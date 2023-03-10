Immovable Properties Sofia REIT Sofia : Partial Repayment

Partial Repayment
10.03.2023 10:00:03 (local time)
Company: Real Estate Sofia REIT-Sofia (RSSA)
In view of a forthcoming partial repayment of the principal of an issue of bonds, please be informed of the following:
- Issuer: Real Estate Sofia REIT-Sofia
- BSE code: RSSA
- ISIN code: BG2100012157
- Date of partial repayment: 16.03.2023
- Total partial repayment: EUR 499999.95
- Partial repayment per bond: EUR 55.55555
- The right on partial repayment of the principal will be entitled to all bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 15.03.2023 (Record Date).
- The final date for transacting bonds of this issue on the BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the holder will have the right on partial repayment of the principal, will be 13.03.2023 (Ex Date: 14.03.2023).
- Following 16.03.2023, the interest will be calculated on the rest of the outstanding principal i.e. on EUR 1500000.03.
- Exchange transactions executed after 13.03.2023 will entitle rights on the outstanding principal per bond i.e. on EUR 166.66667.
Disclaimer
Real Estate Sofia ADSITS Sofia published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 08:03:01 UTC.