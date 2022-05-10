Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. IMMOFINANZ AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IIA   AT0000A21KS2

IMMOFINANZ AG

(IIA)
  Report
Delayed Wiener Boerse  -  05/10 11:35:22 am EDT
22.96 EUR   +0.09%
12:08pPVR : IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
05/04PVR : IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
05/02IMMOFINANZ : Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 (UBS Group AG)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PVR: IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/10/2022 | 12:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: IMMOFINANZ AG
IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10.05.2022 / 18:06
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

Zurich, 10.5.2022

Overview
 

1. Issuer: IMMOFINANZ AG
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: UBS Group AG
City: Zurich
Country: Switzerland
4. Name of shareholder(s): UBS O'Connor LLC
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 6.5.2022

6. Total positions

  % of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)

Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 5,14 % 0,64 % 5,78 % 138 616 402
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 4,86 % 0,63 % 5,49 %  
 


Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000A21KS2   7 123 253   5,14 %
SUBTOTAL A 7 123 253 5,14 %
 
B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period		 Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
Rights of Use over shares (AT0000A21KS2) n/a At any time 32 621 0,02 %
    SUBTOTAL B.1 32 621 0,02 %
 
B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /
Cash Settlement		 Number of
voting rights		 % of voting rights
Equity Swap 08.03.2032 N/A Cash 350 326 0,25 %
Equity Futures 17.06.2022 N/A Cash 499 727 0,36 %
Swaps on Baskets 01.01.2031 n/a Cash 6 062 0,00 %
      SUBTOTAL B.2 856 115 0,62 %
 


8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

x Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%)
1 UBS Group AG        
2 UBS AG 1 0,15 % 0,36 % 0,51 %
3 UBS Switzerland AG 2 0,81 % 0,02 % 0,83 %
4 UBS Asset Management AG 2      
5 UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) S.A. 4 0,01 %   0,01 %
6 UBS Asset Management Holding (No.2) Ltd 4      
7 UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd 6      
8 UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited 7 0,01 %   0,01 %
9 UBS Asset Management Life Limited 7 0,01 %   0,01 %
10 UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG 4      
11 UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG 10 0,04 %   0,04 %
12 UBS Americas Holding LLC 2      
13 UBS Americas Inc. 12      
14 UBS Asset Management Trust Company 13 0,01 %   0,01 %
15 UBS Asset Management (Americas) Inc 13      
16 UBS O'Connor LLC 15 4,10 % 0,25 % 4,35 %
           
 

9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Sonstige Kommentare:
-

Zurich am 10.5.2022


10.05.2022

Language: English
Company: IMMOFINANZ AG
Wienerbergstraße 9
1100 Vienna
Austria
Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1348755  10.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1348755&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about IMMOFINANZ AG
12:08pPVR : IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective..
EQ
05/04PVR : IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective..
EQ
05/02IMMOFINANZ : Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 (UBS Grou..
PU
05/02PVR : IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective..
EQ
04/29IMMOFINANZ : Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018 (UBS Grou..
PU
04/29PVR : IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective..
EQ
04/29IMMOFINANZ AG : Notice of Early Redemption of the Convertible Bonds due 2024 („Bonds..
PU
04/29NVR : IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 1 BörseG with the objective..
EQ
04/29IMMOFINANZ AG : Notice of Early Redemption of the Convertible Bonds due 2024 ('Bonds') (IS..
EQ
04/28IMMOFINANZ : Earnings Presentation FY 2021 (Update 27 April 2022)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 371 M 391 M 391 M
Net income 2022 197 M 208 M 208 M
Net Debt 2022 2 311 M 2 434 M 2 434 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,8x
Yield 2022 3,27%
Capitalization 3 180 M 3 350 M 3 350 M
EV / Sales 2022 14,8x
EV / Sales 2023 15,2x
Nbr of Employees 341
Free-Float 33,8%
Chart IMMOFINANZ AG
Duration : Period :
IMMOFINANZ AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMOFINANZ AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 22,94 €
Average target price 22,02 €
Spread / Average Target -4,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Schoenauer Bakk Chief Financial Officer
Miroslava Gretiaková Chairman-Supervisory Board
Philipp Amadeus Obermair Member-Supervisory Board & Research Manager
Dietmar Reindl Chief Operating Officer
Werner Ertelthalner Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMMOFINANZ AG1.77%3 350
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.90%34 257
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.27.57%32 835
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED4.27%31 068
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED1.91%28 952
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.4.09%28 936