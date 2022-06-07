Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Austria
  Wiener Boerse
  IMMOFINANZ AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IIA   AT0000A21KS2

IMMOFINANZ AG

(IIA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06/07 09:07:03 am EDT
18.14 EUR   -5.89%
08:42aIMMOFINANZ : Our urban forest at STOP SHOP Lazarevac is growing and growing
PU
06/02IMMOFINANZ : Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 (UBS Group AG)
PU
06/02PVR : IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IMMOFINANZ : Our urban forest at STOP SHOP Lazarevac is growing and growing

06/07/2022 | 08:42am EDT
Our pilot project regarding urban forest is making great progress - in the truest sense of words. IMMOFINANZ planted over 430 plants on a space of ca. 100 sqm on the premises of its STOP SHOP in Lazarevac, Serbia. This is a unique project in our portfolio implemented according to the method of the Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki.

A variety of indigenous plants are planted closely together, so that they only receive sunlight from above and consequently grow upwards more strongly than outwards. The small forest with an integrated irrigation system helps to preserve biodiversity, improve the air quality and the water-holding capacity of the soil.

Besides urban forest, IMMOFINANZ installed a wind power generator and a photo-voltaic public lighting system with combined power of more than 450 Wp (watt peak). It will allow STOP SHOP Lazarevac to reduce the usage of regular electricity providing the retail park with cleaner energy from sustainable sources.

IMMOFINANZ is going to plant further urban forests based on the experience gained in Lazaravec, which will help us to consequently follow our ambitious ESG goals.

Disclaimer

Immofinanz AG published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 12:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
