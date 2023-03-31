Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. IMMOFINANZ AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IIA   AT0000A21KS2

IMMOFINANZ AG

(IIA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:30:00 2023-03-31 am EDT
12.92 EUR   +7.58%
11:39aImmofinanz : Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 (Klaus Umek)
PU
11:20aImmofinanz Ag : Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:45aIMMOFINANZ takes another step to optimise portfolio
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IMMOFINANZ : Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 (Klaus Umek)

03/31/2023 | 11:39am EDT
Attachments

Disclaimer

Immofinanz AG published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 15:38:38 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 388 M 424 M 424 M
Net income 2022 170 M 185 M 185 M
Net Debt 2022 2 958 M 3 226 M 3 226 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,68x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 657 M 1 807 M 1 807 M
EV / Sales 2022 11,9x
EV / Sales 2023 6,46x
Nbr of Employees 341
Free-Float 21,0%
Chart IMMOFINANZ AG
Duration : Period :
IMMOFINANZ AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMOFINANZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 12,01 €
Average target price 17,25 €
Spread / Average Target 43,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miroslava Gretiaková Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philipp Amadeus Obermair Member-Supervisory Board & Research Manager
Werner Ertelthalner Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Nemecek Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gayatri Narayan Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMMOFINANZ AG3.36%1 807
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED3.56%40 827
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED2.52%33 293
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-7.18%26 658
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-4.76%25 103
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.83%21 808
