IMMOFINANZ : Earnings Presentation Q1-3 2020 11/25/2020 | 02:53pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Earnings Presentation Q1-3 2020 11/2020 Highlights 2 Highlights Portfolio 95.5% MEUR 215.1 MEUR 158.9 Occupancy rate Rental income Results of asset management -1.3pp +5.7% +3.3% (12/2019: 96.8%) (Q1-3 2019: MEUR 203.4) (Q1-3 2019: MEUR 153.8) MEUR 4,944.0 6.1% Portfolio value Gross return -3.5% Based on invoiced rents (12/2019: 6.5%) (12/2019: 5,122.1) 3 Highlights Financials MEUR 113.1 MEUR 89.2 MEUR 601.9 Results of operations FFO 1 Cash and cash equivalents -19.1% -3.9% +74.4% (Q1-3 2019: MEUR 139.7) (Q1-3 2019: MEUR 92.8) (12/2019: MEUR 345.1) MEUR -98.3 38.4 % Net profit Net LTV (Q1 2019: MEUR 202.6) (12/2019: 43.0%) 4 Results and Financing 5 Results and financing FFO 1 per share only slightly below previous year's level Amounts in MEUR P&L Q1-3 2020 Adjustments FFO Q1-3 2020 Results of asset management 158.9 46 159.0 Results of property sales 9.5 -9.5 0.0 Results of property development -21.0 21.0 0.0 Other operating income 1.5 -0.2 1.3 Other operating expenses -35.8 7.4 -28.4 Results of operations 113.1 18.8 131.8 Other revaluation results -144.8 144.8 0.0 Operating profit (EBIT) -31.7 163.6 131.8 Financial results -60.5 17.9 -42.7 FFO 1 before tax 89.2 FFO 1 before tax / share in EUR 0.83 Including accrued interest bonds FFO 1 before tax (excl. S IMMO) 89.2 Accrued interest Corporate Bond 2023 3.3 FFO 1 before tax adjusted for accrued interest (excl. SIMMO) 92.4 FFO 1 / share adjusted for accrued interest (excl. S IMMO) in EUR 0.86 *FFO 1 includes the total MEUR 13.1 annual coupon payment for the 2023 corporate bond, which was made for the first time in January 2020. If the coupon payment were spread across the whole year, FFO 1 in Q1-3 2020 would amount to MEUR 92.4, which exceeds last year's level of MEUR 84.0. Number of shares for calculation: 107,667,310 (time weighted due to capital measures) as of 30.09.2020; 107,387,703 (time weighted due to share buybacks) as of 30. September 2019 Rounding differences may result from the use of automatic data processing for the addition of rounded amounts FFO 1 (before tax) MEUR 89.2 -3.9% (Q1-3 2019: MEUR 92.8) FFO 1 (before tax)/share¹ EUR 0.83 -4.1% (Q1-3 2019: EUR 0.86) FFO 1 (before tax) adj.* MEUR 92.4 +10.1% (Q1-3 2019: MEUR 84.0) FFO 1 (before tax)/share¹ adj.* EUR 0.86 +10.3% (Q1-3 2019: EUR 0.78) 6 Results and financing P&L - rental income and results from AM and property sales increased Q1-3 2020 Q1-3 2019 Change Change (in MEUR) (in MEUR) absolute in % Rental income 215.1 203.4 11.7 5.7 Results of asset management 158.9 153.8 5.1 3.3 Results of property sales 9.5 3.7 5.8 ≥ 100% Results of property − Higher rental income due to portfolio growth resulting from acquisitions and completions − Increase in receivables write-offs from AM to MEUR -19.2 mainly related to Covid-19 in Q2 2020 (Q1-3 2019: MEUR -0.8) led to rise in property expenses to MEUR -49.1 (Q1-3 2019: MEUR -38.3) − Property sales of MEUR 51.9 in Q1-3 2020 - positive impact from sale of German office building − Revaluation of development projects in the amount of MEUR -20.4(Q1-3 2019: development -21.0 9.1 -30.1 n/a MEUR 15.0) reflects slight increase in market yields due to Covid-19 and cost increases Rounding differences may result from the use of automatic data processing for the addition of rounded amounts 7 Results and financing P&L - revaluation results reflect Covid-19 impact Q1-3 2020 Q1-3 2019 Change Change (in MEUR) (in MEUR) absolute in % Results of operations 113,1 139.7 -26.7 -19.1% Revaluation results -144.8 97.4 -242.2 n/a from standing investments Revaluation - country split Revaluation loss is equivalent to approximately 3.2% of the portfolio's carrying amount at 30. September 2020 (retail: 4.2% of carrying amount; office: 2.7% of carrying amount) Carrying amount Revaluation results All amounts in MEUR 30.09.2020 Q1-3 2020 AT 738.4 -16.8 DE 522.7 -6.4 PL 1,005.0 -39.6 CZ 536.0 -6.2 SK 319.6 -11.3 HU 422.5 -14.1 RO 618.0 -42.8 Other countries 304.3 -7.7 Total 4,466.5 -144.8 Revaluation - asset class split Carrying amount Revaluation results All amounts in MEUR 30.09.2020 Q1-3 2020 Office 2,827.6 -75.5 Retail 1,631.6 -68.4 Other 7.3 -0.9 Total 4,466.5 -144.8 Rounding differences may result from the use of automatic data processing for the addition of rounded amounts 8 Results and financing P&L - consolidated earnings therefore burdened Q1-3 2020 Q1-3 2019 Change Change (in MEUR) (in MEUR) absolute in % Financial results -60.5 -25.3 -35.2 ≤ -100% thereof net financing costs -54.0 -50.6 -3.5 -6.8% thereof net profit/loss from equity accounted inv. 9.4 47.1 -37.7 -80.0% Earnings before tax -92.2 211.8 -304.0 n/a Net profit or loss -98.3 202.6 -300.9 n/a Earnings per share (in EUR) -0.91 1.90 -2.81 n/a Adjusted for one-time effects (non- cash adjustments of effective interest method), financing costs fell by MEUR 2.0

