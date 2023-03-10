Immovable Properties Sofia REIT Sofia : Partial Repayment

10.03.2023 10:00:03 (local time)

Company: Real Estate Sofia REIT-Sofia (RSSA)

In view of a forthcoming partial repayment of the principal of an issue of bonds, please be informed of the following:

- Issuer: Real Estate Sofia REIT-Sofia

- BSE code: RSSA

- ISIN code: BG2100012157

- Date of partial repayment: 16.03.2023

- Total partial repayment: EUR 499999.95

- Partial repayment per bond: EUR 55.55555

- The right on partial repayment of the principal will be entitled to all bondholders registered with the Central Depository as of 15.03.2023 (Record Date).

- The final date for transacting bonds of this issue on the BSE-Sofia, as a result of which the holder will have the right on partial repayment of the principal, will be 13.03.2023 (Ex Date: 14.03.2023).

- Following 16.03.2023, the interest will be calculated on the rest of the outstanding principal i.e. on EUR 1500000.03.

- Exchange transactions executed after 13.03.2023 will entitle rights on the outstanding principal per bond i.e. on EUR 166.66667.

