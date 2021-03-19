Log in
IMMSI S.P.A.

IMMSI S.P.A.

(IMS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Italian Stock Exchange - 03/19 11:09:01 am
0.4545 EUR   -0.55%
11:17aIMMSI S P A  : Publication of Notice of Call. Directors' Report filed
PU
07:45aIMMSI GROUP : 2020 draft financial statements
PU
03/08IMMSI S P A  : Notice of update Articles of Association
PU
Immsi S p A : Publication of Notice of Call. Directors' Report filed

03/19/2021 | 11:17am EDT
PRESS RELEASEPUBLICATION OF NOTICE OF CALL

DIRECTORS' REPORTS FILED

Mantua, 19 March 2021 - Immsi S.p.A. said that the notice of call for the company Annual General Meeting on 30 April 2021 on first call, and if necessary, on 14 May 2021 on second call, will be published in extract form in the daily newspaper "MF" - "Milano Finanza" on 20 March 2021. The extract is also available, together with the full text of the notice of call, the proxy forms and the Directors' Reports relating to items 3) and 4) on the agenda, on the company's institutional website www.immsi.it (section "Governance/General Meeting/Archive/2021") and on the central storage of regulated information system "eMarket STORAGE" available on the website www.emarketstorage.com.

For further information:

Immsi Group Press Office Director Diego Rancati

Via Broletto, 13 - 20121 Milan - Italy Tel. +39 02.319612.19

E-mail: diego.rancati@immsi.it

Image Building

Tel. +39 02.89011300

E-mail: immsi@imagebuilding.it

Immsi Group Investor Relations Andrea Paroli

P.zza Vilfredo Pareto, 3 46100 Mantua - (IT) Tel. +39 0376.2541

E-mail: andrea.paroli@immsi.it

Disclaimer

Immsi S.p.A. published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 15:16:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