one-time effects (non- cash adjustments of effective interest method), financing costs fell by MEUR 2.0 Income from investments accounted by using the equity method amounts to MEUR 9.4 (Q1-3 2019: MEUR 47.1), thereof MEUR 6.3 from S IMMO Rounding differences may result from the use of automatic data processing for the addition of rounded amounts 9 Results and financing Robust liquidity profile and diversified debt structure Maturity profile by year as of 30. September 2020 1200 Bank financing regular 500 Bank financing end of maturity 1000 Corporate bond 2023 Convertible bond 2024 as of 30 September 2020 not in the money Cash and cash equivalents as of 30 September 2020 800 Undrawn revolving credit line 600 100 295 487 Corporate bond 2027 (issued after balance sheet date in October 2020) 602 400 500 411 368 200 321 204 14 1 224 60 97 12 51 47 37 19 13 0 29 7 43 2020 (9 months) 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 from 2028 Outstanding liability in TEUR Weighted average interest rate as of 30 September 2020 incl. derivatives costs in %1 Convertible bonds2 301,007.2 1.50% Corporate bond³ 491,434.2 2.63% Bank liabilities4 1,949,929.3 1.76% IMMOFINANZ 2,742,370.7 1.88% 1 Calculation basis: remaining debt (nominal amount) excl. mandatory convertible bond Convertible bond 2024 (coupon reduced by 50 basis points to 1.5% after receipt of IG rating) with MEUR 295.0 as well as future coupon payments of the mandatory convertible bond 2023 ³ Only Corporate Bond 2023 included, as Corporate Bond 2027 was issued in October 2020 and therefore after balance sheet date Liquidity strongly increased to MEUR

after capital measures in July

Further financial flexibility from MEUR

credit line arranged in March

2020 and MEUR 500 benchmark bond issue in October 2020 (7-year maturity, 2.5% fixed coupon)

Remaining term of financing: 4.75 years after issuance of benchmark bond in October

Financing costs (weighted average interest rate including hedging costs) at a low level of 1.88% (12/2019: 1.91%)

Unencumbered asset pool of MEUR 1,468.8 (28.7%) / MEUR 1,920.5 (34.5%) including S IMMO shares based on EPRA NAV) Hedging quota: 90.3% (12/2019: 90.7%) 9.7% 58.6% 31.7% Floating Floating rate (hedged) Fixed rate rate 10 4 Including IFRS 5 Status Covid-19 11 Status Covid-19 Prompt and effective measures to minimize negative crisis effects (I) Operating measures - acting as a strong and reliable partner for our tenants Commercial agreements with all large retailers closed - contract extensions of 300,000 sqm in retail signed as compensation Reduction of operating expenses by more than MEUR 2.0 in Q1-3 despite portfolio growth and prioritization of energy efficiency measures in our buildings Rent collection improved: 83% of contractual rent paid for Q3, 11% rent reductions and 6% deferred or due Write-off of receivables from asset management due to Covid-19 amount to MEUR -16.9 in Q1-3 to support our tenants in the crisis Fast recovery of footfall and larger tickets per shopping trip Strong increase in number of social media interactions and followers in retail: number of users increased by 7% to 620,000 and page views by 13% to 820,000 (Q3 vs. Q2) Efficient back-to-office concepts and roll-out of flexible myhive products 12 Status Covid-19 Prompt and effective measures to minimize negative crisis effects (II) Financial measures to increase liquidity and strengthen capital Savings of MEUR 7.2 in expenses from investment property achieved by deferral/reduction of non time-critical maintenance, marketing MEUR Savings of MEUR 1.1 in other operating expenses¹ 17.5 Tax deferrals and savings of MEUR 9.2 in Q1-3 2020 Additional liquidity generated and secured from property sales closed in Q1-3 (MEUR 51.9 book value) and already signed (MEUR 192.9) Revolving credit facility of MEUR 100 arranged in March 2020 Placement of shares and issuance of mandatory convertible notes raised MEUR 356 in July and placement of a benchmark bond of MEUR 500 in October 2020 Suspension of dividend for financial year 2019 1 excluding personnel expenses 13 Status Covid-19 Second Covid-19 wave affects retailers to different extents CZECH REPUBLIC Lockdown - until 12 December All non-essential shops closed

