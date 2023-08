Immsi SpA is an Italy-based holding company primarily engaged in the automotive sector. The Company structures its business into three sectors: Industrial, Naval sector and Property and Holding. The Industrial sector operates through Piaggio group, which is engaged in the production of scooters, motorbikes and commercial vehicles, including three- and four-wheelers. The Naval sector, through Intermarine SpA and other subsidiaries, is active in the construction and marketing of maritime, defense and leisure boats, such as ferries, yachts, fast patrol boats and mine warfare vessels. The Property and Holding sector operates in the real estate industry, including the management of a golf resort, commercial and residential real estate development, among others, as well as is engaged in the financial investments in Alitalia-Compagnia Aerea Italiana SpA.