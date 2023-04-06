Advanced search
    IMS   IT0001413837

IMMSI S.P.A.

(IMS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:50:06 2023-04-06 am EDT
0.5810 EUR   +0.17%
09:24aImmsi S P A : Documentation available for shareholders
PU
03/29Immsi S P A : Publication of notice of call. Directors' Reports filed
PU
03/27Mib continues to rise, Prysmian leads the list
AN
Immsi S p A : Documentation available for shareholders

04/06/2023 | 09:24am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

DOCUMENTATION AVAILABLE FOR SHAREHOLDERS

Mantua, 06 April 2023 - Immsi S.p.A. informs that the documentation relating to the company Annual General Meeting, called for 28 April 2023 on first call and, if necessary, for 10 May 2023 on second call, had been filed.

DEPOSIT OF DOCUMENTS PURSUANT TO ART. 154-ter TUF AND

ART. 77, PARAGRAPH 2-bis ISSUERS REGULATION

Notice is hereby given that the documents contemplated by art. 154-ter of the consolidated finance act (TUF), specifically: the draft separate financial statements and the consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2022, the directors' report on operations, which includes the "Report on corporate governance and the ownership structure" and the "Consolidated non financial statements", as well as the declaration as per art. 154-bis, paragraph 5, TUF, together with the reports of the board of statutory auditors and the independent auditors, are available on the company's institutional website www.immsi.it(section "Governance/General Meeting/Archive/2023" or the section "Investors/Financial Reports/2023"), and on the central storage of regulated information system "eMarket STORAGE" available on the website www.emarketstorage.it.

Notice is also given that the documents as per art. 77, paragraph 2-bis, Issuers Regulation and art. 15, paragraph 1, lett. a) of the Markets Regulation will be deposited at the corporate headquarters on 13 April 2023.

DEPOSIT OF REMUNERATION REPORT AND DIRECTORS' REPORT ON

ITEM 3 OF THE AGENDA

Notice is hereby given that the Remuneration Report pursuant to art. 123-ter TUF and the Directors' Report on item 3) of the agenda for the Annual General Meeting are available on the company's institutional website www.immsi.it(section "Governance/General Meeting/Archive/2023"), and on the central storage of regulated information system "eMarket STORAGE" available on the website www.emarketstorage.it.

For further information:

Immsi Group Press Office

Immsi Group Investor Relations

Stefano Tenucci

Director Diego Rancati

P.zza Vilfredo Pareto, 3

Via Broletto, 13 - 20121 Milan - Italy

46100 Mantua - (IT)

Tel. +39 02.319612.19

Tel. +39 0376.2541

E-mail: diego.rancati@immsi.it

E-mail: stefano.tenucci@immsi.it

Image Building

Tel. +39 02.89011300

E-mail: immsi@imagebuilding.it

Disclaimer

Immsi S.p.A. published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 13:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 1 710 M 1 867 M 1 867 M
Net income 2021 12,3 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
Net Debt 2021 766 M 836 M 836 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,1x
Yield 2021 6,91%
Capitalization 198 M 216 M 216 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,69x
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 6 999
Free-Float 40,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michele Colaninno Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roberto Colaninno Chairman
Daniele Discepolo Vice Chairman
Patrizia de Pasquale Independent Non-Executive Director
Paola Mignani Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMMSI S.P.A.41.46%216
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED11.26%13 895
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED-9.18%9 789
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.11.96%8 705
YADEA GROUP HOLDINGS LTD.48.39%7 294
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED0.37%6 322