non-essential shops closed F&B only for takeaway

Night-time curfew AUSTRIA Lockdown - until 6 December All non-essential shops closed

non-essential shops closed F&B only for takeaway

Curfew POLAND Lockdown - until 29 November All non-essential shops > 2,000 sqm (zoning) closed

non-essential shops > 2,000 sqm (zoning) closed F&B only for takeaway ROMANIA Partial "soft" Lockdown Shops open/cinemas closed

Retail closing on weekend (Baja Mare, Constanta)

F&B only for takeaway in Bucarest and Cluj HUNGARY "Soft" Lockdown Shops open until 7 pm

F&B only for takeaway

Night-time curfew SLOVENIA Lockdown (until further notice) Shops closed, but numerous exceptions

F&B only for takeaway

Night-time curfew SLOVAKIA CROATIA SERBIA "Soft" Lockdown Selective containment measures Selective containment measures • Shops open - temperature measurement at entry • Shops open • Retail and F&B closed between 11 pm and 6 am • F&B only for takeaway • Restaurants open • Cinemas closed 35% (352.000 sqm) of retail space is temporarily closed again. Reopening expected in the next weeks. As of 23 November 2020 14 Status Covid-19 Covid-19: overview of closed retail space as of mid-November 2020 Country AT CZ HU PL RO SK RS SI HR Total1) Brand Leased area (sqm) 60,765 73,253 21,644 131,430 72,920 106,538 5,901 143,295 110,284 31,363 92,394 93,664 13,171 956,622 Closed 42,560 60,411 10,389 5,434 24,422 81,692 0 16,935 3,638 6,050 0 70,922 - 322,453 Closed in % 70% 82% 48% 4% 33% 77% 0% 12% 3% 19% 0% 76% - 34% Duration of 7.12. 12.12. 12.12. 10.12. 29.11. 29.11. - 31.12. 31.12. 31.12. - 15.12. - measures Number of affected 96 111 16 135 - 75 36 - 101 - tenants Retail spaces in Office buildings: Country AT CZ DE HU PL RO SK HR Total Leased area (sqm) 16,766 11,579 696 6,042 8,271 5,441 0 1,578 50,373 Retail areas in Office Closed 12,863 10,839 696 2,307 1,124 1,680 - 0 29,509 Closed in % 77% 94% 100% 38% 14% 31% - 0% 59% Closed retail spaces in office buildings amount to 3% of overall leasable office space As of 23 November 2020 1) Retail Other 9.677 sqm not included 15 Status Covid-19 Fast recovery in summer months, new lockdowns dampen development portfolio YTD Number of visitors per week since January 2020 4.500.000 Lockdown CZ 4.000.000 3.500.000 3.000.000 2.500.000 2.000.000 1.500.000 1.000.000 500.000 0 CW 1 CW 3 CW 5 CW 7 CW 9 CW 11 CW 13 CW 15 CW 17 CW 19 CW 21 CW 23 CW 25 CW 27 CW 29 CW 31 CW 33 CW 35 CW 37 CW39 CW 41 CW 43 CW 45 CW 47 portfolio YTD Number of visitors per week since January 2020 1.200.000 Lockdown CZ 1.000.000 800.000 Reopening VIVO! RO 600.000 400.000 Lockdown PL 200.000 0 CW 1 CW 3 CW 5 CW 7 CW 9 CW 11 CW 13 CW 15 CW 17 CW 19 CW 21 CW 23 CW 25 CW 27 CW 29 CW 31 CW 33 CW 35 CW 37 CW 39 CW 41 CW 43 CW 45 CW 47 Visitor numbers below 2019 level but higher revenues per shopping trip (larger tickets) especially in STOP SHOPs: STOP SHOP (like for like) Q3 20 vs. Q3 19 Q1-3 20 vs. Q1-3 19 Footfall -5.7% -17.4% Sales +5.5% -9.4% VIVO! (like for like) Q3 20 vs. Q3 19 Q1-3 20 vs. Q1-3 19 Footfall -16.6% -28.6% Sales -11.8% -29.1% Note: CW refers to calendar week 16 Status Covid-19 Office: Covid-19 slows leasing activity and acts as catalyst for existing trends Current situation Pandemic slows rental activity, but take-up still reached 106,500 sqm in Q1-3 2020 (~11% of standing office space)

take-up still reached 106,500 sqm in Q1-3 2020 (~11% of standing office space) Advanced negotiations for several larger new rentals

