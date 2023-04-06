Immsi S p A : Documentation available for shareholders

PRESS RELEASE

DOCUMENTATION AVAILABLE FOR SHAREHOLDERS

Mantua, 06 April 2023 - Immsi S.p.A. informs that the documentation relating to the company Annual General Meeting, called for 28 April 2023 on first call and, if necessary, for 10 May 2023 on second call, had been filed.

DEPOSIT OF DOCUMENTS PURSUANT TO ART. 154-ter TUF AND

ART. 77, PARAGRAPH 2-bis ISSUERS REGULATION

Notice is hereby given that the documents contemplated by art. 154-ter of the consolidated finance act (TUF), specifically: the draft separate financial statements and the consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2022, the directors' report on operations, which includes the "Report on corporate governance and the ownership structure" and the "Consolidated non financial statements", as well as the declaration as per art. 154-bis, paragraph 5, TUF, together with the reports of the board of statutory auditors and the independent auditors, are available on the company's institutional website www.immsi.it(section "Governance/General Meeting/Archive/2023" or the section "Investors/Financial Reports/2023"), and on the central storage of regulated information system "eMarket STORAGE" available on the website www.emarketstorage.it.

Notice is also given that the documents as per art. 77, paragraph 2-bis, Issuers Regulation and art. 15, paragraph 1, lett. a) of the Markets Regulation will be deposited at the corporate headquarters on 13 April 2023.

DEPOSIT OF REMUNERATION REPORT AND DIRECTORS' REPORT ON

ITEM 3 OF THE AGENDA

Notice is hereby given that the Remuneration Report pursuant to art. 123-ter TUF and the Directors' Report on item 3) of the agenda for the Annual General Meeting are available on the company's institutional website www.immsi.it(section "Governance/General Meeting/Archive/2023"), and on the central storage of regulated information system "eMarket STORAGE" available on the website www.emarketstorage.it.