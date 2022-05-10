PVR: IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: IMMOFINANZ AG

IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



10.05.2022 / 18:06

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018



Zurich, 10.5.2022 Overview

1. Issuer: IMMOFINANZ AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: UBS Group AG

City: Zurich

Country: Switzerland

4. Name of shareholder(s): UBS O'Connor LLC

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 6.5.2022



6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 5,14 % 0,64 % 5,78 % 138 616 402 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 4,86 % 0,63 % 5,49 %

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000A21KS2 7 123 253 5,14 % SUBTOTAL A 7 123 253 5,14 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights Rights of Use over shares (AT0000A21KS2) n/a At any time 32 621 0,02 % SUBTOTAL B.1 32 621 0,02 % B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights Equity Swap 08.03.2032 N/A Cash 350 326 0,25 % Equity Futures 17.06.2022 N/A Cash 499 727 0,36 % Swaps on Baskets 01.01.2031 n/a Cash 6 062 0,00 % SUBTOTAL B.2 856 115 0,62 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:



x Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 UBS Group AG 2 UBS AG 1 0,15 % 0,36 % 0,51 % 3 UBS Switzerland AG 2 0,81 % 0,02 % 0,83 % 4 UBS Asset Management AG 2 5 UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) S.A. 4 0,01 % 0,01 % 6 UBS Asset Management Holding (No.2) Ltd 4 7 UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd 6 8 UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited 7 0,01 % 0,01 % 9 UBS Asset Management Life Limited 7 0,01 % 0,01 % 10 UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG 4 11 UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG 10 0,04 % 0,04 % 12 UBS Americas Holding LLC 2 13 UBS Americas Inc. 12 14 UBS Asset Management Trust Company 13 0,01 % 0,01 % 15 UBS Asset Management (Americas) Inc 13 16 UBS O'Connor LLC 15 4,10 % 0,25 % 4,35 % 9. In case of proxy voting

