Immuneering : Management Change - Form 8-K/A

UNITED STATES

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): January 14, 2022

Immuneering Corporation

245 Main St.

Second Floor

Cambridge, MA02142

(617) 500-8080

Class A Common Stock, $0.001 par value per share IMRX The Nasdaq Global Market

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On January 18, 2022, Immuneering Corporation (the "Company") filed a Current Report on Form 8-K (the "Initial 8-K") disclosing that the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") elected Diana F. Hausman, MD to the Board as a Class I director, effective January 14, 2022. At the time of filing the Initial 8-K, the Board had not made a determination regarding any committee assignments for Dr. Hausman.

This Current Report on Form 8-K/A amends the Initial 8-K to disclose that on and effective September 15, 2022, upon the recommendation of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board (the "NCG Committee"), the Board appointed Dr. Hausman as a member of the Compensation Committee of the Board and as a member and Chair of the NCG Committee, replacing Mr. Carpenter on the NCG Committee.