Office tenants are differently affected depending on industry, mainly tourism, restaurants & cafes, entertainment, fitness (Covid-19 affected sectors ~8.0% of rented space)

(Covid-19 affected sectors ~8.0% of rented space) Rejection of opportunistic requests for rent reductions, but provision of temporary support for affected tenants "New Normal" in the office segment Covid-19 acts as catalyst for digitalization and demand for flexibility

acts and demand for flexibility Home office present as topic, but demand will decline significantly as personal interaction with colleagues is crucial for innovation, productivity, training of young employees and corporate culture 17 Status Covid-19 myhive prime flexible offices - the perfect solution in volatile times Full flexibility for corporates as they … pay only for the space they really need and can adapt quickly to changing needs

are not tied to long-term contracts

long-term contracts can quickly move into prime office space without long planning periods

can enjoy all-inclusive services and concentrate fully on their business

all-inclusive services and concentrate fully on their business workspace of any size private office, room or desk Lease-terms from 1 month Workspace on demand Work from any my hive Fully furnished and serviced All-inclusive monthly fee

18 Status Covid-19 Cash collection¹ from contractual rent as of mid-November 2020 TOTAL Q1 90% 94% 86% Q2 79% 91% 64% Q3 86% 88% 83% Q1-3 85% 91% 78% Q2 collection retail 63.8% 100.0% 33.4% 2.8% Contractual rent Paid Rent reductions acc. to Deferred or due, commercial agreements not yet paid Q3 collection retail 83.2% 100.0% 6.1% 10.7% Contractual rent Paid Rent reductions acc. to Deferred or due, commercial agreements not yet paid Agreements with all top retailers signed for the first lockdown and reopening period 19 1) Including operating costs Status Covid-19 High quality and international tenant base helps to mitigate challenges Office Balanced international tenants base of high creditworthiness

No industry dependency due to diversified tenant structure - 12% public/state tenants

Largest ten tenants represent 23% of office space

No tenant accounts for more than 3.7% of office space Retail Long-term partnership with Europe's best retail brands

partnership with Europe's best retail brands Balanced tenant mix to ensure optimal environment for retailers and their customers

Largest ten tenants represent 31.7% of retail space

No tenant accounts for more than 4.0% of retail space Selected top tenants Selected top tenants Industry mix Industry mix Due to high quality tenant base nearly no loss of tenants due to insolvency in 2020 (≤ 5,000 sqm or 0.3% of total rentable space) 20 Portfolio 21 Portfolio Overview - occupancy rate unchanged at high level Portfolio value MEUR 4,944.0 (12/2019: MEUR 5,122.1) Standing investments MEUR 4,466.5 (12/2019: MEUR 4,749.5) Gross return 5.9% IFRS rent (12/2019: 6.2%) 6.1% on invoiced rent basis1 (12/2019: 6.5%) Unexpired lease term (weighted, average) 4.2 years (12/2019: 4.3) Portfolio segmentation Portfolio allocation Office and Retail Office Retail Other 64.6% 33.7% 1.7% Solid standing investments/developments ratio Standing investments Development projects Pipeline 90.3% 6.1% 3.6% Invested in Austria, Germany and CEE AT DE PL RO CZ HU SK Other countries 17.7% 12.3% 20.3% 15.3% 10.8% 10.2% 6.5% 6.8% Clear focus on three brands myhive offices STOP SHOP VIVO! Other offices 28.7% 26.8% 19.1% (primarily single tenant buildings) 24.9% Occupancy rate Overall 95.5% 12/2019 09/2020 Office93.4% 12/2019 09/2020 Retail97.6% 12/2019 09/2020 ¹ Information provided for better comparability in relation to peer group Segmentation information based on portfolio value; for brands based on Q3 rental income 22 Portfolio Successful with brands myhive offices STOP SHOP retail parks VIVO! shopping centers Further myhive locations in Vienna, Düsseldorf Positioned as leading retail park operator in Convenient shopping with entertainment and Bucharest in pipeline - more flexibility for Europe - further growth from acquisitions and factor. Europe's best retail brands as strong tenants planned with myhive 2.0 developments anchor tenants 22 properties in six countries Rentable space 512,044 sqm Occupancy rate 92.5% Rental income Q3 20201 MEUR 18.8 Carrying amount MEUR 1,461.0 Gross return IFRS 5.1% Return invoiced rent2 5.5% 90 properties in nine countries Rentable space 665,448 sqm Occupancy rate 98.2% Rental income Q3 20201 MEUR 17.6 Carrying amount MEUR 950.6 Gross return IFRS 7.4% Return invoiced rent2 7.5% 10 properties in four countries Rentable space 314,095 sqm Occupancy rate 96.4% Rental income Q3 20201 MEUR 12.5 Carrying amount MEUR 670.2 Gross return IFRS 7.5% Return invoiced rent2 7.5% ¹Rental income on basis of primary usage of the property (rental income in P&L is according to actual usage of the property; marginal deviations to P&L are therefore possible) ²Information provided for better comparability in relation to peer group; difference to return based on IFRS rent is due to accrual of rental incentives, which are accrued on a straight line basis over the contract term under IFRS but are not included in the invoiced rent 23 Portfolio Developments - first flexible myhive successfully opened in Vienna in 10/2020 myhive Ungargasse, Vienna (Opened in Q 4 2020) myhive Haller Gardens, Budapest (Opening Q3 2021) Slight delays in construction progress due to Covid-19 but no major constraints Development Number of Carrying amount Carrying amount Outstanding construction Rentable space Expected fair value after Expected rental income at Expected yield after projects properties in MEUR in % costs in MEUR in sqm completion in MEUR full occupancy in MEUR completion in %¹ Austria 2 91.4 33.0% 7.8 26,572 99.1 4.2 4.2% Germany 1 84.6 30.5% 42.1 21,690 161.0 5.8 4.6% Hungary 1 68.0 24.6% 15.0 34,218 83.0 6.3 7.5% Romania 2 33.0 11.9% 5.3 27,956 38.3 3.6 9.4% Active projects 6 276.9 100.0% 70.2 110,436 381.5 19.8 5.7% In pipeline 7 24.9 IMMOFINANZ 13 301.8 Development projects: 6.1% of portfolio value with moderate costs to completion 1 Expected rental income after completion in relation to the current carrying amount including outstanding construction costs 24 Portfolio Property sales Property marketing and transactions continue succesfully Property sales with a value of MEUR 51.9 in Q1-3 2020 (asset and share deals)

