Immovable Properties Sofia REIT Sofia : Coupon Payment

16.09.2022 17:12:28 (local time)

In respect of a received notification of delayed amortisation and coupon payments on the bonds issued by Real Estate Sofia REIT-Sofia (RSSA), ISIN BG2100012157, due by 16 September 2022, please, be informed that the calculation of the accumulated interest on the bond issue of Real Estate Sofia REIT (RSSA) is discontinued as of 19 September 2022. Upon entering a clean price of 100% per bond, the "dirty" price shall equal EUR 277.77778.

For further information, please, contact the BSE Trading Department at the following telephone numbers: +359 2 9370944 or +359 2 9370942.

