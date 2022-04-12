Log in
    IIA   AT0000A21KS2

IMMOFINANZ AG

(IIA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/12 06:03:01 am EDT
22.96 EUR    0.00%
05:51aIMMOFINANZ : Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 (UBS Group AG)
PU
05:43aPVR : IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04/05CAREER NEWS : Ulrike Gehmacher new Head of Group ESG at IMMOFINANZ
PU
IMMOFINANZ : Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 (UBS Group AG)

04/12/2022 | 05:51am EDT
Disclaimer

Immofinanz AG published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 09:50:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 326 M 354 M 354 M
Net income 2021 326 M 354 M 354 M
Net Debt 2021 2 125 M 2 313 M 2 313 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,80x
Yield 2021 3,12%
Capitalization 3 177 M 3 458 M 3 458 M
EV / Sales 2021 16,3x
EV / Sales 2022 15,9x
Nbr of Employees 308
Free-Float 33,7%
Chart IMMOFINANZ AG
Duration : Period :
IMMOFINANZ AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMOFINANZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 22,96 €
Average target price 22,60 €
Spread / Average Target -1,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Schoenauer Bakk Chief Financial Officer
Bettina Breiteneder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philipp Amadeus Obermair Member-Supervisory Board & Research Manager
Dietmar Reindl Chief Operating Officer
Nicolaas J. M. van Ommen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMMOFINANZ AG1.86%3 458
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.41.39%36 447
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.79%34 698
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED16.16%34 664
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.14.72%33 700
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED14.44%32 558