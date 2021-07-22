Immsi S p A : Preliminary sales contract signed by Pietra Srl and Polifin SpA

PRESS RELEASE

IMMSI SPA: PRELIMINARY SALES CONTRACT SIGNED BY PIETRA SRL AND POLIFIN SPA

FOR THE ENTIRE SHAREHOLDING IN PIETRA LIGURE SRL

Sale price 30 million euro

Mantua, 22 July 2021 - Immsi S.p.A. said that Pietra S.r.l. (a subsidiary held 77.78% by Immsi and 22.22% by Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.) today signed a preliminary contract with Polifin S.p.A. (the Bosatelli family holding) for the sale of its entire shareholding in Pietra Ligure S.r.l., for an overall price of 30 million euro.

As is normal practice, execution of the contract is subject to a series of conditions precedent (specifically, two administrative conditions involving the Liguria Regional Authority and the Pietra Ligure Municipality). Closing is expected to take place by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

