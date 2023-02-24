Advanced search
    IIA   AT0000A21KS2

IMMOFINANZ AG

(IIA)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:59:14 2023-02-24 am EST
12.31 EUR   +0.53%
04:34aImmofinanz : Letter of intent to sell Vienna office properties to S IMMO signed
EQ
01/27Immofinanz : Repayment of 2023 Notes
EQ
01/23Immofinanz, S Immo Sign Deal for Synergies, Further Integration
MT
IMMOFINANZ: Letter of intent to sell Vienna office properties to S IMMO signed

02/24/2023 | 04:34am EST
EQS-News: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Letter of Intent
IMMOFINANZ: Letter of intent to sell Vienna office properties to S IMMO signed

24.02.2023 / 10:32 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IMMOFINANZ: Letter of intent to sell Vienna office properties to S IMMO signed

IMMOFINANZ has signed a letter of intent to sell several office properties at the location on Vienna’s Wienerberg to S IMMO, a company in which it holds 50% plus one share. The transaction will cover six standing assets with roughly 128,000 sqm of rentable space and one development project with nearly 20,000 sqm of space that will be completed in summer 2023. The transaction volume will amount to approximately EUR 411.0 million. The closing for the purchase of the buildings is expected to take place in several tranches during 2023.

The potential transaction reflects IMMOFINANZ’s strategy and will strengthen the portfolio focus within the corporate group. The management and rental of the buildings belonging to the innovative myhive office brand will still be carried out by the IMMOFINANZ team after the sale to S IMMO.

As IMMOFINANZ holds a controlling interest of 50% plus 1 share in S IMMO, this transaction will have no effect on the Group’s asset, financial or earnings position.

 

On IMMOFINANZ

IMMOFINANZ is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the office and retail segments of eight core markets in Europe: Austria, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and the Adriatic region. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby the STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) brands represent strong focal points that stand for quality and service. The real estate portfolio has a value of approximately EUR 5.5 billion and covers roughly 260 properties. IMMOFINANZ is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under: https://www.immofinanz.com

 

For additional information contact:

Bettina Schragl
Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
T +43 (0)1 88 090 2290
M +43 (0)699 1685 7290
communications@immofinanz.com
investor@immofinanz.com

 

IMMOFINANZ
1100 Vienna, Wienerbergstraße 9, Austria
www.immofinanz.com

24.02.2023 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: IMMOFINANZ AG
Wienerbergstraße 9
1100 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 (0) 1 88090 - 2290
Fax: +43 (0) 1 88090 - 8290
E-mail: investor@immofinanz.com
Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com
ISIN: AT0000A21KS2
WKN: A2JN9W
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Warschau, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1567633

 
End of News EQS News Service

1567633  24.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1567633&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
