Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Wiener Boerse  >  IMMOFINANZ AG    IIA   AT0000A21KS2

IMMOFINANZ AG

(IIA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IMMOFINANZ : Earnings Presentation Q1-3 2020

11/25/2020 | 02:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Earnings Presentation Q1-3 2020

11/2020

  • Highlights

2

Highlights

Portfolio

95.5%

MEUR 215.1

MEUR 158.9

Occupancy rate

Rental income

Results of asset management

-1.3pp

+5.7%

+3.3%

(12/2019: 96.8%)

(Q1-3 2019: MEUR 203.4)

(Q1-3 2019: MEUR 153.8)

MEUR 4,944.0

6.1%

Portfolio value

Gross return

-3.5%

Based on invoiced rents

(12/2019: 6.5%)

(12/2019: 5,122.1)

3

Highlights

Financials

MEUR 113.1

MEUR 89.2

MEUR 601.9

Results of operations

FFO 1

Cash and cash equivalents

-19.1%

-3.9%

+74.4%

(Q1-3 2019: MEUR 139.7)

(Q1-3 2019: MEUR 92.8)

(12/2019: MEUR 345.1)

MEUR -98.3

38.4 %

Net profit

Net LTV

(Q1 2019: MEUR 202.6)

(12/2019: 43.0%)

4

  • Results and Financing

5

Results and financing

FFO 1 per share only slightly below previous year's level

Amounts in MEUR

P&L Q1-3 2020

Adjustments

FFO Q1-3 2020

Results of asset management

158.9

46

159.0

Results of property sales

9.5

-9.5

0.0

Results of property development

-21.0

21.0

0.0

Other operating income

1.5

-0.2

1.3

Other operating expenses

-35.8

7.4

-28.4

Results of operations

113.1

18.8

131.8

Other revaluation results

-144.8

144.8

0.0

Operating profit (EBIT)

-31.7

163.6

131.8

Financial results

-60.5

17.9

-42.7

FFO 1 before tax

89.2

FFO 1 before tax / share in EUR

0.83

Including accrued interest bonds

FFO 1 before tax (excl. S IMMO)

89.2

Accrued interest Corporate Bond 2023

3.3

FFO 1 before tax adjusted for accrued interest (excl. SIMMO)

92.4

FFO 1 / share adjusted for accrued interest (excl. S IMMO) in EUR

0.86

*FFO 1 includes the total MEUR 13.1 annual coupon payment for the 2023 corporate bond, which was made for the first time in January 2020. If the coupon payment were spread across the whole year, FFO 1 in Q1-3 2020 would amount to MEUR 92.4, which exceeds last year's level of MEUR 84.0.

  • Number of shares for calculation: 107,667,310 (time weighted due to capital measures) as of 30.09.2020; 107,387,703 (time weighted due to share buybacks) as of 30. September 2019 Rounding differences may result from the use of automatic data processing for the addition of rounded amounts

FFO 1 (before tax)

MEUR 89.2 -3.9%

(Q1-3 2019: MEUR 92.8)

FFO 1 (before tax)/share¹

EUR 0.83 -4.1%

(Q1-3 2019: EUR 0.86)

FFO 1 (before tax) adj.* MEUR 92.4 +10.1%

(Q1-3 2019: MEUR 84.0)

FFO 1 (before tax)/share¹ adj.*

EUR 0.86 +10.3%

(Q1-3 2019: EUR 0.78)

6

Results and financing

P&L - rental income and results from AM and property sales increased

Q1-3 2020

Q1-3 2019

Change

Change

(in MEUR)

(in MEUR)

absolute

in %

Rental income

215.1

203.4

11.7

5.7

Results of asset management

158.9

153.8

5.1

3.3

Results of property sales

9.5

3.7

5.8

≥ 100%

Results of property

Higher rental income due to portfolio

growth resulting from acquisitions and

completions

Increase in receivables write-offs from AM

to MEUR -19.2 mainly related to Covid-19

in Q2 2020 (Q1-3 2019: MEUR -0.8) led to

rise in property expenses to MEUR -49.1

(Q1-3 2019: MEUR -38.3)

Property sales of MEUR 51.9 in Q1-3

2020 - positive impact from sale of

German office building

Revaluation of development projects in

the amount of MEUR -20.4(Q1-3 2019:

development

-21.0 9.1 -30.1 n/a

MEUR 15.0) reflects slight increase in

market yields due to Covid-19 and cost

increases

Rounding differences may result from the use of automatic data processing for the addition of rounded amounts

7

Results and financing

P&L - revaluation results reflect Covid-19 impact

Q1-3 2020

Q1-3 2019

Change

Change

(in MEUR)

(in MEUR)

absolute

in %

Results of operations

113,1

139.7

-26.7

-19.1%

Revaluation results

-144.8

97.4

-242.2

n/a

from standing investments

Revaluation - country split

  • Revaluation loss is equivalent to approximately 3.2% of the portfolio's carrying amount at 30. September 2020 (retail: 4.2% of carrying amount; office: 2.7% of carrying amount)

