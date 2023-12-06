06.12.2023 13:55:01 (local time)

Company: Real Estate Sofia REIT-Sofia (NIS)

The extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Real Estate Sofia REIT dated 05 December 2023 passed the following resolutions:

- Adoption of a justification report of the Board of Directors concerning the purchase of 100% of the capital of RS City Sport OOD, UIC 205321784

- Adoption of a decision for the acquisition of units in a specialised company according to Art. 28 of the Special Purpose Investment Companies and Securitisation Companies Act, namely 100% of the units of RS City Sport OOD, UIC 205321784

- Authorisation of the Board of Directors and the company's representatives to conclude a transaction under Art. 28 of the Special Purpose Investment Companies and Securitisation Companies Act for the purchase of 100% of the units of RS City Sport OOD, UIC 205321784, at prices and conditions detailed in the justification report of the Board of Directors

The Record of Proceedings taken at the company's EGM is available on the website of the Exchange.

