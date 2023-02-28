Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Immuneering Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMRX   US45254E1073

IMMUNEERING CORPORATION

(IMRX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-02-27 pm EST
4.800 USD   +2.35%
08:04aImmuneering Announces Participation in March Investor Conferences
GL
08:02aImmuneering Announces Participation in March Investor Conferences
AQ
02/27Immuneering to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Business Updates
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Immuneering Announces Participation in March Investor Conferences

02/28/2023 | 08:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a clinical-stage oncology company developing medicines for broad populations of cancer patients with an initial aim to develop a universal-RAS therapy, today announced that management will participate in two March investor conferences to share commentary around the company’s pipeline, platform, and business strategy. Participating will be Ben Zeskind, Ph.D., Co-Founder, and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Barrett, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Brett Hall, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, and Mallory Morales, CPA, Vice President of Finance, Treasurer.

Immuneering will participate in the following investor conferences:

Cowen 43rd Annual Health Care Conference (March 6 – 8, 2023)
Format: Panel Discussion and 1x1 Investor Meetings
Panel Discussion: Titled ‘Targeted Oncology’ on March 7 from 2:10 to 3:10 p.m. ET

Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference (March 13 – 15, 2023)
Format: Virtual Presentation and 1x1 Investor Meetings
Virtual Presentation: March 14 from 2:40 to 3:10 p.m. ET

The presentations will be webcast live and archived for 90 days in the Investor Relations section of Immuneering’s website at Events & Presentations.

About Immuneering Corporation

Immuneering is a clinical-stage oncology company developing medicines for broad populations of cancer patients with an initial aim to develop a universal-RAS therapy. The company aims to achieve universal activity through deep cyclic inhibition of the MAPK pathway, impacting cancer cells while sparing healthy cells. Immuneering’s lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, is in a Phase 1/2a study in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring RAS mutations. The company’s development pipeline also includes IMM-6-415, which is designed to have an accelerated cadence relative to IMM-1-104, as well as several early-stage programs. For more information, please visit www.immuneering.com

Media Contact:
Gina Nugent
Nugent Communications
617-460-3579
gina@nugentcommunications.com

Investor Contact:
Laurence Watts
Gilmartin Group
619-916-7620
laurence@gilmartinir.com


All news about IMMUNEERING CORPORATION
08:04aImmuneering Announces Participation in March Investor Conferences
GL
08:02aImmuneering Announces Participation in March Investor Conferences
AQ
02/27Immuneering to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Business ..
GL
02/27Immuneering to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Business ..
AQ
02/06North American Morning Briefing: Payrolls -3-
DJ
02/03Morgan Stanley Downgrades Immuneering to Underweight From Equal Weight, Adjusts Price T..
MT
01/31Immuneering To Present at Guggenheim 2023 Oncology Conference
GL
01/31Immuneering To Present at Guggenheim 2023 Oncology Conference
AQ
2022Immuneering Announces First Patient Dosed in its Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial of IMM-1-104..
GL
2022Immuneering Announces First Patient Dosed in its Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial of IMM-1-104..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on IMMUNEERING CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,42 M - -
Net income 2022 -52,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 95,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,41x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 127 M 127 M -
EV / Sales 2022 74,1x
EV / Sales 2023 551x
Nbr of Employees 74
Free-Float 69,4%
Chart IMMUNEERING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Immuneering Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IMMUNEERING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 4,80 $
Average target price 20,17 $
Spread / Average Target 320%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benjamin J. Zeskind President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mallory Morales Vice President-Finance
Robert J. Carpenter Chairman
Scott Barrett Chief Medical Officer
Brett Hall Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IMMUNEERING CORPORATION-1.03%127
MODERNA, INC.-23.02%53 419
LONZA GROUP AG25.67%45 042
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.2.27%38 794
SEAGEN INC.25.57%33 278
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-20.05%23 586