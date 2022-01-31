Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. IMMOFINANZ AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IIA   AT0000A21KS2

IMMOFINANZ AG

(IIA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PVR: IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01/31/2022 | 10:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: IMMOFINANZ AG
IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.01.2022 / 16:18
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

Vienna, 31.1.2022

Overview
Notification made after deadline
 

1. Issuer: IMMOFINANZ AG
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of financial/other instruments
3. Person subject to notification obligation
Radovan Vitek
4. Name of shareholder(s): CPI Property Group S.A.
WXZY a.s,
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 31.1.2022

6. Total positions

  % of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)

Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 19,25 % 28,92 % 48,18 % 138 257 760
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 19,25 % 16,23 % 35,49 %  
 


Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000A21KS2   26 621 030   19,25 %
SUBTOTAL A 26 621 030 19,25 %
 
B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period		 Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
         
    SUBTOTAL B.1    
 
B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /
Cash Settlement		 Number of
voting rights		 % of voting rights
Share Purchase Agreement 1 n/a n/a Physisch 13 029 155 9,42 %
Share Purchase Agreement 2 n/a n/a Physisch 9 413 253 6,81 %
Share Purchase Agreement 3 n/a n/a Physisch 17 543 937 12,69 %
      SUBTOTAL B.2 39 986 345 28,92 %
 


8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

x Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%)
1 Radovan Vitek   0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
2 CPIPG Holding S.à r.l. 1 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
3 Whislow Equities Ltd. 1 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
4 Ravento S.à r.l. 1 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
5 Efimacor S.à r.l. 1 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
6 Larnoya Invest S.à r.l. 5 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
7 CPI Property Group S.A. 2,3,4,5,6 9,08 % 28,92 % 38,00 %
8 WXZ1 a.s. 7 10,18 % 0,00 % 10,18 %
           
 

9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Sonstige Kommentare:
-

Vienna am 31.1.2022


31.01.2022

Language: English
Company: IMMOFINANZ AG
Wienerbergstraße 9
1100 Vienna
Austria
Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1274789  31.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1274789&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about IMMOFINANZ AG
10:20aPVR : IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective..
EQ
05:26aNVR : IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 1 BörseG with the objective..
EQ
01/28IMMOFINANZ : Questions and answers regarding the two takeover offers for IMMOFINANZ
PU
01/27IMMOFINANZ welcomes announced increase - CPI offer price still too low
EQ
01/27IMMOFINANZ : Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 (Radovan ..
PU
01/27PVR : IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective..
EQ
01/26CPI Property Group to Raise Immofinanz Stake to Over 35%
MT
01/26IMMOFINANZ : CPI offer price too low
EQ
01/24IMMOFINANZ : Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 (Radovan ..
PU
01/24IMMOFINANZ : Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 (Peter Ko..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 329 M 367 M 367 M
Net income 2021 310 M 346 M 346 M
Net Debt 2021 2 214 M 2 469 M 2 469 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,0x
Yield 2021 3,36%
Capitalization 3 199 M 3 571 M 3 568 M
EV / Sales 2021 16,4x
EV / Sales 2022 16,0x
Nbr of Employees 308
Free-Float -
Chart IMMOFINANZ AG
Duration : Period :
IMMOFINANZ AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMOFINANZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 23,14 €
Average target price 23,13 €
Spread / Average Target -0,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Schoenauer Bakk Chief Financial Officer
Bettina Breiteneder Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philipp Amadeus Obermair Member-Supervisory Board & Research Manager
Dietmar Reindl Chief Operating Officer
Nicolaas J. M. van Ommen Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMMOFINANZ AG2.66%3 571
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.37%35 306
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED23.02%35 191
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED11.28%33 398
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED24.32%32 231
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.0.45%29 544