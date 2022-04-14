PVR: IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018



Zurich, 13.4.2022

Overview

1. Issuer: IMMOFINANZ AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: UBS Group AG

City: Zurich

Country: Switzerland

4. Name of shareholder(s):

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 11.4.2022



6. Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 4,32 % 0,58 % 4,91 % 138 281 992 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 3,88 % 0,58 % 4,46 %



Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000A21KS2 5 979 722 4,32 % SUBTOTAL A 5 979 722 4,32 %

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights Rights of Use over shares (AT0000A21KS2) n/a At any time 32 621 0,02 % SUBTOTAL B.1 32 621 0,02 %

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights Equity Swap 08.03.2032 n/a Cash 273 529 0,20 % Equity Futures 17.06.2022 n/a Cash 499 533 0,36 % SUBTOTAL B.2 773 062 0,56 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:



Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 UBS Group AG 2 UBS AG 1 0,36 % 0,36 % 3 UBS Switzerland AG 2 0,92 % 0,02 % 0,94 % 4 UBS Asset Management AG 2 5 UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) S.A. 4 0,01 % 0,01 % 6 UBS Asset Management Holding (No.2) Ltd 4 7 UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd 6 8 UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited 7 0,01 % 0,01 % 9 UBS Asset Management Life Limited 7 0,01 % 0,01 % 10 UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG 4 11 UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG 10 0,04 % 0,04 % 12 UBS Americas Holding LLC 2 13 UBS Americas Inc. 12 14 UBS Asset Management Trust Company 13 0,01 % 0,01 % 15 UBS Asset Management (Americas) Inc 13 16 UBS O'Connor LLC 15 3,33 % 0,20 % 3,53 %

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

-

Zurich am 13.4.2022