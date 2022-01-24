Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. IMMOFINANZ AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IIA   AT0000A21KS2

IMMOFINANZ AG

(IIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PVR: IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01/24/2022 | 10:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: IMMOFINANZ AG
IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

24.01.2022 / 16:23
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

Wien, 24.1.2022

Overview
 

1. Issuer: IMMOFINANZ AG
2. Reason for the notification: Event changing the breakdown of voting rights
3. Person subject to notification obligation
Peter Korbacka
4. Name of shareholder(s): RPPK Immo GmbH, FN 525728 f
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 20.1.2022

6. Total positions

  % of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)

Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 9,42 % 0,00 % 9,42 % 138 257 760
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 10,57 % 0,00 % 10,57 %  
 


Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000A21KS2   13 029 155   9,42 %
SUBTOTAL A 13 029 155 9,42 %
 
B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period		 Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
         
    SUBTOTAL B.1    
 
B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /
Cash Settlement		 Number of
voting rights		 % of voting rights
           
      SUBTOTAL B.2    
 


8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

x Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%)
1 Peter Korbacka        
2 EUROVEA Services s.r.o., Pribinova 10, 81109 Bratislava, Slowakische Republik, reg. Nr. 99223/B, ID Nr. 47 783 257 1      
3 RPPK Immo GmbH, FN 525728 f 2 9,42 % 0,00 % 9,42 %
           
 

9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Sonstige Kommentare:
RPPK Immo GmbH bleibt unverändert Eigentümerin von 13.029.155 Aktien der IMMOFINANZ AG. Durch die Erhöhung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte der IMMOFINANZ AG auf 138.257.760 per 20.01.2022 hat sich der Anteil von RPPK Immo GmbH von 10,57% auf 9,42% verringert. Die Meldeschwelle von 10% wurde daher unterschritten. Seit der letzten Meldung vom 6.12.2021 hat es keine weiteren Änderungen gegeben.

English translation for convenience purposes:
The number of IMMOFINANZ AG shares owned by RPPK Immo GmbH remains unchanged at 13,029,155 shares. Due to the increase in the number of voting rights of IMMOFINANZ AG to 138,257,760 per 20.01.2022, the percentage owned by RPPK Immo GmbH has decreased from 10.57% to 9.42%. The 10% reporting threshold has therefore been crossed. There have been no other changes since the last notification dated 6.12.2021.

Wien am 24.1.2022


24.01.2022

Language: English
Company: IMMOFINANZ AG
Wienerbergstraße 9
1100 Vienna
Austria
Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1272187  24.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1272187&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about IMMOFINANZ AG
10:44aIMMOFINANZ : Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 (Peter Ko..
PU
10:25aPVR : IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective..
EQ
01/20NVR : IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 1 BörseG with the objective..
EQ
01/17IMMOFINANZ : Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 (Bank of ..
PU
01/17PVR : IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective..
EQ
01/10Immofinanz Says S Immo's Offer For 10% Stake Too Low
MT
01/10IMMOFINANZ : S IMMO offer price too low
EQ
01/05Jet Industrial Lease Sicav, A.S acquired Airport Business Centre office building from I..
CI
2021IMMOFINANZ : Christmas - time to think of others
PU
2021IMMOFINANZ : Investors Update Q1-3 2021.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 333 M 377 M 377 M
Net income 2021 246 M 279 M 279 M
Net Debt 2021 2 201 M 2 487 M 2 487 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Yield 2021 3,51%
Capitalization 2 799 M 3 174 M 3 163 M
EV / Sales 2021 15,0x
EV / Sales 2022 14,4x
Nbr of Employees 308
Free-Float -
Chart IMMOFINANZ AG
Duration : Period :
IMMOFINANZ AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMOFINANZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 22,70 €
Average target price 22,57 €
Spread / Average Target -0,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Schoenauer Bakk Chief Financial Officer
Bettina Breiteneder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philipp Amadeus Obermair Member-Supervisory Board & Research Manager
Dietmar Reindl Chief Operating Officer
Nicolaas J. M. van Ommen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMMOFINANZ AG0.71%3 174
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED3.07%36 287
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED22.75%35 145
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED16.62%35 031
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED27.03%32 963
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-0.96%29 231