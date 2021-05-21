Log in
    IIA   AT0000A21KS2

IMMOFINANZ AG

(IIA)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/21 10:14:17 am
18.03 EUR   -0.66%
10:01aIMMOFINANZ  : Investor's Update Q1-4 2020
PU
10:01aIMMOFINANZ  : Investorenupdate Q1-4 2020 (in Englisch)
PU
04:09aEANS-GENERAL MEETING  : Wolford Aktiengesellschaft -3-
DJ
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IMMOFINANZ : Investor's Update Q1-4 2020

05/21/2021 | 10:01am EDT
Investor's Update

Q1- 4 2020

05/2021

  • At a glance

2

At a glance

A leading European commercial property specialist

Company snapshot

  • Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Vienna, IMMOFINANZ is a leading commercial real estate company with a focus on office (c. 65% by carrying amount) and retail (c. 33%) in selected countries in Western and Central
    Eastern Europe
  • Amongst the largest European commercial real estate players with strong market position in each of its core markets across a portfolio valued EUR 5.0 bn
  • Company's shares have traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange since December 1994

Portfolio property value by country1

Poland

MEUR 977.8

19.7%

Germany

MEUR 530.4

Slovakia

12.6%

MEUR 323.7

Czech Republic

6.5%

MEUR 567.5

Romania

11.4%

MEUR 611.7

15.0%

Developed markets: 50.1%³

Austria

Hungary

MEUR 712.5

MEUR 396.5

17.9%

9.7%

Key figures

MEUR 4,978.9

7.2%

96.0%

Development as a pct.

Portfolio value

Occupancy rate

of carrying amount

6.6%2

37.8%

1.99%

Gross return

Net LTV

Financing costs

(incl. hedging)

Portfolio segmentation

Office

Retail

Others

63.8%

34.3%

1.8%

Standing

Development Pipe-

investments

projects line

88.9%

7.2% 3.9%

1 Excludes MEUR 336 (6.8% by property portfolio value) in other countries (in decreasing order of carrying amount: Slovenia, Serbia, Croatia, Turkey and Bulgaria); 2 6.1% on invoiced rent basis; 3 As defined by FTSE EPRA/NAREIT

3

  • Portfolio

4

Portfolio

Overview - occupancy rate unchanged at high level

Portfolio value

MEUR 4,978.9

(12/2019: MEUR 5,122.1)

Standing investments

MEUR 4,428.5

(12/2019: MEUR 4,749.5)

Gross return

6.2% IFRS rent (12/2019: 6.2%)

6.6% on invoiced rent basis1

(12/2019: 6.5%)

Unexpired lease term

(weighted, average) 4.2 years

(12/2019: 4.3)

Portfolio segmentation

Portfolio allocation office and retail

Office

Retail

Other

63.8%

34.3%

1.8%

Solid standing investments/developments ratio

Standing investments

Development projects

Pipeline

88.9%

7.2%

3.9%

Invested in Austria, Germany and CEE

AT

DE

PL

RO

CZ

HU

SK

Other countries

17.9%

12.6%

19.7%

15.0%

11.4%

9.7%

6.5%

7.2%

Clear focus on three brands

myhive offices

STOP SHOP

VIVO!

Other offices

Other

34.8%

20.4%

13.2%

(primarily single

2.5%

tenant buildings)

29.1%

Robust occupancy rate

Overall

96.0%

12/2019

12/2020

Office

93.7%

12/2019 12/2020

Retail98.1%

12/2019 12/2020

¹ Information provided for better comparability in relation to peer group

Segmentation information based on portfolio value

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Immofinanz AG published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 14:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 392 M 478 M 478 M
Net income 2021 126 M 154 M 154 M
Net Debt 2021 2 108 M 2 572 M 2 572 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Yield 2021 4,15%
Capitalization 2 238 M 2 733 M 2 730 M
EV / Sales 2021 11,1x
EV / Sales 2022 13,9x
Nbr of Employees 308
Free-Float 64,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 21,24 €
Last Close Price 18,15 €
Spread / Highest target 48,8%
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,7%
EPS Revisions
