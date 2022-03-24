Log in
    IIA   AT0000A21KS2

IMMOFINANZ AG

(IIA)
IMMOFINANZ : New residential brand "On Top Living" revealed

03/24/2022 | 08:32am EDT
Our presence at MIPIM, the world's largest real estate trade fair, included quite several sustainability highlights this year. ESG issues are becoming increasingly important to investors, tenants and the general public - and that's a good thing. Against this backdrop, we have been addressing sustainable trends in our portfolio strategy for years.
At MIPIM, we now presented our new residential brand On Top Living. Under this brand, tenants will be offered up to 12,000 smart and sustainable apartments at affordable prices in the medium term. We are thus adding another strong brand to our portfolio following the successes with the flexible offices myhive and the retail parks STOP SHOP and the shopping centers VIVO!
On Top Living stands for a smart living concept and sets the highest social and ecological standards for intelligent redensification. Due to the modular wood construction, future tenants can choose from a wide range of living concepts: mini lofts, family apartments, and apartments including home office spaces or separate units for guests or care.
Before the official unveiling of the new brand by Executive Board Member Dietmar Reindl, Prof. Sven Bienert, member of the Supervisory Board and Chairman of the Strategy and ESG Committee of IMMOFINANZ, gave a keynote address in which he addressed the need to decarbonize the real estate sector.

