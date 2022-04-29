NVR: IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 1 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Notice pursuant to section 135 para 1 and of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018



IMMOFINANZ AG: Change in number of voting rights



ISIN: AT0000A21KS2

AT0000A2UUN5

Pursuant to section 135 para 1 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018, IMMOFINANZ AG hereby notifies that at the end of April 2022, the number of voting rights amounts to a total of 138,616,402. The company's share capital at the end of April 2022 is EUR 138,616,402.00 and is divided into 138,616,402 ordinary no-par value shares which currently represent a portion of the share capital of EUR 1.00 each.

These changes result from the issue of 334,410 shares from conditional capital to the holders of the convertible bonds due 2024 following the exercise of conversion rights.



For additional information contact:

Bettina Schragl

Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

T +43 (0)1 88 090 2290

M +43 (0)699 1685 7290

communications@immofinanz.com

investor@immofinanz.com