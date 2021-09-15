Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed Borsa Italiana - 09/15 05:48:13 am
0.515 EUR   -1.90%
06:22aIMMSI S P A : Press release
PU
09/02IMMSI GROUP : first half 2021
PU
09/02Immsi S.P.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
Immsi S p A : Press release

09/15/2021 | 06:22am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Mantua, 15 September 2021 - The half-year financial report as at and for the six months ended 30 June 2021 is available in the "eMarket STORAGE" authorised storage mechanism at www.emarketstorage.comand on the issuer's website www.immsi.it(section "Investors/Financial Reports/2021").

For further information:

Immsi Group Press Office

Immsi Group Investor Relations

Director Diego Rancati

Andrea Paroli

Via Broletto, 13 - 20121 Milan - Italy

P.zza Vilfredo Pareto, 3

Tel. +39 02.319612.19

46100 Mantua (IT)

E-mail: diego.rancati@immsi.it;

Tel. +39.0376.2541

Image Building

Tel. +39 02 89011300

E-mail: immsi@imagebuilding.it

Disclaimer

Immsi S.p.A. published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 10:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 377 M 1 628 M 1 628 M
Net income 2020 9,75 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
Net Debt 2020 808 M 955 M 955 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 179 M 211 M 211 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,63x
EV / Sales 2020 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 6 045
Free-Float 40,9%
Technical analysis trends IMMSI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michele Colaninno Chief Executive Officer & Chief Operating Officer
Roberto Colaninno Chairman
Daniele Discepolo Vice Chairman
Patrizia de Pasquale Independent Non-Executive Director
Paola Mignani Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMMSI S.P.A.26.96%211
BAJAJ AUTO LIMITED10.30%14 742
EICHER MOTORS LIMITED11.45%10 471
YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD.47.81%9 912
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED-8.35%7 733
HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC.2.89%5 811