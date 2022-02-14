Log in
    IIA   AT0000A21KS2

IMMOFINANZ AG

(IIA)
  
IMMOFINANZ : „myhive jabs“ – Vienna's most visible vaccination campaign at myhive Wienerberg

02/14/2022 | 04:53am EST
IMMOFINANZ has launched Vienna's most visible vaccination campaign: every evening from sundown, a slogan projected at the almost 140 metres high myhive Twin Towers reminds the Viennese of the Austrian Covid-19 vaccination campaign.

On an impressive surface area of more than 1,000sqm of the tower's façade, the slogan "myhive impft" ("myhive jabs") lights up the Vienna skyline. The logo of the innovative IMMOFINANZ office brand myhive was given the appearance of a syringe used for the Covid vaccination. The campaign is scheduled to run until the end of February, but it may well be extended.

"Across Austria, we are in the great position to have comprehensive access to vaccinations - that is not to be taken for granted. With our highly visible myhive vaccination campaign, we want to set an example and remind people of the vast range of vaccinations that are available to them. After all, vaccinations are a privilege that should be appreciated," says Dietmar Reindl, COO of IMMOFINANZ.

IMMOFINANZ is planning to make this projection screen available to its tenants in the future.

Disclaimer

Immofinanz AG published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 09:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 329 M 375 M 375 M
Net income 2021 310 M 353 M 353 M
Net Debt 2021 2 214 M 2 525 M 2 525 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,96x
Yield 2021 3,38%
Capitalization 3 180 M 3 627 M 3 627 M
EV / Sales 2021 16,4x
EV / Sales 2022 15,9x
Nbr of Employees 308
Free-Float 57,2%
Managers and Directors
Stefan Schoenauer Bakk Chief Financial Officer
Bettina Breiteneder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philipp Amadeus Obermair Member-Supervisory Board & Research Manager
Dietmar Reindl Chief Operating Officer
Nicolaas J. M. van Ommen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMMOFINANZ AG2.04%3 627
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED23.78%37 124
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED28.75%36 808
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED4.23%36 637
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.34.62%34 875
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.0.77%29 663