with a value of in Q1-3 2020 (asset and share deals) Largest transactions comprised an office building in Warsaw (buyer: CPI) and land in Romania (buyer: Kaufland)

comprised an office building in Warsaw (buyer: CPI) and land in Romania (buyer: Kaufland) Sale of an office building in Düsseldorf at a level significantly above carrying amount - signing in August 2020, closing expected at year-end Property sales 2020 MEUR 0.6 MEUR 51.9 Outlook MEUR 192.9 approx. MEUR 250 As of 30 September 2020, assets with a carrying amount of approximately MEUR 193.5 ¹ are classified as "held for sale" (IFRS 5) - mainly Polish office buildings (smaller office properties and parts of the EMPARK office location) and a German office building. Of this amount, MEUR 192.9 have already been signed ¹ Investment property and property under construction Sales Q1-3 2020 (closed) IFRS 5 per 30.09. (signed) IFRS 5 per 30.09. (not signed) 25 Outlook 26 Outlook Crisis-proof with strengthened equity base and liquidity Capital measures in July 2020 - MEUR 356.0 gross proceeds Strengthening of capital and key figures for existing IG rating

and key figures for existing IG rating Diversification of financing structure through mandatory convertible notes issuance (first time in Austria) and broadening of shareholder base

broadening of shareholder base Proceeds partially used for repayment of a retail financing (MEUR 79.0)

Reduction of net LTV and strengthening of equity ratio Benchmark bond issuance in October 2020 - MEUR 500.0 nominal value Further optimization of capital structure and average debt maturity 1,202 Equity ratio: Net LTV: Cash 43.0% available 500 48.6% (MEUR): 38.4% 345 46.0% 702 702 345 31.12.2019 30.09.2020 31.12.2019 30.09.2020 31.12.2019 30.09.2020 (including credit line and benchmark bond issued in October) Share placement details 11.2 million new shares and

4.2 million treasury shares

4.2 million treasury shares Gross proceeds: MEUR 236.0

Placement without a discount to the closing price at EUR 15.31 Mandatory convertible notes Nominal: MEUR 120

Convertible into ca. 7 million shares

3 year maturity, 4% coupon

Recognised as equity (except coupon payments) Benchmark bond Nominal: MEUR 500

7-year maturity, 2.5% coupon 27 Outlook Strong capital structure to enable swift return to value-creating growth Growing out of the crisis Return to profitable growth trajectory through acquisitions and the company's own developments, for example in the form of efficient "densification" on existing properties in Vienna, Bratislava and Bucharest STOP SHOP retail parks Further growth with crisis-resistant retail parks and strengthening of leading operator position in the CEE region

crisis-resistant retail parks and strengthening of leading operator position in the CEE region Medium-term increase in rentable space to approximately 1 million sqm or around 140 locations

increase in rentable space to approximately 1 million sqm or around 140 locations Country focus: CEE and selectively in SEE and Western Europe myhive offices Increase in number of myhive locations in capital cities of IMMOFINANZ core markets

