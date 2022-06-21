IMMOFINANZ : Request to add an additional agenda item

English Working Translation provided by the company.

By courier / in advance by e-mail

IMMOFINANZ AG

Attn of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board

Wienerbergstraße 9

AT-1100 Vienna

Luxembourg, on 20 June 2022

29th Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of IMMOFINANZ AG, convened for 12 July 2022 Request to add an additional agenda item in accordance with section 109 Austrian Stock Corporation Act

Dear Madams and Sirs,

We, CPI Property Group S.A. a stock corporation (société anonyme) established under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg with corporate seat in Luxembourg and business address at 40, rue de la Vallée, L-2661 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg Register of Commerce and Companies under number B102254 ("CPIPG"), as shareholders of IMMOFINANZ AG ("IMMOFINANZ") hereby request, pursuant to section 109 para 1 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act, that the following agenda item is placed on the agenda of the 29th Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of IMMOFINANZ convened for 12 July 2022 in addition to the existing agenda and published:

Elections to the Supervisory Board

The agenda as supplemented by this item reads as follows:

AGENDA