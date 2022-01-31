PVR: IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
01/31/2022 | 10:20am EST
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: IMMOFINANZ AG
IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
31.01.2022 / 16:18
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
Vienna, 31.1.2022
Overview
Notification made after deadline
1. Issuer: IMMOFINANZ AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments 3. Person subject to notification obligation
Radovan Vitek 4. Name of shareholder(s): CPI Property Group S.A.
WXZY a.s, 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 31.1.2022
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)
% of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached
19,25 %
28,92 %
48,18 %
138 257 760
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
19,25 %
16,23 %
35,49 %
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
ISIN Code
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000A21KS2
26 621 030
19,25 %
SUBTOTAL A
26 621 030
19,25 %
B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period
Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL B.1
B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period
Physical /
Cash Settlement
Number of
voting rights
% of voting rights
Share Purchase Agreement 1
n/a
n/a
Physisch
13 029 155
9,42 %
Share Purchase Agreement 2
n/a
n/a
Physisch
9 413 253
6,81 %
Share Purchase Agreement 3
n/a
n/a
Physisch
17 543 937
12,69 %
SUBTOTAL B.2
39 986 345
28,92 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
x Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
No.
Name
Directly controlled by No.
Shares held directly (%)
Financial/other instruments held directly (%)
Total of both (%)
1
Radovan Vitek
0,00 %
0,00 %
0,00 %
2
CPIPG Holding S.à r.l.
1
0,00 %
0,00 %
0,00 %
3
Whislow Equities Ltd.
1
0,00 %
0,00 %
0,00 %
4
Ravento S.à r.l.
1
0,00 %
0,00 %
0,00 %
5
Efimacor S.à r.l.
1
0,00 %
0,00 %
0,00 %
6
Larnoya Invest S.à r.l.
5
0,00 %
0,00 %
0,00 %
7
CPI Property Group S.A.
2,3,4,5,6
9,08 %
28,92 %
38,00 %
8
WXZ1 a.s.
7
10,18 %
0,00 %
10,18 %
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.