  Homepage
  Equities
  Austria
  Wiener Boerse
  IMMOFINANZ AG
  News
  Summary
    IIA   AT0000A21KS2

IMMOFINANZ AG

(IIA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/30 08:55:42 am EDT
21.80 EUR   -4.89%
08:39aIMMOFINANZ : Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 (UBS Group AG)
PU
08:30aPVR : IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
05/25IMMOFINANZ : Directors' Dealings Announcement as of 25 May 2022 (Dietmar Reindl)
PU
IMMOFINANZ : Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 (UBS Group AG)

05/30/2022 | 08:39am EDT
Immofinanz AG published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 12:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 350 M 375 M 375 M
Net income 2022 220 M 236 M 236 M
Net Debt 2022 2 428 M 2 602 M 2 602 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 3,12%
Capitalization 3 178 M 3 405 M 3 405 M
EV / Sales 2022 16,0x
EV / Sales 2023 14,9x
Nbr of Employees 341
Free-Float 33,8%
Technical analysis trends IMMOFINANZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 22,92 €
Average target price 22,28 €
Spread / Average Target -2,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Schoenauer Bakk Chief Financial Officer
Miroslava Gretiaková Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philipp Amadeus Obermair Member-Supervisory Board & Research Manager
Dietmar Reindl Chief Operating Officer
Werner Ertelthalner Member-Supervisory Board
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMMOFINANZ AG1.69%3 405
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.43%35 773
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.25.14%32 210
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED7.62%32 069
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED5.31%29 922
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.4.35%29 143