Carrying amount

Revaluation results

All amounts in MEUR

30.09.2020

Q1-3 2020

AT

738.4

-16.8

DE

522.7

-6.4

PL

1,005.0

-39.6

CZ

536.0

-6.2

SK

319.6

-11.3

HU

422.5

-14.1

RO

618.0

-42.8

Other countries

304.3

-7.7

Total

4,466.5

-144.8

Revaluation - asset class split

Carrying amount

Revaluation results

All amounts in MEUR

30.09.2020

Q1-3 2020

Office

2,827.6

-75.5

Retail

1,631.6

-68.4

Other

7.3

-0.9

Total

4,466.5

-144.8

Rounding differences may result from the use of automatic data processing for the addition of rounded amounts

8

Results and financing

P&L - consolidated earnings therefore burdened

Q1-3 2020

Q1-3 2019

Change

Change

(in MEUR)

(in MEUR)

absolute

in %

Financial results

-60.5

-25.3

-35.2

≤ -100%

thereof net financing costs

-54.0

-50.6

-3.5

-6.8%

thereof net profit/loss from equity accounted inv.

9.4

47.1

-37.7

-80.0%

Earnings before tax

-92.2

211.8

-304.0

n/a

Net profit or loss

-98.3

202.6

-300.9

n/a

Earnings per share (in EUR)

-0.91

1.90

-2.81

n/a

  • Adjusted for one-time effects (non- cash adjustments of effective interest method), financing costs fell by MEUR 2.0
  • Income from investments accounted by using the equity method amounts to MEUR 9.4 (Q1-3 2019: MEUR 47.1), thereof MEUR 6.3 from S IMMO

Rounding differences may result from the use of automatic data processing for the addition of rounded amounts

9

Results and financing

Robust liquidity profile and diversified debt structure

Maturity profile by year as of 30. September 2020

1200

Bank financing regular

500

Bank financing end of maturity

1000

Corporate bond 2023

Convertible bond 2024 as of 30 September 2020 not in the money

Cash and cash equivalents as of 30 September 2020

800

Undrawn revolving credit line

600

100

295

487

Corporate bond 2027 (issued after balance sheet date in October 2020)

602

400

500

411

368

200

321

204

14

1

224

60

97

12

51

47

37

19

13

0

29

7

43

2020 (9 months)

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

from 2028

Outstanding liability in TEUR

Weighted average interest rate

as of 30 September 2020

incl. derivatives costs in %1

Convertible bonds2

301,007.2

1.50%

Corporate bond³

491,434.2

2.63%

Bank liabilities4

1,949,929.3

1.76%

IMMOFINANZ

2,742,370.7

1.88%

1 Calculation basis: remaining debt (nominal amount) excl. mandatory convertible bond

  • Convertible bond 2024 (coupon reduced by 50 basis points to 1.5% after receipt of IG rating) with MEUR 295.0 as well as future coupon payments of the mandatory convertible bond 2023 ³ Only Corporate Bond 2023 included, as Corporate Bond 2027 was issued in October 2020 and therefore after balance sheet date
  • Liquidity strongly increased to MEUR
    1. after capital measures in July
  • Further financial flexibility from MEUR
    1. credit line arranged in March
      2020 and MEUR 500 benchmark bond issue in October 2020 (7-year maturity, 2.5% fixed coupon)
  • Remaining term of financing: 4.75 years after issuance of benchmark bond in October
  • Financing costs (weighted average interest rate including hedging costs) at a low level of 1.88% (12/2019: 1.91%)
  • Unencumbered asset pool of MEUR 1,468.8 (28.7%) / MEUR 1,920.5 (34.5%) including S IMMO shares based on EPRA NAV)

Hedging quota: 90.3% (12/2019: 90.7%)

9.7%

58.6%

31.7%

Floating

Floating rate (hedged)

Fixed rate

rate

10

4 Including IFRS 5

  • Status Covid-19

11

Status Covid-19

Prompt and effective measures to minimize negative crisis effects (I)

Operating measures - acting as a strong and reliable partner for our tenants

Commercial agreements with all large retailers closed - contract extensions of 300,000 sqm in retail signed as compensation

Reduction of operating expenses by more than MEUR 2.0 in Q1-3 despite portfolio growth and prioritization of energy efficiency measures in our buildings

Rent collection improved: 83% of contractual rent paid for Q3, 11% rent reductions and 6% deferred or due

Write-off of receivables from asset management due to Covid-19 amount to MEUR -16.9 in Q1-3 to support our tenants in the crisis

Fast recovery of footfall and larger tickets per shopping trip

Strong increase in number of social media interactions and followers in retail: number of users increased by 7% to 620,000 and page views by 13% to 820,000 (Q3 vs. Q2)

Efficient back-to-office concepts and roll-out of flexible myhive

products

12

Status Covid-19

Prompt and effective measures to minimize negative crisis effects (II)

Financial measures to increase liquidity and strengthen capital

Savings of MEUR 7.2 in expenses from investment property achieved by deferral/reduction of non time-critical maintenance, marketing

MEUR

Savings of MEUR 1.1 in other operating expenses¹

17.5

Tax deferrals and savings of MEUR 9.2 in Q1-3 2020

Additional liquidity generated and secured from property sales closed in Q1-3 (MEUR 51.9 book value) and already signed (MEUR 192.9)

