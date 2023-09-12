12.09.2023 10:00:02 (local time)

Company: Real Estate Sofia REIT-Sofia (RSSA)

In view of a forthcoming interest payment on an issue of bonds, please, be informed of the following:

- Issuer: Real Estate Sofia REIT-Sofia

- BSE code: RSSA

- ISIN: BG2100012157

- Date of interest payment: 16.09.2023

- Coupon rate: 6m EURIBOR + 3.75 %

- All bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 15.09.2023 (Record Date) will be entitled to receive the payment.

- The final date for transacting in bonds of this issue on BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the buyer will have the right to the interest payment, will be 13.09.2023 (Ex Date: 14.09.2023).