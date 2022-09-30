Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Immuneering Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IMRX   US45254E1073

IMMUNEERING CORPORATION

(IMRX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:37 2022-09-30 pm EDT
15.61 USD   +18.98%
12:04pImmuneering Shares Up, Announces FDA Clearance of IND for Trial of IMM-1-104 Tumor Treatment
DJ
09:18aSector Update: Health Care Stocks Gain Premarket Friday
MT
07:10aImmuneering Says FDA Clears Investigational New Drug Application for RAS Mutant Solid Tumors Therapy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Immuneering Shares Up, Announces FDA Clearance of IND for Trial of IMM-1-104 Tumor Treatment

09/30/2022 | 12:04pm EDT
By Stephen Nakrosis


Shares of Immuneering Corp. were trading higher on the Nasdaq Friday, after the company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared its investigational new drug application for IMM-1-104 to treat advanced RAS mutant solid tumors.

At 11:40 a.m. ET, the company's shares were trading 18.83% higher, at $15.59 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company said the FDA's action paves the way for a Phase 1/2a clinical trial, adding it expects to enroll its first patient in the fourth quarter of this year.


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-30-22 1203ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IMMUNEERING CORPORATION 20.27% 15.78 Delayed Quote.-18.86%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 0.41% 10786.1 Real-time Quote.-31.37%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,64 M - -
Net income 2022 -52,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 92,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,67x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 346 M 346 M -
EV / Sales 2022 396x
EV / Sales 2023 1 000x
Nbr of Employees 74
Free-Float 69,4%
