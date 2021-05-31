Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. IMMOFINANZ AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IIA   AT0000A21KS2

IMMOFINANZ AG

(IIA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/31 12:48:16 pm
18.615 EUR   +1.17%
12:14pIMMOFINANZ : Results of operations and net profit at top level in Q1 2021
PU
12:02pIMMOFINANZ  : Earnings Presentation Q1 2021
PU
12:02pIMMOFINANZ  : Ergebnispräsentation Q1 2021 (nur in Englisch)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IMMOFINANZ : Earnings Presentation Q1 2021

05/31/2021 | 12:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Earnings Presentation

Q1 2021

31 May 2021

  • Highlights

2

Highlights

Portfolio

94.5%

MEUR 74.8

MEUR 54.9

Occupancy rate

Rental income

Results of asset management

-1.5PP

+0.5%

-7.7%

(12/2020: 96.0%)

(Q1 2020: MEUR 74.4)

(Q1 2020: MEUR 59.5)

MEUR 5,070.5

6.1 %

Portfolio value

Gross return

1.8%

Based on invoiced rents

(12/2020: 6.6%)

(12/2020: MEUR 4,978.9)

3

Highlights

Financials

MEUR 46.4

MEUR 34.5

MEUR 900.0

Results of operations

FFO 1

Cash and cash equivalents

6,7%

-13.8%

-14.4%

(Q1 2020: MEUR 43.5)

(Q1 2020: MEUR 40.0)

(12/2020: MEUR 1,051.4)

MEUR 123.1

39.5 %

Net profit

Net LTV

(Q1 2020: MEUR -37.6)

(12/2020: 37.8%)

4

  • Results and Financing

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Immofinanz AG published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 16:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IMMOFINANZ AG
12:14pIMMOFINANZ : Results of operations and net profit at top level in Q1 2021
PU
12:02pIMMOFINANZ  : Earnings Presentation Q1 2021
PU
12:02pIMMOFINANZ  : Ergebnispräsentation Q1 2021 (nur in Englisch)
PU
11:56aPRESS RELEASE  : IMMOFINANZ: Results of operations -2-
DJ
11:56aPRESS RELEASE  : IMMOFINANZ: Results of operations and net profit at top level i..
DJ
11:56aIMMOFINANZ : Results of operations and net profit at top level in Q1 2021
EQ
05/28EANS-GENERAL MEETING  : AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / -2-
DJ
05/25GERALD GRÜLL : “After the lockdowns we saw a quick and strong recovery in ..
PU
05/21IMMOFINANZ  : Investor's Update Q1-4 2020
PU
05/21IMMOFINANZ  : Investorenupdate Q1-4 2020 (in Englisch)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 330 M 404 M 404 M
Net income 2021 106 M 130 M 130 M
Net Debt 2021 1 982 M 2 423 M 2 423 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 4,36%
Capitalization 2 269 M 2 765 M 2 774 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,9x
EV / Sales 2022 14,0x
Nbr of Employees 308
Free-Float 62,8%
Chart IMMOFINANZ AG
Duration : Period :
IMMOFINANZ AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMOFINANZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 21,24 €
Last Close Price 18,40 €
Spread / Highest target 46,7%
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ronny Pecik Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Schoenauer Bakk Chief Financial Officer
Bettina Breiteneder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philipp Amadeus Obermair Member-Supervisory Board & Research Manager
Dietmar Reindl Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMOFINANZ AG8.43%2 765
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED19.20%45 252
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%35 515
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED13.59%33 674
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-8.30%27 814
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED29.15%27 394