    IIA   AT0000A21KS2

IMMOFINANZ AG

(IIA)
  Report
PRESS RELEASE : IMMOFINANZ with strong earnings -2-

08/30/2021 | 12:00pm EDT
FFO 1 from the standing investment business (before tax and including accrued interest on the bonds) rose by 7.7% to EUR 64.4 million (Q1-2 2020: EUR 59.8 million). This increase is attributable, above all, to the improvement in the results of asset management. FFO 1 per share equalled EUR 0.52, compared with EUR 0.59 in the first half of 2020 based on a higher number of shares^[2].

The interim report by IMMOFINANZ AG on the first half year 2021 as of 30 June 2021 will be available on the company's website under http://www.immofinanz.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports starting on 31 August 2020.

^[1] Number of shares for the calculation for Q1-2 2021: 123,293,795 (basic, including full dilution by mandatory convertible bonds 2023) and 137,196,458 (diluted, incl. full dilution by convertible bonds 2024)

^[2] Number of shares: 123,293,795 for Q1-2 2021 incl. full dilution by mandatory convertible bonds 2023 and 100,876,743 shares for Q1-2 2020 On IMMOFINANZ IMMOFINANZ is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the office and retail segments of eight core markets in Europe: Austria, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and the Adriatic region. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby the STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) brands represent strong focal points that stand for quality and service. The real estate portfolio has a value of approx. EUR 5.1 billion and covers roughly 210 properties. IMMOFINANZ is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under: https://www.immofinanz.com For additional information contact: Bettina Schragl Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations T +43 (0)1 88 090 2290 M +43 (0)699 1685 7290 communications@immofinanz.com investor@immofinanz.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-30 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      IMMOFINANZ AG 
              Wienerbergstraße 9 
              1100 Vienna 
              Austria 
Phone:        +43 (0) 1 88090 - 2290 
Fax:          +43 (0) 1 88090 - 8290 
E-mail:       investor@immofinanz.com 
Internet:     http://www.immofinanz.com 
ISIN:         AT0000A21KS2 
WKN:          A2JN9W 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Warschau, Vienna Stock Exchange 
              (Official Market) 
EQS News ID:  1229833 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1229833 2021-08-30

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1229833&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 30, 2021 11:59 ET (15:59 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 334 M 394 M 394 M
Net income 2021 142 M 167 M 167 M
Net Debt 2021 2 145 M 2 530 M 2 530 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 3,83%
Capitalization 2 579 M 3 041 M 3 042 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,2x
EV / Sales 2022 13,4x
Nbr of Employees 308
Free-Float 62,7%
Consensus
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 20,92 €
Average target price 21,86 €
Spread / Average Target 4,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Schoenauer Bakk Chief Financial Officer
Bettina Breiteneder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philipp Amadeus Obermair Member-Supervisory Board & Research Manager
Dietmar Reindl Chief Operating Officer
Nicolaas J. M. van Ommen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMMOFINANZ AG23.28%3 041
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED10.60%41 039
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-22.80%28 155
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-10.78%26 460
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED5.81%24 901
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-20.71%24 340