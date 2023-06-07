IMO : Payment of dividend

-In accordance with the Royal Decree (Dahir) N°1-16-151 of 21st Dhou al Qi`da 1437 (25th August, 2016), relating to the law N°19-14 on the Stock Exchange, Brokerage Firms and Financial Advisors, namely sections 5 and 6 ;
-Given the provisions of the Stock Exchange's General Regulation, approved by Annex of the Ministerial Order N°2208-19 of the 29th Chaoual 1440 (July 3rd, 2019),
namely sections 4.1.9, 4.1.10 and 4.3.6 ;
Taking into consideration the decision of the "DISWAY" general meeting held on 30/05/2023, and in particular the resolution concerning dividends ;
Characteristics of the operation
The characteristics of "DISWAY" dividend payment process are as follows:
Year
2022
Ticker
DWY
Ordinary dividend (MAD)
35,00
Exceptional dividend (MAD)
--
Total gross dividend (MAD)
35,00
Ex-dividend date
22/06/2023
Dividend Payment date
05/07/2023
Centralising agent
CFG BANK
1
ENR.GOFIM.551.1
Date: 07/06/2023
- Clearing and adjustment
On the ex-dividend date, the Casablanca Stock Exchange will:
Clear the order book for the instrument.
Adjust the reference price for the instrument according to the following formula: adjusted reference price = last trading price or adjusted price - the gross dividend amount.