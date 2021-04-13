IMMOFINANZ : Investor´s Update Q1-3 2020 (3rd Update March)

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Vienna, IMMOFINANZ is aleading commercial real estate company with a focus on office (c. 65% by carrying amount) and retail (c. 33%) in selected countries in Western and Central
Eastern Europe
Amongst the largest European commercial real estate players withstrong market position in each of its core markets across a portfolio valued Bn EUR 5.0
Company's shares have traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange since December 1994
Portfolio property value by country1
Poland
MEUR 1,005
20.3%
Germany
MEUR 608.6
Slovakia
12.3%
MEUR 320.8
Czech Republic
6.5%
MEUR 536
Romania
10.8%
MEUR 757.3
15.3%
Developed markets: 50.4%³
Austria
Hungary
MEUR 876.8
MEUR 503.5
17.7%
10.2%
Key figures
MEUR 4,944
6.1%
95.5%
Development as a pct.
Portfolio value
Occupancy rate
of carrying amount
5.9%2
38.4%
1.88%
Gross return
Net LTV
Financing costs
(incl. hedging)
Portfolio segmentation
Office
Retail
Others
64.6%
33.7%
1.7%
Standing
Development Pipe-
investments
projects line
90.3%
6.1% 3.6%
1 Excludes MEUR 336 (6.8% by property portfolio value) in other countries (in decreasing order of carrying amount: Slovenia, Serbia, Croatia, Turkey and Bulgaria); 2 6.1% on invoiced rent basis; 3 As defined by FTSE EPRA/NAREIT
3
Portfolio
4
Portfolio
Successful with three brands
5
