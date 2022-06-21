Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. IMMOFINANZ AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IIA   AT0000A21KS2

IMMOFINANZ AG

(IIA)
  Report
Delayed Wiener Boerse  -  11:35 2022-06-21 am EDT
14.49 EUR   -2.56%
01:35pIMMOFINANZ : Request to add an additional agenda item
PU
01:35pIMMOFINANZ : Proposal for resolution for the request to add an additional agenda item
PU
01:35pIMMOFINANZ : Declaration acc. to section 87 para 2 Austrian Stock Corporation Act - Martin Matula
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IMMOFINANZ : Proposal for resolution for the request to add an additional agenda item

06/21/2022 | 01:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

English Working Translation provided by the company.

Annex 1

Proposed resolution and reasoning for the request to add an additional agenda item

pursuant to section 109 Austrian Stock Corporation Act

Agenda Item 1: "Elections to the Supervisory Board"

The shareholder CPI Property Group S.A. ("CPIPG") proposes pursuant to section 109 para 1 Austrian Stock Corporation Act and requests that the Shareholders' Meeting adopts the following resolution:

Resolution

"Mr. Martin Matula, born on 18 December 1980, is elected to the Supervisory Board of the Company as a substitute member for Mr. Stefan Guetter (by-election within the meaning of

  • 10 para 5 of the Articles of Association) with effect from 16 July 2022 until the end of the Shareholders' Meeting which resolves on the discharge for the financial year 2024 (Ordinary
    Shareholders' Meeting 2025)."

Reasoning

Pursuant to section 10 para 1 of the Articles of Association of IMMOFINANZ AG, the Supervisory Board shall consist of at least three and at most six members elected by the Shareholders' Meeting. In accordance with the resolution of the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 31 March 2022, the Supervisory Board of the Company is composed of four members (capital representatives) elected by the Shareholders' Meeting.

On 17 June 2022, Supervisory Board member Mr Stefan Guetter resigned from the Supervisory Board of IMMOFINANZ AG in compliance with the four-week notice period pursuant to section 10 para 6 of the Articles of Association with effect from 15 July 2022, 24:00 hours.

In order to regain the number of four capital representatives after the resignation of Mr Guetter, CPIPG proposes the election of Mr Martin Matula to the Supervisory Board.

The curriculum vitae and the declaration pursuant to section 87 para 2 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act on the qualifications, comparable functions and impartiality of Martin Matula are attached to this election proposal.

In selecting the proposed candidate, the requirements of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act regarding professional and personal qualifications and the professionally balanced composition of the entire Supervisory Board were taken into account. Furthermore, the aspects of diversity of the entire Supervisory Board with regard to the representation of both genders and the age structure as well as the experience and internationality of the members were adequately considered.

As the Supervisory Board of IMMOFINANZ AG is composed of four capital representatives, the quota regulation pursuant to section 86 para 7 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act regarding the composition of the Supervisory Board of women and men is not applicable.

Disclaimer

Immofinanz AG published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 17:34:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IMMOFINANZ AG
01:35pIMMOFINANZ : Request to add an additional agenda item
PU
01:35pIMMOFINANZ : Proposal for resolution for the request to add an additional agenda item
PU
01:35pIMMOFINANZ : Declaration acc. to section 87 para 2 Austrian Stock Corporation Act - Martin..
PU
09:05aIMMOFINANZ : Report by the Executive Board on Agenda Item 10 (capital increase)
PU
07:05aIMMOFINANZ : Remuneration Report for the 2021 financial year
PU
06/15IMMOFINANZ : hosts General Assembly of Global Compact Network Austria
PU
06/15IMMOFINANZ : hosts General Assembly of UN Global Compact Network Austria
PU
06/15IMMOFINANZ : Remuneration Policy 2022
PU
06/14IMMOFINANZ : 29th Annual General Meeting to be held on 12 July 2022
PU
06/14IMMOFINANZ : Invitation to the 29th Ordinary Shareholders Meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 334 M 352 M 352 M
Net income 2022 221 M 233 M 233 M
Net Debt 2022 2 450 M 2 586 M 2 586 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,06x
Yield 2022 4,66%
Capitalization 2 062 M 2 176 M 2 176 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,5x
EV / Sales 2023 12,4x
Nbr of Employees 341
Free-Float 5,10%
Chart IMMOFINANZ AG
Duration : Period :
IMMOFINANZ AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMOFINANZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 14,87 €
Average target price 21,86 €
Spread / Average Target 47,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miroslava Gretiaková Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philipp Amadeus Obermair Member-Supervisory Board & Research Manager
Werner Ertelthalner Member-Supervisory Board
Stefan W. Guetter Member-Supervisory Board
Martin Nemecek Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMMOFINANZ AG-34.03%2 171
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-3.28%33 777
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.28.39%33 044
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED4.12%31 022
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.2.75%28 725
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.90%26 169