Company: Real Estate Sofia REIT-Sofia (RSSA)
In view of a forthcoming interest payment on an issue of bonds, please, be informed of the following:
- Issuer: Real Estate Sofia REIT-Sofia
- BSE code: RSSA
- ISIN: BG2100012157
- Date of interest payment: 16.09.2023
- Coupon rate: 6m EURIBOR + 3.75 %
- All bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 15.09.2023 (Record Date) will be entitled to receive the payment.
- The final date for transacting in bonds of this issue on BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the buyer will have the right to the interest payment, will be 13.09.2023 (Ex Date: 14.09.2023).
Disclaimer
Real Estate Sofia ADSITS Sofia published this content on 12 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2023 07:05:06 UTC.