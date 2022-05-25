PVR: IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: IMMOFINANZ AG

IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



25.05.2022 / 10:28

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018



Zurich, Switzerland , 24.5.2022 Overview 1. Issuer: IMMOFINANZ AG

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation

Name: UBS Group AG

City: Zurich

Country: Switzerland

4. Name of shareholder(s): UBS O'Connor LLC

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 20.5.2022



6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 4,40 % 0,64 % 5,04 % 138 616 402 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5,25 % 0,64 % 5,89 %

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000A21KS2 6 097 255 4,40 % SUBTOTAL A 6 097 255 4,40 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights Rights of Use over shares (AT0000A21KS2) n/a At any time 32 634 0,02 % SUBTOTAL B.1 32 634 0,02 % B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights Equity Futures 17.06.2022 n/a Cash 499 635 0,36 % Equity Swap 08.03.2032 n/a Cash 353 409 0,25 % SUBTOTAL B.2 853 044 0,62 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:



Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 UBS Group AG 2 UBS AG 1 0,19 % 0,36 % 0,55 % 3 UBS Switzerland AG 2 0,02 % 0,02 % 4 UBS Asset Management AG 2 5 UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) S.A. 4 0,01 % 0,01 % 6 UBS Asset Management Holding (No.2) Ltd 4 7 UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd 6 8 UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited 7 0,02 % 0,02 % 9 UBS Asset Management Life Limited 7 0,01 % 0,01 % 10 UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG 4 11 UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG 10 0,04 % 0,04 % 12 UBS Americas Holding LLC 2 13 UBS Americas Inc. 12 14 UBS Asset Management Trust Company 13 0,01 % 0,01 % 15 UBS Asset Management (Americas) Inc. 13 16 UBS O'Connor LLC 15 4,14 % 0,25 % 4,39 % 9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: -

Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights. 10. Sonstige Kommentare:

- Zurich, Switzerland am 24.5.2022

25.05.2022

