  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. IMMOFINANZ AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IIA   AT0000A21KS2

IMMOFINANZ AG

(IIA)
  Report
04/29 04:11:14 am EDT
22.95 EUR   +0.04%
04:03aIMMOFINANZ AG : Notice of Early Redemption of the Convertible Bonds due 2024 („Bonds") (ISIN: XS1551932046)
PU
03:50aIMMOFINANZ AG : Notice of Early Redemption of the Convertible Bonds due 2024 ('Bonds') (ISIN: XS1551932046)
EQ
03:50aIMMOFINANZ AG : Notice of Early Redemption of the Convertible Bonds due 2024 ('Bonds') (ISIN: XS1551932046)
EQ
NVR: IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 1 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04/29/2022 | 04:03am EDT
EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: IMMOFINANZ AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 1 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

29.04.2022 / 10:01
Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 135, Section 1 of the BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notice pursuant to section 135 para 1 and of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018

IMMOFINANZ AG: Change in number of voting rights

ISIN: AT0000A21KS2
AT0000A2UUN5

Pursuant to section 135 para 1 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018, IMMOFINANZ AG hereby notifies that at the end of April 2022, the number of voting rights amounts to a total of 138,616,402. The company's share capital at the end of April 2022 is EUR 138,616,402.00 and is divided into 138,616,402 ordinary no-par value shares which currently represent a portion of the share capital of EUR 1.00 each.

These changes result from the issue of 334,410 shares from conditional capital to the holders of the convertible bonds due 2024 following the exercise of conversion rights.


For additional information contact:
Bettina Schragl
Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
T +43 (0)1 88 090 2290
M +43 (0)699 1685 7290
communications@immofinanz.com
investor@immofinanz.com


29.04.2022

Language: English
Company: IMMOFINANZ AG
Wienerbergstraße 9
1100 Vienna
Austria
Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1339525  29.04.2022 

© EQS 2022
