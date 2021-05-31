IMMOFINANZ : Consolidated Interim Financial Report Q1 2021

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT 5 Business Development

Revaluation and operating profit

Results from the revaluation of standing investments equalled EUR 1.0 million, compared with write-downs of EUR -45.0 million to reflect the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter of 2020. Operating profit (EBIT) therefore improved significantly to EUR 47.4 million (Q1 2020: EUR -1.5 million).

Financial results and taxes

Financing costs were stable at EUR -20.0 million (Q1 2020: EUR -19.5 million) despite a year-on-year increase of roughly 13.2% in the financing volume. Average financing costs, including hedging, equalled 1.98% per year (31 December 2020: 1.99%). The other financial results of EUR 8.9 million (Q1 2020: EUR -5.3 million) resulted primarily from the valuation of interest rate derivatives (Q1 2021: EUR 9.5 million) following an increase in long-term interest rates.

The share of results from equity-accounted investments increased to EUR 90.9 million (Q1 2020: EUR -4.2 million). Of this total, EUR 88.0 million are attributable to S IMMO (revaluation of EUR 85.3 million to the investment due to the increase in the share price and a proportional earnings contribution of EUR 2.8 million). Financial results totalled EUR 79.7 million (Q1 2020: EUR -30.3 million).

Net profit

Profit before tax improved significantly to EUR 127.0 million (Q1 2020: EUR -31.8 million). After the

deduction of EUR -4.0 million (Q1 2020: EUR -5.9 million) in income taxes, net profit amounted to

EUR 123.1 million (Q1 2020: EUR -37.6 million). That represents earnings per share∗ (basic) of EUR 1.00

(Q1 2020: EUR 0.37).

Funds from Operations (FFO)

FFO 1 from the standing investment business (before tax and including accrued interest for bonds) amounted to EUR 34.5 million (Q1 2020: EUR 40.0 million). This decline is attributable, above all, to the year-on-year,crisis-related increase in receivables write-offs from asset management. The FFO 1 calculations include the accrued interest for coupon payments on bonds (effect in Q1 2021: EUR 7.6 million). FFO 1 per share equalled EUR 0.28, compared with EUR 0.40 in the first quarter of 2020 (see the following table for the number of shares used in the calculation).