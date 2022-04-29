NVR: IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 1 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Notice pursuant to section 135 para 1 and of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018
IMMOFINANZ AG: Change in number of voting rights
ISIN: AT0000A21KS2
AT0000A2UUN5
Pursuant to section 135 para 1 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018, IMMOFINANZ AG hereby notifies that at the end of April 2022, the number of voting rights amounts to a total of 138,616,402. The company's share capital at the end of April 2022 is EUR 138,616,402.00 and is divided into 138,616,402 ordinary no-par value shares which currently represent a portion of the share capital of EUR 1.00 each.
These changes result from the issue of 334,410 shares from conditional capital to the holders of the convertible bonds due 2024 following the exercise of conversion rights.
For additional information contact:
Bettina Schragl
Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
T +43 (0)1 88 090 2290
M +43 (0)699 1685 7290
communications@immofinanz.com
investor@immofinanz.com