Focus on innovative, flexible office solutions 28 Appendix 29 Appendix Development of EPRA NAV and book value per share Development of EPRA NAV per share in EUR 31.051 0.44 0.62 27.96 2 -1.54 -2.20-0.41 (capital increase, sale of 1 Number of shares 31.12.2019 treasury shares, mandatory ² Number of shares 30.09.2020 in thousand: 114,780 (diluted) CB and dilution of potential in thousand: 123,294 (not diluted) shares from the CB 2024) Development of book value per share in EUR 29.341 0.44 0.62 -1.54 25.612 -2.82 -0.43 (from increased number of ¹ Number of shares 31.12.2019 shares: capital increase, sale ² Number of shares 30.09.2020 in thousand: 100,877 of treasury shares and in thousand: 123,294 mandatory CB) EPRA NAV/share: EUR 27.96 (-10.0%) Book value/share: EUR 25.61 (-12,7%) 30 Appendix P&L - increased rental income, negative valuation effects from Covid-19 Change Change Amounts in MEUR Q1-3 2020 Q1-3 2019 absolute in % Rental income 215.1 203.4 11.7 5.7% Operating costs charged to tenants 63.1 63.3 -0.2 -0.3% Other revenues 3.2 0.8 2.4 ≥ +100.0% Revenues 281.3 267.5 13.9 5.2% Expenses from investment property -49.1 -38.3 -10.8 -28.2% Operating expenses -73.4 -75.4 2.0 2.7% Results of asset management 158.9 153.8 5.1 3.3% Results of property sales 9.5 3.7 5.8 ≥ +100.0% Results of property development -21.0 9.1 -30.1 n/a Other operating income 1.5 5.4 -3.9 -72.6% Other operating expenses -35.8 -32.2 -3.6 -11.1% Results of operations 113.1 139.7 -26.7 -19.1% Revaluation result from standing investments and goodwill -144.8 97.4 -242.2 n/a Operating profit (EBIT) -31.7 237.1 -268.8 n/a Net financing costs -54.0 -50.6 -3.5 -6.8% FX differences and other financial results -15.9 -21.9 6.0 27.3% Net profit or loss from equity-accounted investments 9.4 47.1 -37.7 -80.0% Financial results -60.5 -25.3 -35.2 ≤ -100.0% Earnings before tax (EBT) -92.2 211.8 -304.0 n/a Taxes -6.0 -13.5 7.5 55.4% Net profit or loss from continuing operations -98.3 198.3 -296.6 n/a Net profit or loss from discontinued operations 0.0 4.3 -4.3 ≤ -100.0% Net profit or loss -98.3 202.6 -300.9 n/a Rounding differences may result from the use of automatic data processing for the addition of rounded amounts 31 Appendix Rental income like-for-like shows decrease of 5% A like-for-like analysis (i.e. acquisitions, completions and sales are deducted to facilitate comparison with Q3 2019) shows a decrease of 5.1% in rental income to MEUR 57.0 million in Q3 2020. In the retail sector, the decline is 5.8%, which is mainly due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In the office sector, the lfl rental income declined by 4.6% which was mainly attributable to the move-out of a larger office tenant and to a mixed-use office property with larger retail space. Standing investments1 Number of Carrying amount Carrying amount Rental income Q3 2020 Rental income Q3 2019 Change as of 30.09.2020 properties in MEUR in % in MEUR in MEUR in MEUR Austria 23 689.7 18.0% 8.1 8.7 -0.6 Germany 4 522.7 13.6% 5.2 5.2 0.0 Poland 20 574.8 15.0% 9.5 10.4 -0.9 Czech Republic 17 453.3 11.8% 5.9 6.4 -0.5 Hungary 22 422.5 11.0% 6.8 7.2 -0.3 Romania 13 618.0 16.1% 12.5 11.9 0.5 Slovakia 20 319.6 8.3% 5.3 5.4 -0.1 Other countries 21 228.9 6.0% 3.7 4.9 -1.2 IMMOFINANZ 140 3,829.4 100,0 57.0 60.1 -3.1 Rental income from properties sold/acquired, IFRS 15/16 adjustments and development 12,6 projects IMMOFINANZ 69,6 Office 47 2,312.5 60.4% 28.8 30.2 -1.4 Retail 92 1,509.6 39.4% 28.1 29.8 -1.7 Other 1 7.3 0.2% 0.1 0.1 0.0 IMMOFINANZ 140 3,829.4 100.0% 57.0 60.1 -3.1 1 Calculation only includes those properties which were fully owned by IMMOFINANZ in both periods, i.e. it excludes acquisitions, completions and sales. The VIVO! Bratislava (Slovakia) und VIVO! Cluj-Napoca (Romania) shopping centers are not included in the like-for-like analysis due to their extensive modernisation in the previous year. Rounding differences may result from the use of automatic data processing equipment for the addition of rounded amounts and percentage rates 