Revolving credit facility of MEUR 100 arranged in March 2020

Placement of shares and issuance of mandatory convertible notes raised MEUR 356 in July and placement of a benchmark bond of MEUR 500 in October 2020

Suspension of dividend for financial year 2019

1 excluding personnel expenses

13

Status Covid-19

Second Covid-19 wave affects retailers to different extents

CZECH REPUBLIC

Lockdown - until 12 December

  • All non-essential shops closed
  • F&B only for takeaway
  • Night-timecurfew

AUSTRIA

Lockdown - until 6 December

  • All non-essential shops closed
  • F&B only for takeaway
  • Curfew

POLAND

Lockdown - until 29 November

  • All non-essential shops > 2,000 sqm (zoning) closed
  • F&B only for takeaway

ROMANIA

Partial "soft" Lockdown

  • Shops open/cinemas closed
  • Retail closing on weekend (Baja Mare, Constanta)
  • F&B only for takeaway in Bucarest and Cluj

HUNGARY

"Soft" Lockdown

  • Shops open until 7 pm
  • F&B only for takeaway
  • Night-timecurfew

SLOVENIA

Lockdown (until further notice)

  • Shops closed, but numerous exceptions
  • F&B only for takeaway
  • Night-timecurfew

SLOVAKIA

CROATIA

SERBIA

"Soft" Lockdown

Selective containment measures

Selective containment measures

Shops open - temperature measurement at entry

Shops open

Retail and F&B closed between 11 pm and 6 am

F&B only for takeaway

Restaurants open

Cinemas closed

35% (352.000 sqm) of retail space is temporarily closed again. Reopening expected in the next weeks.

As of 23 November 2020

14

Status Covid-19

Covid-19: overview of closed retail space as of mid-November 2020

Country

AT

CZ

HU

PL

RO

SK

RS

SI

HR

Total1)

Brand

Leased area (sqm)

60,765

73,253

21,644

131,430

72,920

106,538

5,901

143,295

110,284

31,363

92,394

93,664

13,171

956,622

Closed

42,560

60,411

10,389

5,434

24,422

81,692

0

16,935

3,638

6,050

0

70,922

-

322,453

Closed in %

70%

82%

48%

4%

33%

77%

0%

12%

3%

19%

0%

76%

-

34%

Duration of

7.12.

12.12.

12.12.

10.12.

29.11.

29.11.

-

31.12.

31.12.

31.12.

-

15.12.

-

measures

Number of affected

96

111

16

135

-

75

36

-

101

-

tenants

Retail spaces in Office buildings:

Country

AT

CZ

DE

HU

PL

RO

SK

HR

Total

Leased area (sqm)

16,766

11,579

696

6,042

8,271

5,441

0

1,578

50,373

Retail areas in Office

Closed

12,863

10,839

696

2,307

1,124

1,680

-

0

29,509

Closed in %

77%

94%

100%

38%

14%

31%

-

0%

59%

Closed retail spaces in office buildings amount to 3% of overall leasable office space

As of 23 November 2020 1) Retail Other 9.677 sqm not included

15

Status Covid-19

Fast recovery in summer months, new lockdowns dampen development

portfolio YTD

Number of visitors per week since January 2020

4.500.000

Lockdown CZ

4.000.000

3.500.000

3.000.000

2.500.000

2.000.000

1.500.000

1.000.000

500.000

0

CW 1

CW 3

CW 5

CW 7

CW 9

CW 11

CW 13

CW 15

CW 17

CW 19

CW 21

CW 23

CW 25

CW 27

CW 29

CW 31

CW 33

CW 35

CW 37

CW39

CW 41

CW 43

CW 45

CW 47

portfolio YTD

Number of visitors per week since January 2020

1.200.000

Lockdown CZ

1.000.000

800.000

Reopening

VIVO! RO

600.000

400.000

Lockdown PL

200.000

0

CW 1

CW 3

CW 5

CW 7

CW 9

CW 11

CW 13

CW 15

CW 17

CW 19

CW 21

CW 23

CW 25

CW 27

CW 29

CW 31

CW 33

CW 35

CW 37

CW 39

CW 41

CW 43

CW 45

CW 47

Visitor numbers below 2019 level but higher revenues per shopping trip (larger tickets) especially in STOP SHOPs:

STOP SHOP (like for like)

Q3 20 vs. Q3 19

Q1-3 20 vs. Q1-3 19

Footfall

-5.7%

-17.4%

Sales

+5.5%

-9.4%

VIVO! (like for like)

Q3 20 vs. Q3 19 Q1-3 20 vs. Q1-3 19

Footfall

-16.6%

-28.6%

Sales

-11.8%

-29.1%

Note: CW refers to calendar week

16

Status Covid-19

Office: Covid-19 slows leasing activity and acts as catalyst for existing trends

Current situation

  • Pandemic slows rental activity, but take-up still reached 106,500 sqm in Q1-3 2020 (~11% of standing office space)
  • Advanced negotiations for several larger new rentals
  • Office tenants are differently affected depending on industry, mainly tourism, restaurants & cafes, entertainment, fitness (Covid-19 affected sectors ~8.0% of rented space)
  • Rejection of opportunistic requests for rent reductions, but provision of temporary support for affected tenants

