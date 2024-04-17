IMMOFINANZ Group is setting another milestone in the sustainable and environmentally friendly properties with a photovoltaic system on the Wienerberg. It will generate up to 165,000 kWh of green electricity for internal consumption on a roof area of roughly 1,500 sqm at the myhive Wienerberg | Twin Towers.

The annual energy requirements of IMMOFINANZ Group's Austrian portfolio currently total 23.7 GWh and are met to 99.9% from renewable sources. The new equipment on the roof of the Vienna Twin Towers will produce roughly 165,000 kWh of electricity annually, which will be fed directly into the building's technical equipment. This project will not only reduce the property's ecological footprint, but also create a sustainable energy source for building operations.

"The installation of this photovoltaic system on the myhive Wienerberg | Twin Towers represents a further step in reaching our group's sustainability goals", emphasised Radka Doehring, member of the IMMOFINANZ Executive Board. "We are committed to making a contribution to reduce CO 2 emissions and are proud to offer our tenants added value in the form of cleaner and more sustainable energy."

The equipment will be amortised in only a few years due to the building's high energy consumption, which underscores the ecological as well as the economic benefits of this investment.