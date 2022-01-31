PVR: IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018



Vienna, 31.1.2022

Overview

Notification made after deadline



1. Issuer: IMMOFINANZ AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments

3. Person subject to notification obligation

Radovan Vitek

4. Name of shareholder(s): CPI Property Group S.A.

WXZY a.s,

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 31.1.2022



6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 19,25 % 28,92 % 48,18 % 138 257 760 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 19,25 % 16,23 % 35,49 %



Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000A21KS2 26 621 030 19,25 % SUBTOTAL A 26 621 030 19,25 %

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.1

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights Share Purchase Agreement 1 n/a n/a Physisch 13 029 155 9,42 % Share Purchase Agreement 2 n/a n/a Physisch 9 413 253 6,81 % Share Purchase Agreement 3 n/a n/a Physisch 17 543 937 12,69 % SUBTOTAL B.2 39 986 345 28,92 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:



x Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 Radovan Vitek 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 2 CPIPG Holding S.à r.l. 1 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 3 Whislow Equities Ltd. 1 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 4 Ravento S.à r.l. 1 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 5 Efimacor S.à r.l. 1 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 6 Larnoya Invest S.à r.l. 5 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 7 CPI Property Group S.A. 2,3,4,5,6 9,08 % 28,92 % 38,00 % 8 WXZ1 a.s. 7 10,18 % 0,00 % 10,18 %

Vienna am 31.1.2022