32 Appendix Total property portfolio As of Number of Standing investments Development projects Pipeline projects Property portfolio Property portfolio 30 September 2020 properties in MEUR in MEUR in MEUR1 in MEUR in % Austria 31 738.4 109.0 29.4 876.8 17.7% Germany 7 522.7 85.4 0.6 608.6 12.3% Poland 26 1,005.0 0.3 0.0 1,005.3 20.3% Czech Republic 18 536.0 0.0 0.0 536.0 10.8% Hungary 26 422.5 70.4 10.6 503.5 10.2% Romania 43 618.0 33.0 106.4 757.3 15.3% Slovakia 21 319.6 0.0 1.2 320.8 6.5% Other countries2 36 304.3 3.7 27.6 335.6 6.8% IMMOFINANZ 208 4,466.5 301.8 175.7 4,944.0 100.0% 90.3% 6.1% 3.6% 100.0% 90.3% 6.1% Standing investments Development projects 3.6% Pipeline projects 50.4% 49.6% Developed Markets (AT, DE, PL) Other CEE markets according to FTSE/NAREIT classification ¹Including real estate inventories (Cologne and Adama) totalling MEUR 0.9 ²In declining order based on the carrying amount: Slovenia, Serbia, Croatia, Turkey and Bulgaria Rounding differences may result from the use of automatic data processing for the addition of rounded amounts and percentages 33 Appendix Office standing portfolio GERMANY 18.2% POLAND 25.3% Number of properties 3 Number of properties 10 Carrying amount in MEUR 515.4 Carrying amount in MEUR 716.6 Rentable space in sqm 94,059 Rentable space in sqm 232,718 Occupancy rate 99.0% Occupancy rate 96.0% Rental income Q3 2020 (MEUR)1 5.1 Rental income Q3 2020 (MEUR)1 9.9 Gross return 3.9% Gross return 5.5% AUSTRIA 21.5% CZECH REPUBLIC 14.0 % Number of properties 11 Number of properties 7 Carrying amount in MEUR 605.7 Carrying amount in MEUR 395.1 Rentable space in sqm 175,640 Rentable space in sqm 122,509 Occupancy rate 89.1% Occupancy rate 93.9% Rental income Q3 2020 (MEUR)1 6.2 Rental income Q3 2020 (MEUR)1 4.2 Gross return 4.1% Gross return 4.2% 18.2% GERMANY 14.0% CZECH REPUBLIC 21.5% AUSTRIA IMMOFINANZ 100.0% Number of properties 50 Carrying amount in MEUR 2,827.6 Rentable space in sqm 973,397 Occupancy rate 93.4% Rental income Q3 2020 (MEUR)1 35.1 Gross return 5.0% 25.3% POLAND 2.1% SLOVAKIA 7.8% HUNGARY 10.2% ROMANIA SLOVAKIA 2.1% HUNGARY 7.8% ROMANIA 10.2% OTHER COUNTRIES2 0.9% Number of properties 2 Number of properties 8 Number of properties 8 Number of properties 1 Carrying amount in MEUR 59.6 Carrying amount in MEUR 219.4 Carrying amount in MEUR 289.1 Carrying amount in MEUR 26.8 Rentable space in sqm 35,592 Rentable space in sqm 114,897 Rentable space in sqm 181,988 Rentable space in sqm 15,995 Occupancy rate 90.5% Occupancy rate 95.2% Occupancy rate 89.7% Occupancy rate 99.0% Rental income Q3 2020 (MEUR)1 0.6 Rental income Q3 2020 (MEUR)1 3.4 Rental income Q3 2020 (MEUR)1 5.3 Rental income Q3 2020 (MEUR)1 0.4 Gross return 4.0% Gross return 6.1% Gross return 7.4% Gross return 6.3% Data as of 30 September 2020 ¹Rental income on basis of primary usage of the property (rental income in P&L is according to actual usage of the property; deviations to P&L are therefore possible) ²Croatia 34 Appendix Retail standing portfolio CZECH REPUBLIC 8.6% POLAND 17.7% Number of properties 11 Number of properties 14 Carrying amount in MEUR 141.0 Carrying amount in MEUR 288.4 Rentable space in sqm 96,195 Rentable space in sqm 185,575 Occupancy rate 98.7% Occupancy rate 96.7% Rental income Q3 2020 (MEUR) 1 2.6 Rental income Q3 2020 (MEUR) 1 5.8 Gross return 7.4% Gross return 8.0% AUSTRIA 8.1% SLOVAKIA 15.9% Number of properties 14 Number of properties 18 Carrying amount in MEUR 132.7 Carrying amount in MEUR 260.0 Rentable space in sqm 67,076 Rentable space in sqm 152,474 Occupancy rate 99.3% Occupancy rate 95.4% Rental income Q3 2020 (MEUR) 1 2.3 Rental income Q3 2020 (MEUR) 1 4.7 Gross return 7.0% Gross return 7.2% 8.6% CZECH REPUBLIC 8.1% AUSTRIA IMMOFINANZ 100.0% Number of properties 102 Carrying amount in MEUR 1,631.6 Rentable space in sqm 989,826 Occupancy rate 97.6% Rental income Q3 2020 (MEUR) 1 30.3 Gross return 7.4% 17.7% POLAND 15.9% SLOVAKIA 12.5% HUNGARY20.2% ROMANIA HUNGARY 12.5% ROMANIA 20.2% OTHER COUNTRIES2 17.0% Number of