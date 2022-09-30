Immuneering Shares Up, Announces FDA Clearance of IND for Trial of IMM-1-104 Tumor Treatment

By Stephen Nakrosis

Shares of Immuneering Corp. were trading higher on the Nasdaq Friday, after the company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared its investigational new drug application for IMM-1-104 to treat advanced RAS mutant solid tumors.

At 11:40 a.m. ET, the company's shares were trading 18.83% higher, at $15.59 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company said the FDA's action paves the way for a Phase 1/2a clinical trial, adding it expects to enroll its first patient in the fourth quarter of this year.

