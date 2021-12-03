Log in
    IIA   AT0000A21KS2

IMMOFINANZ AG

(IIA)
  Report
PVR: IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

12/03/2021 | 03:55pm EST
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: IMMOFINANZ AG
IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

03.12.2021 / 21:53
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

Vienna, 3.12.2021

Overview
 

1. Issuer: IMMOFINANZ AG
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Person subject to notification obligation
Radovan Patrick Vitek
4. Name of shareholder(s): WXZ1 a.s.
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 1.12.2021

6. Total positions

  % of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)

Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 123 293 795
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 11,41 % 0,00 % 11,41 %  
 


Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000A21KS2 0 0 0,00 % 0,00 %
SUBTOTAL A 0 0,00 %
 
B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period		 Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
         
    SUBTOTAL B.1    
 
B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /
Cash Settlement		 Number of
voting rights		 % of voting rights
           
      SUBTOTAL B.2    
 


8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

x Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%)
1 Radovan Patrick Vitek   0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
2 Mountfort Investments S.à r.l. 1 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
           
 

9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Sonstige Kommentare:
Mountfort Investments S.à r.l. has sold on 1 December 2021 its 100% share in WXZ1 a.s.

Vienna am 3.12.2021


03.12.2021

Language: English
Company: IMMOFINANZ AG
Wienerbergstraße 9
1100 Vienna
Austria
Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1254250  03.12.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1254250&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
