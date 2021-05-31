IMMOFINANZ : Earnings Presentation Q1 2021

Earnings Presentation
Q1 2021
31 May 2021
Highlights
Portfolio
94.5%
MEUR 74.8
MEUR 54.9
Occupancy rate
Rental income
Results of asset management
-1.5PP
+0.5%
-7.7%
(12/2020: 96.0%)
(Q1 2020: MEUR 74.4)
(Q1 2020: MEUR 59.5)
MEUR 5,070.5
6.1 %
Portfolio value
Gross return
1.8%
Based on invoiced rents
(12/2020: 6.6%)
(12/2020: MEUR 4,978.9)
Financials
MEUR 46.4
MEUR 34.5
MEUR 900.0
Results of operations
FFO 1
Cash and cash equivalents
6,7%
-13.8%
-14.4%
(Q1 2020: MEUR 43.5)
(Q1 2020: MEUR 40.0)
(12/2020: MEUR 1,051.4)
MEUR 123.1
39.5 %
Net profit
Net LTV
(Q1 2020: MEUR -37.6)
(12/2020: 37.8%)
