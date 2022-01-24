PVR: IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018



Wien, 24.1.2022

Overview



1. Issuer: IMMOFINANZ AG

2. Reason for the notification: Event changing the breakdown of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation

Peter Korbacka

4. Name of shareholder(s): RPPK Immo GmbH, FN 525728 f

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 20.1.2022



6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 9,42 % 0,00 % 9,42 % 138 257 760 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 10,57 % 0,00 % 10,57 %



Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000A21KS2 13 029 155 9,42 % SUBTOTAL A 13 029 155 9,42 %

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.1

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.2



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:



x Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 Peter Korbacka 2 EUROVEA Services s.r.o., Pribinova 10, 81109 Bratislava, Slowakische Republik, reg. Nr. 99223/B, ID Nr. 47 783 257 1 3 RPPK Immo GmbH, FN 525728 f 2 9,42 % 0,00 % 9,42 %

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

RPPK Immo GmbH bleibt unverändert Eigentümerin von 13.029.155 Aktien der IMMOFINANZ AG. Durch die Erhöhung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte der IMMOFINANZ AG auf 138.257.760 per 20.01.2022 hat sich der Anteil von RPPK Immo GmbH von 10,57% auf 9,42% verringert. Die Meldeschwelle von 10% wurde daher unterschritten. Seit der letzten Meldung vom 6.12.2021 hat es keine weiteren Änderungen gegeben.

English translation for convenience purposes:

The number of IMMOFINANZ AG shares owned by RPPK Immo GmbH remains unchanged at 13,029,155 shares. Due to the increase in the number of voting rights of IMMOFINANZ AG to 138,257,760 per 20.01.2022, the percentage owned by RPPK Immo GmbH has decreased from 10.57% to 9.42%. The 10% reporting threshold has therefore been crossed. There have been no other changes since the last notification dated 6.12.2021.

Wien am 24.1.2022