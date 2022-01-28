IMMOFINANZ : Questions and answers regarding the two takeover offers for IMMOFINANZ

Takeover bids are (almost) part of daily business on the stock exchange, but the fact that there are two competing offers for a company at the same time does not happen all that often, at least on the Austrian capital market. We are therefore honored that two major shareholders, who are themselves very experienced commercial real estate players in Central Europe, want to increase their stakes in IMMOFINANZ.

We have already published the statements by the Management Board, the Supervisory Board and the Works Council on the anticipatory mandatory offer by CPI and the partial offer by S IMMO (resp. its subsidiary CEE Immobilien) - with the conclusion that both offer prices are too low. This also applies to the announced price increase by CPI to EUR 22.7 per share (see here).

In addition, we have compiled and answered the most frequently asked questions regarding the two offers for you. You can find this Q&A together with the detailed statemens of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of IMMOFINANZ under the following links:

Anticipatory mandatory takeover offer from CPI Property Group

Voluntary partial tender offer from S IMMO

If you have any questions, please write us an email: investor@immofinanz.com