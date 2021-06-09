Log in
    IIA   AT0000A21KS2

IMMOFINANZ AG

(IIA)
  Report
PRESS RELEASE : IMMOFINANZ on the Statement of S -2-

06/09/2021 | 02:38am EDT
For additional information contact: 
Bettina Schragl 
Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations 
T +43 (0)1 88 090 2290 
M +43 (0)699 1685 7290 
communications@immofinanz.com 
investor@immofinanz.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-06-09 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      IMMOFINANZ AG 
              Wienerbergstraße 9 
              1100 Vienna 
              Austria 
Phone:        +43 (0) 1 88090 - 2290 
Fax:          +43 (0) 1 88090 - 8290 
E-mail:       investor@immofinanz.com 
Internet:     http://www.immofinanz.com 
ISIN:         AT0000A21KS2 
WKN:          A2JN9W 
Listed:       Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Warschau, Vienna Stock Exchange 
              (Official Market) 
EQS News ID:  1205806 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1205806 2021-06-09

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1205806&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2021 02:37 ET (06:37 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 303 M 370 M 370 M
Net income 2021 72,2 M 88,0 M 88,0 M
Net Debt 2021 2 227 M 2 713 M 2 713 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 4,15%
Capitalization 2 371 M 2 888 M 2 889 M
EV / Sales 2021 15,2x
EV / Sales 2022 14,3x
Nbr of Employees 308
Free-Float 62,7%
Chart IMMOFINANZ AG
Duration : Period :
IMMOFINANZ AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMOFINANZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 21,24 €
Last Close Price 19,23 €
Spread / Highest target 40,4%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ronny Pecik Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Schoenauer Bakk Chief Financial Officer
Bettina Breiteneder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philipp Amadeus Obermair Member-Supervisory Board & Research Manager
Dietmar Reindl Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IMMOFINANZ AG13.32%2 888
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED19.00%44 441
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.54%34 938
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED11.09%32 671
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-12.78%26 301
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED8.54%25 813