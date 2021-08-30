PRESS RELEASE : IMMOFINANZ with strong earnings -2

FFO 1 from the standing investment business (before tax and including accrued interest on the bonds) rose by 7.7% to EUR 64.4 million (Q1-2 2020: EUR 59.8 million). This increase is attributable, above all, to the improvement in the results of asset management. FFO 1 per share equalled EUR 0.52, compared with EUR 0.59 in the first half of 2020 based on a higher number of shares^[2].

The interim report by IMMOFINANZ AG on the first half year 2021 as of 30 June 2021 will be available on the company's website under http://www.immofinanz.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports starting on 31 August 2020.

^[1] Number of shares for the calculation for Q1-2 2021: 123,293,795 (basic, including full dilution by mandatory convertible bonds 2023) and 137,196,458 (diluted, incl. full dilution by convertible bonds 2024)

^[2] Number of shares: 123,293,795 for Q1-2 2021 incl. full dilution by mandatory convertible bonds 2023 and 100,876,743 shares for Q1-2 2020 On IMMOFINANZ IMMOFINANZ is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the office and retail segments of eight core markets in Europe: Austria, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and the Adriatic region. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby the STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) brands represent strong focal points that stand for quality and service. The real estate portfolio has a value of approx. EUR 5.1 billion and covers roughly 210 properties. IMMOFINANZ is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under: https://www.immofinanz.com For additional information contact: Bettina Schragl Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations T +43 (0)1 88 090 2290 M +43 (0)699 1685 7290 communications@immofinanz.com investor@immofinanz.com

Language: English Company: IMMOFINANZ AG Wienerbergstraße 9 1100 Vienna Austria Phone: +43 (0) 1 88090 - 2290 Fax: +43 (0) 1 88090 - 8290 E-mail: investor@immofinanz.com Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com