"New Normal" in the office segment

  • Covid-19acts as catalyst for digitalization and demand for flexibility
  • Home office present as topic, but demand will decline significantly as personal interaction with colleagues is crucial for innovation, productivity, training of young employees and corporate culture

17

Status Covid-19

myhive prime flexible offices - the perfect solution in volatile times

Full flexibility for corporates as they …

  • pay only for the space they really need and can adapt quickly to changing needs
  • are not tied to long-term contracts
  • can quickly move into prime office space without long planning periods
  • can enjoy all-inclusive services and concentrate fully on their business
    • workspace of any size private office, room or desk
    • Lease-termsfrom 1 month
    • Workspace on demand
    • Work from any myhive
    • Fully furnished and serviced
    • All-inclusivemonthly fee

18

Status Covid-19

Cash collection¹ from contractual rent as of mid-November 2020

TOTAL

Q1

90%

94%

86%

Q2

79%

91%

64%

Q3

86%

88%

83%

Q1-3 85% 91% 78%

Q2 collection retail

63.8%

100.0%

33.4%

2.8%

Contractual rent

Paid

Rent reductions acc. to

Deferred or due,

commercial agreements

not yet paid

Q3 collection retail

83.2%

100.0%

6.1%

10.7%

Contractual rent

Paid

Rent reductions acc. to

Deferred or due,

commercial agreements

not yet paid

Agreements with all top retailers signed for the first lockdown and reopening period

19

1) Including operating costs

Status Covid-19

High quality and international tenant base helps to mitigate challenges

Office

  • Balanced international tenants base of high creditworthiness
  • No industry dependency due to diversified tenant structure - 12% public/state tenants
  • Largest ten tenants represent 23% of office space
  • No tenant accounts for more than 3.7% of office space

Retail

  • Long-termpartnership with Europe's best retail brands
  • Balanced tenant mix to ensure optimal environment for retailers and their customers
  • Largest ten tenants represent 31.7% of retail space
  • No tenant accounts for more than 4.0% of retail space

Selected top tenants

Selected top tenants

Industry mix

Industry mix

Due to high quality tenant base nearly no loss of tenants due to insolvency in 2020 (≤ 5,000 sqm or

0.3% of total rentable space)

20

  • Portfolio

21

Portfolio

Overview - occupancy rate unchanged at high level

Portfolio value

MEUR 4,944.0

(12/2019: MEUR 5,122.1)

Standing investments

MEUR 4,466.5

(12/2019: MEUR 4,749.5)

Gross return

5.9% IFRS rent (12/2019: 6.2%)

6.1% on invoiced rent basis1

(12/2019: 6.5%)

Unexpired lease term

(weighted, average) 4.2 years

(12/2019: 4.3)

Portfolio segmentation

Portfolio allocation Office and Retail

Office

Retail

Other

64.6%

33.7%

1.7%

Solid standing investments/developments ratio

Standing investments

Development projects

Pipeline

90.3%

6.1%

3.6%

Invested in Austria, Germany and CEE

AT

DE

PL

RO

CZ

HU

SK

Other countries

17.7%

12.3%

20.3%

15.3%

10.8%

10.2%

6.5%

6.8%

Clear focus on three brands

myhive offices

STOP SHOP

VIVO!

Other offices

28.7%

26.8%

19.1%

(primarily single tenant

buildings)

24.9%

Occupancy rate

Overall

95.5%

12/2019

09/2020

Office93.4%

12/2019 09/2020

Retail97.6%

12/2019 09/2020

¹ Information provided for better comparability in relation to peer group

Segmentation information based on portfolio value; for brands based on Q3 rental income

22

Portfolio

Successful with brands

myhive offices

STOP SHOP retail parks

VIVO! shopping centers

Further myhive locations in Vienna, Düsseldorf

Positioned as leading retail park operator in

Convenient shopping with entertainment

and Bucharest in pipeline - more flexibility for

Europe - further growth from acquisitions and

factor. Europe's best retail brands as strong

tenants planned with myhive 2.0

developments

anchor tenants

22 properties in six countries

Rentable space

512,044 sqm

Occupancy rate

92.5%

Rental income Q3 20201

MEUR 18.8

Carrying amount

MEUR 1,461.0

Gross return IFRS

5.1%

Return invoiced rent2

5.5%

90 properties in nine countries

Rentable space

665,448 sqm

Occupancy rate

98.2%

Rental income Q3 20201

MEUR 17.6

Carrying amount

MEUR 950.6

Gross return IFRS

7.4%

Return invoiced rent2

7.5%

10 properties in four countries

Rentable space

314,095 sqm

Occupancy rate

96.4%

Rental income Q3 20201

MEUR 12.5

Carrying amount

MEUR 670.2

Gross return IFRS

7.5%

Return invoiced rent2

7.5%

¹Rental income on basis of primary usage of the property (rental income in P&L is according to actual usage of the property; marginal deviations to P&L are therefore possible)

²Information provided for better comparability in relation to peer group; difference to return based on IFRS rent is due to accrual of rental incentives, which are accrued on a straight line basis over the contract term under IFRS but are not included in the invoiced rent

