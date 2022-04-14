PVR: IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
04/14/2022 | 05:47am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: IMMOFINANZ AG
14.04.2022 / 11:45
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
Zurich, 13.4.2022
Overview
1. Issuer: IMMOFINANZ AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: UBS Group AG City: Zurich Country: Switzerland 4. Name of shareholder(s): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 11.4.2022
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)
% of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached
4,32 %
0,58 %
4,91 %
138 281 992
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
3,88 %
0,58 %
4,46 %
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
ISIN Code
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000A21KS2
5 979 722
4,32 %
SUBTOTAL A
5 979 722
4,32 %
B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period
Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
Rights of Use over shares (AT0000A21KS2)
n/a
At any time
32 621
0,02 %
SUBTOTAL B.1
32 621
0,02 %
B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period
Physical /
Cash Settlement
Number of
voting rights
% of voting rights
Equity Swap
08.03.2032
n/a
Cash
273 529
0,20 %
Equity Futures
17.06.2022
n/a
Cash
499 533
0,36 %
SUBTOTAL B.2
773 062
0,56 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
No.
Name
Directly controlled by No.
Shares held directly (%)
Financial/other instruments held directly (%)
Total of both (%)
1
UBS Group AG
2
UBS AG
1
0,36 %
0,36 %
3
UBS Switzerland AG
2
0,92 %
0,02 %
0,94 %
4
UBS Asset Management AG
2
5
UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) S.A.
4
0,01 %
0,01 %
6
UBS Asset Management Holding (No.2) Ltd
4
7
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
6
8
UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited
7
0,01 %
0,01 %
9
UBS Asset Management Life Limited
7
0,01 %
0,01 %
10
UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG
4
11
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
10
0,04 %
0,04 %
12
UBS Americas Holding LLC
2
13
UBS Americas Inc.
12
14
UBS Asset Management Trust Company
13
0,01 %
0,01 %
15
UBS Asset Management (Americas) Inc
13
16
UBS O'Connor LLC
15
3,33 %
0,20 %
3,53 %
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.