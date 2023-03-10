Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Immovable Properties Sofia REIT Sofia
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NIS   BG1100101069

IMMOVABLE PROPERTIES SOFIA REIT SOFIA

(NIS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-12
7.800 BGN   +6.85%
03:04aImmovable Properties Sofia Reit Sofia : Partial Repayment
PU
2022Immovable Properties Sofia REIT Sofia Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022Immovable Properties Sofia Reit Sofia : Coupon Payment
PU
Summary 
Summary

Immovable Properties Sofia REIT Sofia : Partial Repayment

03/10/2023 | 03:04am EST
Partial Repayment 10.03.2023 10:00:03 (local time)

Company: Real Estate Sofia REIT-Sofia (RSSA)
In view of a forthcoming partial repayment of the principal of an issue of bonds, please be informed of the following:
- Issuer: Real Estate Sofia REIT-Sofia
- BSE code: RSSA
- ISIN code: BG2100012157
- Date of partial repayment: 16.03.2023
- Total partial repayment: EUR 499999.95
- Partial repayment per bond: EUR 55.55555
- The right on partial repayment of the principal will be entitled to all bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 15.03.2023 (Record Date).
- The final date for transacting bonds of this issue on the BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the holder will have the right on partial repayment of the principal, will be 13.03.2023 (Ex Date: 14.03.2023).
- Following 16.03.2023, the interest will be calculated on the rest of the outstanding principal i.e. on EUR 1500000.03.
- Exchange transactions executed after 13.03.2023 will entitle rights on the outstanding principal per bond i.e. on EUR 166.66667.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Real Estate Sofia ADSITS Sofia published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 08:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