23

Portfolio

Developments - first flexible myhive successfully opened in Vienna in 10/2020

myhive Ungargasse, Vienna

(Opened in Q 4 2020)

myhive Haller Gardens, Budapest (Opening Q3 2021)

Slight delays in construction progress due to Covid-19 but no major constraints

Development

Number of

Carrying amount

Carrying amount

Outstanding construction

Rentable space

Expected fair value after

Expected rental income at

Expected yield after

projects

properties

in MEUR

in %

costs in MEUR

in sqm

completion in MEUR

full occupancy in MEUR

completion in %¹

Austria

2

91.4

33.0%

7.8

26,572

99.1

4.2

4.2%

Germany

1

84.6

30.5%

42.1

21,690

161.0

5.8

4.6%

Hungary

1

68.0

24.6%

15.0

34,218

83.0

6.3

7.5%

Romania

2

33.0

11.9%

5.3

27,956

38.3

3.6

9.4%

Active projects

6

276.9

100.0%

70.2

110,436

381.5

19.8

5.7%

In pipeline

7

24.9

IMMOFINANZ 13 301.8

Development projects: 6.1% of portfolio value with moderate costs to completion

1 Expected rental income after completion in relation to the current carrying amount including outstanding construction costs

24

Portfolio

Property sales

Property marketing and transactions continue succesfully

  • Property sales with a value of MEUR 51.9 in Q1-3 2020 (asset and share deals)
  • Largest transactions comprised an office building in Warsaw (buyer: CPI) and land in Romania (buyer: Kaufland)
  • Sale of an office building in Düsseldorf at a level significantly above carrying amount - signing in August 2020, closing expected at year-end

Property sales 2020

MEUR 0.6

MEUR 51.9

Outlook

MEUR 192.9

approx. MEUR 250

  • As of 30 September 2020, assets with a carrying amount of approximately MEUR 193.5¹ are classified as "held for sale" (IFRS 5) - mainly Polish office buildings (smaller office properties and parts of the EMPARK office location) and a German office building. Of this amount, MEUR 192.9 have already been signed

¹ Investment property and property under construction

Sales Q1-3 2020 (closed)

IFRS 5 per 30.09. (signed)

IFRS 5 per 30.09. (not signed)

25

  • Outlook

26

Outlook

Crisis-proof with strengthened equity base and liquidity

Capital measures in July 2020 - MEUR 356.0 gross proceeds

  • Strengthening of capital and key figures for existing IG rating
  • Diversification of financing structure through mandatory convertible notes issuance (first time in Austria) and broadening of shareholder base
  • Proceeds partially used for repayment of a retail financing (MEUR 79.0)
  • Reduction of net LTV and strengthening of equity ratio

Benchmark bond issuance in October 2020 - MEUR 500.0 nominal value

  • Further optimization of capital structure and average debt maturity

1,202

Equity ratio:

Net LTV:

Cash

43.0%

available

500

48.6%

(MEUR):

38.4%

345

46.0%

702

702

345

31.12.2019

30.09.2020

31.12.2019

30.09.2020

31.12.2019

30.09.2020 (including

credit line and

benchmark bond issued

in October)

Share placement details

  • 11.2 million new shares and
    4.2 million treasury shares
  • Gross proceeds: MEUR 236.0
  • Placement without a discount to the closing price at EUR 15.31

Mandatory convertible notes

  • Nominal: MEUR 120
  • Convertible into ca. 7 million shares
  • 3 year maturity, 4% coupon
  • Recognised as equity (except coupon payments)

Benchmark bond

  • Nominal: MEUR 500
  • 7-yearmaturity, 2.5% coupon

27

Outlook

Strong capital structure to enable swift return to value-creating growth

Growing out of the crisis

  • Return to profitable growth trajectory through acquisitions and the company's own developments, for example in the form of efficient "densification" on existing properties in Vienna, Bratislava and Bucharest

STOP SHOP retail parks

  • Further growth with crisis-resistant retail parks and strengthening of leading operator position in the CEE region
  • Medium-termincrease in rentable space to approximately 1 million sqm or around 140 locations
  • Country focus: CEE and selectively in SEE and Western Europe

myhive offices

  • Increase in number of myhive locations in capital cities of IMMOFINANZ core markets
  • Focus on innovative, flexible office solutions

28

  • Appendix

29

Appendix

Development of EPRA NAV and book value per share

Development of EPRA NAV per share in EUR

31.051

0.44

0.62

27.96 2

-1.54

-2.20-0.41

(capital increase, sale of

1 Number of shares 31.12.2019

treasury shares, mandatory

² Number of shares 30.09.2020

in thousand: 114,780 (diluted)

CB and dilution of potential

in thousand: 123,294 (not diluted)

shares from the CB 2024)

Development of book value per share in EUR

29.341

0.44

0.62

-1.54

25.612

-2.82

-0.43

(from increased number of

¹ Number of shares 31.12.2019

shares: capital increase, sale

² Number of shares 30.09.2020

in thousand: 100,877

of treasury shares and

in thousand: 123,294

mandatory CB)

EPRA NAV/share:

EUR 27.96

(-10.0%)

Book value/share:

EUR 25.61

(-12,7%)

