Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Morocco
  4. Casablanca Stock Exchange
  5. Immorente Invest S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMO   MA0000012387

IMMORENTE INVEST S.A.

(IMO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Casablanca Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-05
96.50 MAD    0.00%
09:33aImo : Payment of dividend
PU
04/11Imo : Payment of dividend
PU
03/07Immorente Invest S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IMO : Payment of dividend

06/07/2023 | 09:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ENR.GOFIM.551.1

Date: 07/06/2023

Notice N° AV-2023-050

(Only the french version prevails)

Event

Payment of dividends

Involved Instrument(s)

DISWAY

- NOTICE SUBJECT

Payment of dividend by "DISWAY"

- REFERENCES

-In accordance with the Royal Decree (Dahir) N°1-16-151 of 21st Dhou al Qi`da 1437 (25th August, 2016), relating to the law N°19-14 on the Stock Exchange, Brokerage Firms and Financial Advisors, namely sections 5 and 6 ;

-Given the provisions of the Stock Exchange's General Regulation, approved by Annex of the Ministerial Order N°2208-19 of the 29th Chaoual 1440 (July 3rd, 2019),

namely sections 4.1.9, 4.1.10 and 4.3.6 ;

  • Taking into consideration the decision of the "DISWAY" general meeting held on 30/05/2023, and in particular the resolution concerning dividends ;
  • Characteristics of the operation

The characteristics of "DISWAY" dividend payment process are as follows:

Year

2022

Ticker

DWY

Ordinary dividend (MAD)

35,00

Exceptional dividend (MAD)

--

Total gross dividend (MAD)

35,00

Ex-dividend date

22/06/2023

Dividend Payment date

05/07/2023

Centralising agent

CFG BANK

1

ENR.GOFIM.551.1

Date: 07/06/2023

- Clearing and adjustment

On the ex-dividend date, the Casablanca Stock Exchange will:

  • Clear the order book for the instrument.
  • Adjust the reference price for the instrument according to the following formula: adjusted reference price = last trading price or adjusted price - the gross dividend amount.

2

Disclaimer

Immorente Invest SA published this content on 07 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2023 13:32:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about IMMORENTE INVEST S.A.
09:33aImo : Payment of dividend
PU
04/11Imo : Payment of dividend
PU
03/07Immorente Invest S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
2022Immorente Invest S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Immorente Invest S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Imo : Payment of dividend
PU
2022Imo : Payment of dividend
PU
2022Imo : Payment of dividend
PU
2022Immorente Invest S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
2021Immorente Invest S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 67,1 M 6,57 M 6,57 M
Net income 2022 8,41 M 0,82 M 0,82 M
Net cash 2022 9,76 M 0,96 M 0,96 M
P/E ratio 2022 103x
Yield 2022 4,67%
Capitalization 869 M 85,2 M 85,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,1x
EV / Sales 2022 12,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,3%
Chart IMMORENTE INVEST S.A.
Duration : Period :
Immorente Invest S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMORENTE INVEST S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Soumaya Tazi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Imane Kabbaj Independent Director
Ahmed Reda Chami Independent Director
Nicolas Barsky Director
El Ghaly Tahri Joutei Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMMORENTE INVEST S.A.0.21%85
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer