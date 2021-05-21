IMMOFINANZ : Investor's Update Q1-4 2020

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Vienna, IMMOFINANZ is aleading commercial real estate company with a focus on office (c. 65% by carrying amount) and retail (c. 33%) in selected countries in Western and Central
Eastern Europe
Amongst the largest European commercial real estate players withstrong market position in each of its core markets across a portfolio valued EUR 5.0 bn
Company's shares have traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange since December 1994
Portfolio property value by country1
Poland
MEUR 977.8
19.7%
Germany
MEUR 530.4
Slovakia
12.6%
MEUR 323.7
Czech Republic
6.5%
MEUR 567.5
Romania
11.4%
MEUR 611.7
15.0%
Developed markets: 50.1%³
Austria
Hungary
MEUR 712.5
MEUR 396.5
17.9%
9.7%
Key figures
MEUR 4,978.9
7.2%
96.0%
Development as a pct.
Portfolio value
Occupancy rate
of carrying amount
6.6%2
37.8%
1.99%
Gross return
Net LTV
Financing costs
(incl. hedging)
Portfolio segmentation
Office
Retail
Others
63.8%
34.3%
1.8%
Standing
Development Pipe-
investments
projects line
88.9%
7.2% 3.9%
1 Excludes MEUR 336 (6.8% by property portfolio value) in other countries (in decreasing order of carrying amount: Slovenia, Serbia, Croatia, Turkey and Bulgaria); 2 6.1% on invoiced rent basis; 3 As defined by FTSE EPRA/NAREIT
3
Portfolio
4
Portfolio
Overview - occupancy rate unchanged at high level
Portfolio value
MEUR 4,978.9
(12/2019: MEUR 5,122.1)
Standing investments
MEUR 4,428.5
(12/2019: MEUR 4,749.5)
Gross return
6.2%IFRS rent (12/2019: 6.2%)
6.6% on invoiced rent basis1
(12/2019: 6.5%)
Unexpired lease term
(weighted, average) 4.2 years
(12/2019: 4.3)
Portfolio segmentation
Portfolio allocation office and retail
Office
Retail
Other
63.8%
34.3%
1.8%
Solid standing investments/developments ratio
Standing investments
Development projects
Pipeline
88.9%
7.2%
3.9%
Invested in Austria, Germany and CEE
AT
DE
PL
RO
CZ
HU
SK
Other countries
17.9%
12.6%
19.7%
15.0%
11.4%
9.7%
6.5%
7.2%
Clear focus on three brands
myhive offices
STOP SHOP
VIVO!
Other offices
Other
34.8%
20.4%
13.2%
(primarily single
2.5%
tenant buildings)
29.1%
Robust occupancy rate
Overall
96.0%
12/2019
12/2020
Office
93.7%
12/2019 12/2020
Retail98.1%
12/2019 12/2020
¹ Information provided for better comparability in relation to peer group
Segmentation information based on portfolio value
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.