30

Appendix

P&L - increased rental income, negative valuation effects from Covid-19

Change

Change

Amounts in MEUR

Q1-3 2020

Q1-3 2019

absolute

in %

Rental income

215.1

203.4

11.7

5.7%

Operating costs charged to tenants

63.1

63.3

-0.2

-0.3%

Other revenues

3.2

0.8

2.4

≥ +100.0%

Revenues

281.3

267.5

13.9

5.2%

Expenses from investment property

-49.1

-38.3

-10.8

-28.2%

Operating expenses

-73.4

-75.4

2.0

2.7%

Results of asset management

158.9

153.8

5.1

3.3%

Results of property sales

9.5

3.7

5.8

≥ +100.0%

Results of property development

-21.0

9.1

-30.1

n/a

Other operating income

1.5

5.4

-3.9

-72.6%

Other operating expenses

-35.8

-32.2

-3.6

-11.1%

Results of operations

113.1

139.7

-26.7

-19.1%

Revaluation result from standing investments and goodwill

-144.8

97.4

-242.2

n/a

Operating profit (EBIT)

-31.7

237.1

-268.8

n/a

Net financing costs

-54.0

-50.6

-3.5

-6.8%

FX differences and other financial results

-15.9

-21.9

6.0

27.3%

Net profit or loss from equity-accounted investments

9.4

47.1

-37.7

-80.0%

Financial results

-60.5

-25.3

-35.2

≤ -100.0%

Earnings before tax (EBT)

-92.2

211.8

-304.0

n/a

Taxes

-6.0

-13.5

7.5

55.4%

Net profit or loss from continuing operations

-98.3

198.3

-296.6

n/a

Net profit or loss from discontinued operations

0.0

4.3

-4.3

≤ -100.0%

Net profit or loss

-98.3

202.6

-300.9

n/a

Rounding differences may result from the use of automatic data processing for the addition of rounded amounts

31

Appendix

Rental income like-for-like shows decrease of 5%

A like-for-like analysis (i.e. acquisitions, completions and sales are deducted to facilitate comparison with Q3 2019) shows a decrease of 5.1% in rental income to MEUR 57.0 million in Q3 2020.

In the retail sector, the decline is 5.8%, which is mainly due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In the office sector, the lfl rental income declined by 4.6% which was mainly attributable to the move-out of a larger office tenant and to a mixed-use office property with larger retail space.

Standing investments1

Number of

Carrying amount

Carrying amount

Rental income Q3 2020

Rental income Q3 2019

Change

as of 30.09.2020

properties

in MEUR

in %

in MEUR

in MEUR

in MEUR

Austria

23

689.7

18.0%

8.1

8.7

-0.6

Germany

4

522.7

13.6%

5.2

5.2

0.0

Poland

20

574.8

15.0%

9.5

10.4

-0.9

Czech Republic

17

453.3

11.8%

5.9

6.4

-0.5

Hungary

22

422.5

11.0%

6.8

7.2

-0.3

Romania

13

618.0

16.1%

12.5

11.9

0.5

Slovakia

20

319.6

8.3%

5.3

5.4

-0.1

Other countries

21

228.9

6.0%

3.7

4.9

-1.2

IMMOFINANZ

140

3,829.4

100,0

57.0

60.1

-3.1

Rental income from properties sold/acquired,

IFRS 15/16 adjustments and development

12,6

projects

IMMOFINANZ

69,6

Office

47

2,312.5

60.4%

28.8

30.2

-1.4

Retail

92

1,509.6

39.4%

28.1

29.8

-1.7

Other

1

7.3

0.2%

0.1

0.1

0.0

IMMOFINANZ

140

3,829.4

100.0%

57.0

60.1

-3.1

1 Calculation only includes those properties which were fully owned by IMMOFINANZ in both periods, i.e. it excludes acquisitions, completions and sales. The VIVO! Bratislava (Slovakia) und VIVO! Cluj-Napoca (Romania) shopping centers are not included in the like-for-like analysis due to their extensive modernisation in the previous year.

Rounding differences may result from the use of automatic data processing equipment for the addition of rounded amounts and percentage rates

32

Appendix

Total property portfolio

As of

Number of

Standing investments

Development projects

Pipeline projects

Property portfolio

Property portfolio

30 September 2020

properties

in MEUR

in MEUR

in MEUR1

in MEUR

in %

Austria

31

738.4

109.0

29.4

876.8

17.7%

Germany

7

522.7

85.4

0.6

608.6

12.3%

Poland

26

1,005.0

0.3

0.0

1,005.3

20.3%

Czech Republic

18

536.0

0.0

0.0

536.0

10.8%

Hungary

26

422.5

70.4

10.6

503.5

10.2%

Romania

43

618.0

33.0

106.4

757.3

15.3%

Slovakia

21

319.6

0.0

1.2

320.8

6.5%

Other countries2

36

304.3

3.7

27.6

335.6

6.8%

IMMOFINANZ

208

4,466.5

301.8

175.7

4,944.0

100.0%

90.3%

6.1%

3.6%

100.0%

90.3%

6.1%

Standing investments

Development projects

3.6%

Pipeline projects

50.4%

49.6%

Developed Markets (AT, DE, PL)

