PVR: IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
05/25/2022 | 04:30am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: IMMOFINANZ AG
IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
25.05.2022 / 10:28
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
Zurich, Switzerland , 24.5.2022
Overview
1. Issuer: IMMOFINANZ AG 2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Person subject to notification obligation Name: UBS Group AG City: Zurich Country: Switzerland 4. Name of shareholder(s): UBS O'Connor LLC 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 20.5.2022
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)
% of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached
4,40 %
0,64 %
5,04 %
138 616 402
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
5,25 %
0,64 %
5,89 %
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
ISIN Code
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000A21KS2
6 097 255
4,40 %
SUBTOTAL A
6 097 255
4,40 %
B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period
Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
Rights of Use over shares (AT0000A21KS2)
n/a
At any time
32 634
0,02 %
SUBTOTAL B.1
32 634
0,02 %
B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period
Physical /
Cash Settlement
Number of
voting rights
% of voting rights
Equity Futures
17.06.2022
n/a
Cash
499 635
0,36 %
Equity Swap
08.03.2032
n/a
Cash
353 409
0,25 %
SUBTOTAL B.2
853 044
0,62 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
No.
Name
Directly controlled by No.
Shares held directly (%)
Financial/other instruments held directly (%)
Total of both (%)
1
UBS Group AG
2
UBS AG
1
0,19 %
0,36 %
0,55 %
3
UBS Switzerland AG
2
0,02 %
0,02 %
4
UBS Asset Management AG
2
5
UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) S.A.
4
0,01 %
0,01 %
6
UBS Asset Management Holding (No.2) Ltd
4
7
UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd
6
8
UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited
7
0,02 %
0,02 %
9
UBS Asset Management Life Limited
7
0,01 %
0,01 %
10
UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG
4
11
UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG
10
0,04 %
0,04 %
12
UBS Americas Holding LLC
2
13
UBS Americas Inc.
12
14
UBS Asset Management Trust Company
13
0,01 %
0,01 %
15
UBS Asset Management (Americas) Inc.
13
16
UBS O'Connor LLC
15
4,14 %
0,25 %
4,39 %
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.