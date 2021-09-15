Immsi S p A : Press release

PRESS RELEASE
Mantua, 15 September 2021 - The half-year financial report as at and for the six months ended 30 June 2021 is available in the "eMarket STORAGE" authorised storage mechanism at www.emarketstorage.comand on the issuer's website www.immsi.it(section "Investors/Financial Reports/2021").
|
For further information:
|
|
Immsi Group Press Office
|
Immsi Group Investor Relations
|
Director Diego Rancati
|
Andrea Paroli
|
Via Broletto, 13 - 20121 Milan - Italy
|
P.zza Vilfredo Pareto, 3
|
Tel. +39 02.319612.19
|
46100 Mantua (IT)
|
E-mail: diego.rancati@immsi.it;
|
Tel. +39.0376.2541
|
Image Building
|
|
Tel. +39 02 89011300
|
|
E-mail: immsi@imagebuilding.it
|
Disclaimer
Immsi S.p.A. published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 10:21:04 UTC.