Other CEE markets

according to FTSE/NAREIT classification

¹Including real estate inventories (Cologne and Adama) totalling MEUR 0.9

²In declining order based on the carrying amount: Slovenia, Serbia, Croatia, Turkey and Bulgaria

Rounding differences may result from the use of automatic data processing for the addition of rounded amounts and percentages

33

Appendix

Office standing portfolio

GERMANY

18.2%

POLAND

25.3%

Number of properties

3

Number of properties

10

Carrying amount in MEUR

515.4

Carrying amount in MEUR

716.6

Rentable space in sqm

94,059

Rentable space in sqm

232,718

Occupancy rate

99.0%

Occupancy rate

96.0%

Rental income Q3 2020 (MEUR)1

5.1

Rental income Q3 2020 (MEUR)1

9.9

Gross return

3.9%

Gross return

5.5%

AUSTRIA

21.5%

CZECH REPUBLIC

14.0 %

Number of properties

11

Number of properties

7

Carrying amount in MEUR

605.7

Carrying amount in MEUR

395.1

Rentable space in sqm

175,640

Rentable space in sqm

122,509

Occupancy rate

89.1%

Occupancy rate

93.9%

Rental income Q3 2020 (MEUR)1

6.2

Rental income Q3 2020 (MEUR)1

4.2

Gross return

4.1%

Gross return

4.2%

18.2%

GERMANY

14.0%

CZECH REPUBLIC

21.5%

AUSTRIA

IMMOFINANZ

100.0%

Number of properties

50

Carrying amount in MEUR

2,827.6

Rentable space in sqm

973,397

Occupancy rate

93.4%

Rental income Q3 2020 (MEUR)1

35.1

Gross return

5.0%

25.3%

POLAND

2.1%

SLOVAKIA

7.8%

HUNGARY

10.2%

ROMANIA

SLOVAKIA

2.1%

HUNGARY

7.8%

ROMANIA

10.2%

OTHER COUNTRIES2

0.9%

Number of properties

2

Number of properties

8

Number of properties

8

Number of properties

1

Carrying amount in MEUR

59.6

Carrying amount in MEUR

219.4

Carrying amount in MEUR

289.1

Carrying amount in MEUR

26.8

Rentable space in sqm

35,592

Rentable space in sqm

114,897

Rentable space in sqm

181,988

Rentable space in sqm

15,995

Occupancy rate

90.5%

Occupancy rate

95.2%

Occupancy rate

89.7%

Occupancy rate

99.0%

Rental income Q3 2020 (MEUR)1

0.6

Rental income Q3 2020 (MEUR)1

3.4

Rental income Q3 2020 (MEUR)1

5.3

Rental income Q3 2020 (MEUR)1

0.4

Gross return

4.0%

Gross return

6.1%

Gross return

7.4%

Gross return

6.3%

Data as of 30 September 2020

¹Rental income on basis of primary usage of the property (rental income in P&L is according to actual usage of the property; deviations to P&L are therefore possible) ²Croatia

34

Appendix

Retail standing portfolio

CZECH REPUBLIC

8.6%

POLAND

17.7%

Number of properties

11

Number of properties

14

Carrying amount in MEUR

141.0

Carrying amount in MEUR

288.4

Rentable space in sqm

96,195

Rentable space in sqm

185,575

Occupancy rate

98.7%

Occupancy rate

96.7%

Rental income Q3 2020 (MEUR) 1

2.6

Rental income Q3 2020 (MEUR) 1

5.8

Gross return

7.4%

Gross return

8.0%

AUSTRIA

8.1%

SLOVAKIA

15.9%

Number of properties

14

Number of properties

18

Carrying amount in MEUR

132.7

Carrying amount in MEUR

260.0

Rentable space in sqm

67,076

Rentable space in sqm

152,474

Occupancy rate

99.3%

Occupancy rate

95.4%

Rental income Q3 2020 (MEUR) 1

2.3

Rental income Q3 2020 (MEUR) 1

4.7

Gross return

7.0%

Gross return

7.2%

8.6%

CZECH REPUBLIC

8.1%

AUSTRIA

IMMOFINANZ

100.0%

Number of properties

102

Carrying amount in MEUR

1,631.6

Rentable space in sqm

989,826

Occupancy rate

97.6%

Rental income Q3 2020 (MEUR) 1

30.3

Gross return

7.4%

17.7%

POLAND

15.9%

SLOVAKIA

12.5%

HUNGARY20.2% ROMANIA

HUNGARY

12.5% ROMANIA

20.2% OTHER COUNTRIES2

17.0%

Number of properties

14

Number of properties

5

Carrying amount in MEUR

203.2

Carrying amount in MEUR

328.8

Rentable space in sqm

135,335

Rentable space in sqm

151,906

Occupancy rate

97.1%

Occupancy rate

98.2%

Rental income Q3 2020 (MEUR) 1

3.5

Rental income Q3 2020 (MEUR) 1

7.1

Gross return

6.8%

Gross return

8.7%

Number of properties

26

Carrying amount in MEUR

277.5

Rentable space in sqm

201,265

Occupancy rate

99.0%

Rental income Q3 2020 (MEUR) 1

4.3

Gross return

6.2%

Data as of 30 September 2020

1 Rental income on basis of primary usage of the property (rental income in P&L is according to actual usage of the property; deviations to P&L are therefore possible)

