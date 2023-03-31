|
IMMOFINANZ : Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 (Klaus Umek)
|Sales 2022
388 M
424 M
424 M
|Net income 2022
170 M
185 M
185 M
|Net Debt 2022
2 958 M
3 226 M
3 226 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|9,68x
|Yield 2022
|-
|Capitalization
1 657 M
1 807 M
1 807 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|11,9x
|EV / Sales 2023
|6,46x
|Nbr of Employees
|341
|Free-Float
|21,0%
Technical analysis trends IMMOFINANZ AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|4
|Last Close Price
|12,01 €
|Average target price
|17,25 €
|Spread / Average Target
|43,6%