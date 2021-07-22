Log in
    IMS   IT0001413837

IMMSI S.P.A.

(IMS)
Immsi S p A : Preliminary sales contract signed by Pietra Srl and Polifin SpA

07/22/2021 | 12:38pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

IMMSI SPA: PRELIMINARY SALES CONTRACT SIGNED BY PIETRA SRL AND POLIFIN SPA

FOR THE ENTIRE SHAREHOLDING IN PIETRA LIGURE SRL

Sale price 30 million euro

Mantua, 22 July 2021 - Immsi S.p.A. said that Pietra S.r.l. (a subsidiary held 77.78% by Immsi and 22.22% by Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.) today signed a preliminary contract with Polifin S.p.A. (the Bosatelli family holding) for the sale of its entire shareholding in Pietra Ligure S.r.l., for an overall price of 30 million euro.

As is normal practice, execution of the contract is subject to a series of conditions precedent (specifically, two administrative conditions involving the Liguria Regional Authority and the Pietra Ligure Municipality). Closing is expected to take place by the end of the first quarter of 2022.

For further information:

Immsi Group Press Office

Immsi Group Investor Relations

Andrea Paroli

Director Diego Rancati

P.zza Vilfredo Pareto, 3

Via Broletto, 13 - 20121 Milan - Italy

46100 Mantua (IT)

Tel. +39 02.319612.19

Tel. +39.0376.2541

E-mail: diego.rancati@immsi.it;

Image Building

Tel. +39 02 89011300

E-mail: immsi@imagebuilding.it

1

Disclaimer

Immsi S.p.A. published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 16:37:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