2 Slovenia, Serbia and Croatia

35

Appendix

Key figures

Asset data 30 September 2020

Balance sheet total

in MEUR

6,450.3

Equity as % of balance sheet total

in %

48.6%

Net financial liabilities

in MEUR

2,140.5

Cash and cash equivalents

in MEUR

601.9

Loan to value ratio (net)

in %

38.4%

Gearing

in %

70.8%

Total average interest rate including

costs for derivatives

in %

1.9%

Average term of financial liabilities

in years

3.5

EPRA indicators 30 September 2020

EPRA net asset value

in MEUR

3,447.3

EPRA net asset value per share

in EUR

27.96

EPRA triple net asset value

in MEUR

3,403.4

EPRA triple net asset value per share

in EUR

27.60

EPRA vacancy rate

in %

4.4%

Q1-3 2020

EPRA earnings

in MEUR

40.8

EPRA earnings per share

in EUR

0.38

EPRA earnings after company-specific adjustments

in MEUR

46.4

EPRA earnings per share after company-specific

0.43

adjustments

in EUR

EPRA net initial yield

in %

5.9%

Stock exchange data 30 September 2020

Book value per share

in EUR

25.61

Share price at end of period

in EUR

13.51

Discount of share price to NAV per share

in %

51.7%

Total number of shares

130,292,023

thereof number of treasury shares

6,998,228

Market capitalisation at end of period

in MEUR

1,760.2

Q1-3 2020

Earnings per share (undiluted)in EUR-0.91

Earnings data Q1-3 2020

Rental income

in MEUR

215.1

Results of asset management

in MEUR

158.9

Results of property sales

in MEUR

9.5

Results of property development

in MEUR

-21.0

Results of operations

in MEUR

113.1

Revaluations

in MEUR

-153.7

EBIT

in MEUR

-31.7

Financial results

in MEUR

-60.5

EBT

in MEUR

-92.2

Net profit for the period

in MEUR

-98.3

FFO 1 before tax

in MEUR

89.2

FFO 1 before tax per share

in EUR

0.83

36

Contact

Contact and financial calendar

Investor Relations

Bettina Schragl

Simone Korbelius

Tel: +43 1 88 090 2290

Tel: +43 1 88 090 2291

E-mail: investor@immofinanz.com

E-mail: investor@immofinanz.com

Financial calendar

Ticker symbols

Publication of Annual Results 2020

21.04.2021

Annual Report 2020

22.04.2021

Q1

Results 2021

31.05.20211

Q1

Report 2021

01.06.2021

28th Annual General Meeting

18.06.2021

Q1-2

Results 2021

30.08.20211

Q1-2

Report 2021

31.08.2021

Q1-3 Results 2021

29.11.20211

Q1-3

Report 2021

30.11.2021

Vienna Stock Exchange

IIA

Warsaw Stock Exchange

IIA

ISIN

AT0000A21KS2

Reuters

IMFI.VI

Bloomberg

IIA AV

1 Publication after close of trading on the Vienna Stock Exchange

37

Disclaimer

Immofinanz AG published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 19:52:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about IMMOFINANZ AG
02:53pIMMOFINANZ : Earnings Presentation Q1-3 2020
PU
01:05pIMMOFINANZ : Rental income increases 5.7% in Q1-3 2020, FFO 1 10.1% over previou..
PU
12:57pIMMOFINANZ : Rental income increases 5.7% in Q1-3 2020, FFO 1 10.1% over previou..
EQ
11/20IMMOFINANZ AG : quaterly earnings release
10/29IMMOFINANZ : leased over 33,000 sqm of office space in Warsaw
PU
10/29IMMOFINANZ : announces the successful placement of a EUR 500 million senior unse..
PU
10/29IMMOFINANZ : intends to issue senior notes in benchmark size
PU
10/29IMMOFINANZ : Announcement according to section 119 para 9 Austrian Stock Exchang..
PU
10/29IMMOFINANZ : Michael Knap resigns prematurely as Chairman of the Supervisory Boa..
PU
10/08IMMOFINANZ : announces the successful placement of a EUR 500 million senior unse..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 309 M 369 M 369 M
Net income 2020 -65,1 M -77,6 M -77,6 M
Net Debt 2020 2 219 M 2 645 M 2 645 M
P/E ratio 2020 -301x
Yield 2020 5,38%
Capitalization 1 777 M 2 111 M 2 118 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,9x
EV / Sales 2021 12,7x
Nbr of Employees 294
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart IMMOFINANZ AG
Duration : Period :
IMMOFINANZ AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMOFINANZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 20,65 €
Last Close Price 15,25 €
Spread / Highest target 77,0%
Spread / Average Target 35,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronny Pecik Chief Executive Officer
Bettina Breiteneder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dietmar Reindl Chief Operating Officer
Stefan Schoenauer Bakk Chief Financial Officer
Nicolaas J. M. van Ommen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMOFINANZ AG-36.19%2 107
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-10.31%39 626
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED38.22%38 438
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-12.11%31 922
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.4.02%30 465
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-17.15%29 009
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