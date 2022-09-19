Advanced search
Immuneering : Management Change - Form 8-K/A

09/19/2022
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K/A

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of

the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): January 14, 2022

Immuneering Corporation

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-40675 26-1976972
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation or organization) 		(Commission
File Number) 		(I.R.S. Employer
Identification No.)

245 Main St.

Second Floor

Cambridge, MA02142

(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

(617) 500-8080

(Registrant's telephone number, include area code)

N/A

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

¨ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
¨ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered

Class A Common Stock, $0.001 par value per share

IMRX The Nasdaq Global Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company x

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On January 18, 2022, Immuneering Corporation (the "Company") filed a Current Report on Form 8-K (the "Initial 8-K") disclosing that the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") elected Diana F. Hausman, MD to the Board as a Class I director, effective January 14, 2022. At the time of filing the Initial 8-K, the Board had not made a determination regarding any committee assignments for Dr. Hausman.

This Current Report on Form 8-K/A amends the Initial 8-K to disclose that on and effective September 15, 2022, upon the recommendation of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board (the "NCG Committee"), the Board appointed Dr. Hausman as a member of the Compensation Committee of the Board and as a member and Chair of the NCG Committee, replacing Mr. Carpenter on the NCG Committee.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

IMMUNEERING CORPORATION
Date: September 19, 2022 By: /s/ Benjamin J. Zeskind
Name: Benjamin J. Zeskind, Ph.D.
Title: Co-Founder, President, Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Immuneering Corporation published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2022 20:39:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