properties 14 Number of properties 5 Carrying amount in MEUR 203.2 Carrying amount in MEUR 328.8 Rentable space in sqm 135,335 Rentable space in sqm 151,906 Occupancy rate 97.1% Occupancy rate 98.2% Rental income Q3 2020 (MEUR) 1 3.5 Rental income Q3 2020 (MEUR) 1 7.1 Gross return 6.8% Gross return 8.7% Number of properties 26 Carrying amount in MEUR 277.5 Rentable space in sqm 201,265 Occupancy rate 99.0% Rental income Q3 2020 (MEUR) 1 4.3 Gross return 6.2% Data as of 30 September 2020 1 Rental income on basis of primary usage of the property (rental income in P&L is according to actual usage of the property; deviations to P&L are therefore possible) 2 Slovenia, Serbia and Croatia 35 Appendix Key figures Asset data 30 September 2020 Balance sheet total in MEUR 6,450.3 Equity as % of balance sheet total in % 48.6% Net financial liabilities in MEUR 2,140.5 Cash and cash equivalents in MEUR 601.9 Loan to value ratio (net) in % 38.4% Gearing in % 70.8% Total average interest rate including costs for derivatives in % 1.9% Average term of financial liabilities in years 3.5 EPRA indicators 30 September 2020 EPRA net asset value in MEUR 3,447.3 EPRA net asset value per share in EUR 27.96 EPRA triple net asset value in MEUR 3,403.4 EPRA triple net asset value per share in EUR 27.60 EPRA vacancy rate in % 4.4% Q1-3 2020 EPRA earnings in MEUR 40.8 EPRA earnings per share in EUR 0.38 EPRA earnings after company-specific adjustments in MEUR 46.4 EPRA earnings per share after company-specific 0.43 adjustments in EUR EPRA net initial yield in % 5.9% Stock exchange data 30 September 2020 Book value per share in EUR 25.61 Share price at end of period in EUR 13.51 Discount of share price to NAV per share in % 51.7% Total number of shares 130,292,023 thereof number of treasury shares 6,998,228 Market capitalisation at end of period in MEUR 1,760.2 Q1-3 2020 Earnings per share (undiluted)in EUR-0.91 Earnings data Q1-3 2020 Rental income in MEUR 215.1 Results of asset management in MEUR 158.9 Results of property sales in MEUR 9.5 Results of property development in MEUR -21.0 Results of operations in MEUR 113.1 Revaluations in MEUR -153.7 EBIT in MEUR -31.7 Financial results in MEUR -60.5 EBT in MEUR -92.2 Net profit for the period in MEUR -98.3 FFO 1 before tax in MEUR 89.2 FFO 1 before tax per share in EUR 0.83 36 Contact Contact and financial calendar Investor Relations Bettina Schragl Simone Korbelius Tel: +43 1 88 090 2290 Tel: +43 1 88 090 2291 E-mail: investor@immofinanz.com E-mail: investor@immofinanz.com Financial calendar Ticker symbols Publication of Annual Results 2020 21.04.2021 Annual Report 2020 22.04.2021 Q1 Results 2021 31.05.20211 Q1 Report 2021 01.06.2021 28th Annual General Meeting 18.06.2021 Q1-2 Results 2021 30.08.20211 Q1-2 Report 2021 31.08.2021 Q1-3 Results 2021 29.11.20211 Q1-3 Report 2021 30.11.2021 Vienna Stock Exchange IIA Warsaw Stock Exchange IIA ISIN AT0000A21KS2 Reuters IMFI.VI Bloomberg IIA AV 1 Publication after close of trading on the Vienna Stock Exchange 37 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Immofinanz AG published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 19:52:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020 All news about IMMOFINANZ AG 02:53p IMMOFINANZ : Earnings Presentation Q1-3 2020 PU 01:05p IMMOFINANZ : Rental income increases 5.7% in Q1-3 2020, FFO 1 10.1% over previou.. PU 12:57p IMMOFINANZ : Rental income increases 5.7% in Q1-3 2020, FFO 1 10.1% over previou.. EQ 11/20 IMMOFINANZ AG : quaterly earnings release 10/29 IMMOFINANZ : leased over 33,000 sqm of office space in Warsaw PU 10/29 IMMOFINANZ : announces the successful placement of a EUR 500 million senior unse.. PU 10/29 IMMOFINANZ : intends to issue senior notes in benchmark size PU 10/29 IMMOFINANZ : Announcement according to section 119 para 9 Austrian Stock Exchang.. PU 10/29 IMMOFINANZ : Michael Knap resigns prematurely as Chairman of the Supervisory Boa.. PU 10/08 IMMOFINANZ : announces the successful placement of a EUR 500 million senior unse.. EQ