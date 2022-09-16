Advanced search
    NIS   BG1100101069

IMMOVABLE PROPERTIES SOFIA REIT SOFIA

(NIS)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-13
7.250 BGN    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Immovable Properties Sofia REIT Sofia : Coupon Payment

09/16/2022 | 10:30am EDT
Coupon Payment 16.09.2022 17:12:28 (local time)

In respect of a received notification of delayed amortisation and coupon payments on the bonds issued by Real Estate Sofia REIT-Sofia (RSSA), ISIN BG2100012157, due by 16 September 2022, please, be informed that the calculation of the accumulated interest on the bond issue of Real Estate Sofia REIT (RSSA) is discontinued as of 19 September 2022. Upon entering a clean price of 100% per bond, the "dirty" price shall equal EUR 277.77778.
For further information, please, contact the BSE Trading Department at the following telephone numbers: +359 2 9370944 or +359 2 9370942.

Disclaimer

Real Estate Sofia ADSITS Sofia published this content on 16 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 14:29:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
