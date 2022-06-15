IMMOFINANZ : hosts General Assembly of Global Compact Network Austria

Recently, IMMOFINANZ became a proud host of the General Assembly of the Global Compact Network Austria. Representatives from business, civil society, academics and the public sector attended the event in the headquarters of IMMOFINANZ in Vienna.

This year's theme of the General Assembly was the sustainable supply chain with a keynote speech and podium discussion focusing on the development and implementation of resilient and future-proof supply chains. Also, member organizations voted for the Board of the Global Compact Network Austria for the period of 2022-2024.

"I feel honored to have been re-elected as Board Member for the 2022-2024 term and look forward to driving the strategic and practical implementation of IMMOFINANZ's ambitious sustainability targets and far-reaching measures for a sustainable value chain," says Ulrike Gehmacher, Head of Group ESG IMMOFINANZ.

A site visit and a tour to our offices followed the event. Afterwards, the guests enjoyed networking at the ThirtyFive located in myhive Wienerberg, with a stunning view and the "far-sight" necessary for an inspiring exchange.

The UN Global Compact is the world's largest initiative for corporate responsibility and sustainable development. The aim of its network is to initiate change processes in companies and strategically anchor sustainability.