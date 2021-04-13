Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Wiener Boerse  >  IMMOFINANZ AG    IIA   AT0000A21KS2

IMMOFINANZ AG

(IIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IMMOFINANZ : Investor´s Update Q1-3 2020 (3rd Update March)

04/13/2021 | 01:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor´s Update Q1-3 2020

3/2021

  • At a glance

2

At a glance

A leading European commercial property specialist

Company snapshot

  • Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Vienna, IMMOFINANZ is a leading commercial real estate company with a focus on office (c. 65% by carrying amount) and retail (c. 33%) in selected countries in Western and Central
    Eastern Europe
  • Amongst the largest European commercial real estate players with strong market position in each of its core markets across a portfolio valued Bn EUR 5.0
  • Company's shares have traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange since December 1994

Portfolio property value by country1

Poland

MEUR 1,005

20.3%

Germany

MEUR 608.6

Slovakia

12.3%

MEUR 320.8

Czech Republic

6.5%

MEUR 536

Romania

10.8%

MEUR 757.3

15.3%

Developed markets: 50.4%³

Austria

Hungary

MEUR 876.8

MEUR 503.5

17.7%

10.2%

Key figures

MEUR 4,944

6.1%

95.5%

Development as a pct.

Portfolio value

Occupancy rate

of carrying amount

5.9%2

38.4%

1.88%

Gross return

Net LTV

Financing costs

(incl. hedging)

Portfolio segmentation

Office

Retail

Others

64.6%

33.7%

1.7%

Standing

Development Pipe-

investments

projects line

90.3%

6.1% 3.6%

1 Excludes MEUR 336 (6.8% by property portfolio value) in other countries (in decreasing order of carrying amount: Slovenia, Serbia, Croatia, Turkey and Bulgaria); 2 6.1% on invoiced rent basis; 3 As defined by FTSE EPRA/NAREIT

3

  • Portfolio

4

Portfolio

Successful with three brands

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Immofinanz AG published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 17:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about IMMOFINANZ AG
01:08pIMMOFINANZ  : Investor´s Update Q1-3 2020 (3rd Update March)
PU
12:56pIMMOFINANZ  : Investorenupdate Q1-3 2020 (3. Update März, nur in Englisch)
PU
05:53aIMMOFINANZ  : Myhive bike system in Poland sets a sign for inclusion and diversi..
PU
04/08IMMOFINANZ  : closes successful sale of four office buildings in Warsaw
PU
04/08PRESS RELEASE  : IMMOFINANZ AG: IMMOFINANZ closes successful sale of four office..
DJ
04/08IMMOFINANZ AG : IMMOFINANZ closes successful sale of four office buildings in Wa..
EQ
04/07IMMOFINANZ  : requests convocation of an extraordinary shareholders' meeting of ..
PU
04/07PRESS RELEASE  : IMMOFINANZ AG requests convocation of an extraordinary sharehol..
DJ
04/07IMMOFINANZ  : requests convocation of an extraordinary shareholders' meeting of ..
EQ
04/07IMMOFINANZ  : Voluntary Takeover Offer for S IMMO (nur in Englisch)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 274 M 327 M 327 M
Net income 2020 -73,1 M -87,2 M -87,2 M
Net Debt 2020 2 185 M 2 606 M 2 606 M
P/E ratio 2020 -15,2x
Yield 2020 4,40%
Capitalization 2 176 M 2 592 M 2 595 M
EV / Sales 2020 15,9x
EV / Sales 2021 14,5x
Nbr of Employees 294
Free-Float 65,3%
Chart IMMOFINANZ AG
Duration : Period :
IMMOFINANZ AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMOFINANZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 21,24 €
Last Close Price 17,65 €
Spread / Highest target 53,0%
Spread / Average Target 20,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ronny Pecik Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Schoenauer Bakk Chief Financial Officer
Bettina Breiteneder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dietmar Reindl Chief Operating Officer
Nicolaas J. M. van Ommen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMOFINANZ AG4.01%2 592
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED18.00%43 989
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED10.13%39 010
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED14.06%33 484
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED16.73%27 709
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-9.33%27 194
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