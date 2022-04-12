|
IMMOFINANZ : Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 (UBS Group AG)
|Sales 2021
326 M
354 M
354 M
|Net income 2021
326 M
354 M
354 M
|Net Debt 2021
2 125 M
2 313 M
2 313 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|9,80x
|Yield 2021
|3,12%
|Capitalization
3 177 M
3 458 M
3 458 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|16,3x
|EV / Sales 2022
|15,9x
|Nbr of Employees
|308
|Free-Float
|33,7%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends IMMOFINANZ AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|6
|Last Close Price
|22,96 €
|Average target price
|22,60 €
|Spread / Average Target
|-1,57%