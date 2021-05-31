Log in
    IIA   AT0000A21KS2

IMMOFINANZ AG

(IIA)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/31 03:55:32 pm
18.335 EUR   -0.35%
02:34pIMMOFINANZ  : Consolidated Interim Financial Report Q1 2021
PU
12:14pIMMOFINANZ : Results of operations and net profit at top level in Q1 2021
PU
12:02pIMMOFINANZ  : Earnings Presentation Q1 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IMMOFINANZ : Consolidated Interim Financial Report Q1 2021

05/31/2021 | 02:34pm EDT
1ST Quarter2021

Consolidated Interim Financial

Report

Content

Consolidated Interim Financial

Report

Business Development

4

EPRA Financial Indicators

7

Financing

12

Portfolio Report

14

Consolidated Balance Sheet

22

Consolidated Income Statement

23

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

24

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

25

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

26

Supplementary Information

28

4IMMOFINANZ AG

Consolidated Interim Financial Report on the First Quarter of 2021

Consolidated

Interim Financial

Report

Business Development

Income statement

All amounts in TEUR

Q1 2021

Q1 2020

Rental income

74,783

74,390

Results of asset management

54,895

59,466

Results of property sales

-413

-1,807

Results of property development

1,092

-747

Other operating income

910

363

Other operating expenses

-10,114

-13,813

Results of operations

46,370

43,462

Revaluation result from standing investments and goodwill

981

-44,988

Operating profit (EBIT)

47,351

-1,526

Financial results

79,687

-30,267

Earnings before tax (EBT)

127,038

-31,793

Net profit for the period from continuing operations

123,064

-37,648

Net profit or loss

123,064

-37,648

Rental income rose by 0.5%, or EUR 0.4 million, to EUR 74.8 million in the first quarter of 2021. Business activities in the previous year were only influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic beginning in mid-March, but the entire first quarter of 2021 was affected by containment measures and related temporary shutdowns. The 37.7% increase in property expenses to EUR -17.1 million (Q1 2020: EUR -12.4 million) is, consequently, a result of the higher write-offs of rents receivable in the results of asset management. These write-offs totalled EUR -6.2 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared with EUR -1.4 million in the first quarter of 2020 and represent important measures to support our tenants during the pandemic.

The COVID-19 crisis was responsible for a year-on-year decline of 7.7% in the results of asset management to EUR 54.9 million (Q1 2020: EUR 59.5 million). In contrast, the results of property sales improved to EUR -0.4 million (Q1 2020: EUR -1.8 million). Property sales totalling EUR 24.8 million were concluded during the first quarter, in particular with the sale of two office properties in Budapest. The results of property development turned positive at EUR 1.1 million (Q1 2020: EUR -0.7 million).

Results of operations

Other operating expenses improved by 26.8% to EUR -10.1 million due to the absence of a non-recurring effect from the previous year (Q1 2020: EUR -13.8 million). The results of operations therefore rose by 6.7% to EUR 46.4 million (Q1 2020: EUR 43.5 million).

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT

5

Business Development

Revaluation and operating profit

Results from the revaluation of standing investments equalled EUR 1.0 million, compared with write-downs of EUR -45.0 million to reflect the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter of 2020. Operating profit (EBIT) therefore improved significantly to EUR 47.4 million (Q1 2020: EUR -1.5 million).

Financial results and taxes

Financing costs were stable at EUR -20.0 million (Q1 2020: EUR -19.5 million) despite a year-on-year increase of roughly 13.2% in the financing volume. Average financing costs, including hedging, equalled 1.98% per year (31 December 2020: 1.99%). The other financial results of EUR 8.9 million (Q1 2020: EUR -5.3 million) resulted primarily from the valuation of interest rate derivatives (Q1 2021: EUR 9.5 million) following an increase in long-term interest rates.

The share of results from equity-accounted investments increased to EUR 90.9 million (Q1 2020: EUR -4.2 million). Of this total, EUR 88.0 million are attributable to S IMMO (revaluation of EUR 85.3 million to the investment due to the increase in the share price and a proportional earnings contribution of EUR 2.8 million). Financial results totalled EUR 79.7 million (Q1 2020: EUR -30.3 million).

Net profit

Profit before tax improved significantly to EUR 127.0 million (Q1 2020: EUR -31.8 million). After the

deduction of EUR -4.0 million (Q1 2020: EUR -5.9 million) in income taxes, net profit amounted to

EUR 123.1 million (Q1 2020: EUR -37.6 million). That represents earnings per share (basic) of EUR 1.00

(Q1 2020: EUR 0.37).

Funds from Operations (FFO)

FFO 1 from the standing investment business (before tax and including accrued interest for bonds) amounted to EUR 34.5 million (Q1 2020: EUR 40.0 million). This decline is attributable, above all, to the year-on-year,crisis-related increase in receivables write-offs from asset management. The FFO 1 calculations include the accrued interest for coupon payments on bonds (effect in Q1 2021: EUR 7.6 million). FFO 1 per share equalled EUR 0.28, compared with EUR 0.40 in the first quarter of 2020 (see the following table for the number of shares used in the calculation).

  • Number of shares for the calculation (basic): 123,293,795 for Q1 2021 and 100,876,743 for Q1 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Immofinanz AG published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 18:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
