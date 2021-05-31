IMMOFINANZ : Consolidated Interim Financial Report Q1 2021

Consolidated Interim Financial Report on the First Quarter of 2021
All amounts in TEUR
Q1 2021
Q1 2020
Rental income
74,783
74,390
Results of asset management
54,895
59,466
Results of property sales
-413
-1,807
Results of property development
1,092
-747
Other operating income
910
363
Other operating expenses
-10,114
-13,813
Results of operations
46,370
43,462
Revaluation result from standing investments and goodwill
981
-44,988
Operating profit (EBIT)
47,351
-1,526
Financial results
79,687
-30,267
Earnings before tax (EBT)
127,038
-31,793
Net profit for the period from continuing operations
123,064
-37,648
Net profit or loss
123,064
-37,648
Rental income rose by 0.5%, or EUR 0.4 million, to EUR 74.8 million in the first quarter of 2021. Business activities in the previous year were only influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic beginning in mid-March, but the entire first quarter of 2021 was affected by containment measures and related temporary shutdowns. The 37.7% increase in property expenses to EUR -17.1 million (Q1 2020: EUR -12.4 million) is, consequently, a result of the higher write-offs of rents receivable in the results of asset management. These write-offs totalled EUR -6.2 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared with EUR -1.4 million in the first quarter of 2020 and represent important measures to support our tenants during the pandemic.
The COVID-19 crisis was responsible for a year-on-year decline of 7.7% in the results of asset management to EUR 54.9 million (Q1 2020: EUR 59.5 million). In contrast, the results of property sales improved to EUR -0.4 million (Q1 2020: EUR -1.8 million). Property sales totalling EUR 24.8 million were concluded during the first quarter, in particular with the sale of two office properties in Budapest. The results of property development turned positive at EUR 1.1 million (Q1 2020: EUR -0.7 million).
Results of operations
Other operating expenses improved by 26.8% to EUR -10.1 million due to the absence of a non-recurring effect from the previous year (Q1 2020: EUR -13.8 million). The results of operations therefore rose by 6.7% to EUR 46.4 million (Q1 2020: EUR 43.5 million).
Revaluation and operating profit
Results from the revaluation of standing investments equalled EUR 1.0 million, compared with write-downs of EUR -45.0 million to reflect the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter of 2020. Operating profit (EBIT) therefore improved significantly to EUR 47.4 million (Q1 2020: EUR -1.5 million).
Financial results and taxes
Financing costs were stable at EUR -20.0 million (Q1 2020: EUR -19.5 million) despite a year-on-year increase of roughly 13.2% in the financing volume. Average financing costs, including hedging, equalled 1.98% per year (31 December 2020: 1.99%). The other financial results of EUR 8.9 million (Q1 2020: EUR -5.3 million) resulted primarily from the valuation of interest rate derivatives (Q1 2021: EUR 9.5 million) following an increase in long-term interest rates.
The share of results from equity-accounted investments increased to EUR 90.9 million (Q1 2020: EUR -4.2 million). Of this total, EUR 88.0 million are attributable to S IMMO (revaluation of EUR 85.3 million to the investment due to the increase in the share price and a proportional earnings contribution of EUR 2.8 million). Financial results totalled EUR 79.7 million (Q1 2020: EUR -30.3 million).
Net profit
Profit before tax improved significantly to EUR 127.0 million (Q1 2020: EUR -31.8 million). After the
deduction of EUR -4.0 million (Q1 2020: EUR -5.9 million) in income taxes, net profit amounted to
EUR 123.1 million (Q1 2020: EUR -37.6 million). That represents earnings per share∗ (basic) of EUR 1.00
(Q1 2020: EUR 0.37).
Funds from Operations (FFO)
FFO 1 from the standing investment business (before tax and including accrued interest for bonds) amounted to EUR 34.5 million (Q1 2020: EUR 40.0 million). This decline is attributable, above all, to the year-on-year,crisis-related increase in receivables write-offs from asset management. The FFO 1 calculations include the accrued interest for coupon payments on bonds (effect in Q1 2021: EUR 7.6 million). FFO 1 per share equalled EUR 0.28, compared with EUR 0.40 in the first quarter of 2020 (see the following table for the number of shares used in the calculation).
Number of shares for the calculation (basic): 123,293,795 for Q1 2021 and 100,876,743 for Q1 2020
