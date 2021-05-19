PRESS RELEASE : IMMOFINANZ AG: Postponement of the ordinary shareholders' meeting

DGAP-News: IMMOFINANZ AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/AGM/EGM IMMOFINANZ AG: Postponement of the ordinary shareholders' meeting 2021-05-19 / 08:25 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IMMOFINANZ AG: Postponement of the ordinary shareholders' meeting . Today IMMOFINANZ published the voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of S IMMO. Due to the later start of the offer, the previously scheduled date for the ordinary shareholders' meeting of IMMOFINANZ falls now within the acceptance period of the offer. . It is planned to hold the ordinary shareholders' meeting on a date after the settlement of the takeover offer. . The postponement ensures that an ordinary shareholders' meeting of IMMOFINANZ will take place that is unaffected by the ongoing takeover offer. In connection with the takeover offer launched by IMMOFINANZ to the shareholders of S IMMO published today, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board of IMMOFINANZ have decided to postpone the ordinary shareholders' meeting of IMMOFINANZ. It is planned that the ordinary shareholders' meeting is scheduled on a date after the settlement of the takeover offer, in order to ensure from the outset that an ordinary shareholders' meeting of IMMOFINANZ is not influenced by the takeover offer. According to the original timetable of the takeover offer, it would have been clear by the previously scheduled date of the ordinary shareholders' meeting on 18 June whether the offer had been accepted by the S IMMO shareholders. Due to the postponement of the ordinary shareholders' meeting by S IMMO and a longer review of the offer document by the Austrian Takeover Commission, the timetable for the takeover offer has been postponed. S IMMO group holds approximately 13.38% of IMMOFINANZ shares (re-participation). As explained in the published offer document, the consequence of the completion of the offer is that IMMOFINANZ and S IMMO form a group under corporate law and thus the re-participation - like treasury shares - carries no voting rights at the shareholders' meeting. With regard to this consequence of the settlement of the offer, it is planned that the ordinary shareholders' meeting of IMMOFINANZ will take place after the decision of the S IMMO shareholders on the offer as well as the settlement of the offer. IMMOFINANZ will inform accordingly about the new date of the ordinary shareholders' meeting. On IMMOFINANZ IMMOFINANZ is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the office and retail segments of seven core markets in Europe: Austria, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby the STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) brands represent strong focal points that stand for quality and service. The real estate portfolio has a value of approx. EUR 5.0 billion and covers approx. 210 properties. IMMOFINANZ is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under http://www.immofinanz.com For additional information contact: Bettina Schragl Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations T +43 (0)1 88 090 2290 M +43 (0)699 1685 7290 communications@immofinanz.com investor@immofinanz.com Contact: IMMOFINANZ 1100 Vienna, Wienerbergstraße 9, Austria www.immofinanz.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-05-19 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: IMMOFINANZ AG Wienerbergstraße 9 1100 Vienna Austria Phone: +43 (0) 1 88090 - 2290 Fax: +43 (0) 1 88090 - 8290 E-mail: investor@immofinanz.com Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com ISIN: AT0000A21KS2 WKN: A2JN9W Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Warschau, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1198014 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

