results 2021
30.08.20211
Q1-2
Report 2021
31.08.2021
Q1-3 Results 2021
29.11.20211
Q1-3
Report 2021
30.11.2021
Vienna Stock Exchange
IIA
Warsaw Stock Exchange
IIA
ISIN
AT0000A21KS2
Reuters
IMFI.VI
Bloomberg
IIA AV
1 Publication after close of trading on the Vienna Stock Exchange
Immofinanz AG published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 19:52:02 UTC