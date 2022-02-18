Correction: Immunicum AB: Immunicum AB (publ) Announces Q4 and Year-End Results 2021





The press release published yesterday at 08.00 CET did not include the quarterly report. The quarterly report is included in the press release below, which is otherwise identical to the previously published press release.





FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Erik Manting

Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: ir@immunicum.com



INVESTOR RELATIONS

Brendan Payne

Stern Investor Relations

Telephone: +1 212-698-8695

E-Mail: brendan.payne@sternir.com



MEDIA RELATIONS

Mario Brkulj

Valency Communications

Telephone: +49 160 9352 9951

E-mail: mbrkulj@valencycomms.eu



ABOUT IMMUNICUM AB (PUBL)



Immunicum is a biopharmaceutical company focused on tumor recurrence and hard-to-treat established tumors, two key challenges in oncology. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based therapies for solid and blood-borne tumors. Based in Sweden and the Netherlands, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm.

www.immunicum.com







---







OCTOBER-DECEMBER IN SUMMARY

Net sales for the period amounted to KSEK – (–).

Result for the period amounted to KSEK -32,844 (-47,880).

Earnings and diluted earnings per share totaled SEK -0.16 (-0.58).

Immunicum appoints Lotta Ferm as Chief Financial Officer.

Immunicum presented Phase II data demonstrating reduced minimal residual disease (MRD) and improved survival with DCP-001 treatment in AML patients at ASH 2021.

Immunicum completed the Phase Ib portion and confirmed the early closure of the ILIAD study. In Q4 2021, the company concluded a comprehensive oncology market analysis and decided to select Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors (GIST) as the development focus for ilixadencel in 2022.

Immunicum published DCP-001 mechanism of action in the journal Cells and presented the data at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting.

Immunicum and PCI Biotech extended their research collaboration to explore novel cancer vaccination treatments.

COVID-19

• To date, Immunicum has experienced only limited impact to its operations owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, resulting in a modest delay to the initiation of the Phase I ALISON study in ovarian cancer in the first half of 2021. For further information, please go to the risk section on page 19 in the full report.





SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER END OF PERIOD

• Immunicum transferred certain non-core patent rights for modified adenovirus to Elicera Therapeutics





FINANCIAL SUMMARY FOR THE OCTOBER-DECEMBER PERIOD AND THE FULL-YEAR 2021

Oct-Dec Oct-Dec Jan-Dec Jan-Dec KSEK unless otherwise stated 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating profit/loss -31,746 -46,646 -130,100 -86,027 Net profit/loss -32,844 -47,880 -133,410 -89,248 Earnings/loss per share, before and after dilution (SEK) -0.16 -0.58 -0.73 -1.17 Cash 155,313 167,643 155,313 167,643 Shareholders’ equity 656,742 661,094 656,742 661,094 Number of employees at the end of the period 30 28 29 29





CEO COMMENT

“Following the integration of DCprime and Immunicum in the first quarter of 2021, our teams in Sweden and the Netherlands grew together even more into one coherent, talented and very committed team. The expertise we have gathered and continue to build in order to advance our understanding of cancer immunology, the unique immune priming pathways induced by our products and the optimization of our manufacturing processes is a strong outcome and direct result of the merger.

Based on the clinical pipeline progress realized in 2021, Immunicum is in a position to address two major challenges in cancer therapy. First, the vast majority of cancer deaths is not related to the initial manifestation of the disease, but due to tumor recurrence. With our cancer relapse vaccination approach, we aim to prevent or delay tumor recurrence in cancers with a high relapse rate. Secondly, a large group of patients is suffering from tumors that respond poorly to existing therapies, including currently available cancer immunotherapies. Based on the clinical responses observed in a broad range of solid tumors, intratumoral immune priming could provide for novel therapeutic options for such hard-to-treat tumors.

We have made clear choices related to our clinical pipeline, with acute myeloid leukemia and gastrointestinal stromal tumors as the prioritized indications for our lead programs DCP-001 and ilixadencel, respectively. Both products are based on Immunicum’s strong expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology and combine competitive efficacy in the chosen indications with a benign safety profile and relative ease of administration.

Our R&D team has made significant progress in the further development of our manufacturing processes and remains dedicated to supporting the clinical pipeline development, including the development of next-generation immune primers.

We look forward to our Pipeline and Strategy Outlook event scheduled today, February 17, from 18.00-19.00 CET and to keeping our investors updated on the path set out for 2022 and beyond.

Erik Manting, Ph.D.

Chief Executive Officer”





The year-end report is available on: http://immunicum.se/investors/financial-reports/







FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2022

Year-End Report 2021 17 February 2022, at 08:00 am CET Publication of 2021 Annual Report 15 April 2022 Interim Report January – March 2022 10 May 2022, at 08:00 am CET Annual General Meeting 2022 10 May 2022 Interim Report January – June 2022 26 August 2022, at 08:00 am CET Interim Report January – September 2022 11 November 2022, at 08:00 am CET





The information contained in this report is that which Immunicum (publ), is obliged to publish in accordance with the Swedish Securities Market Act (SFS 2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on February 17, 2022, at 8:00 am CET.





Immunicum’s management team will present the financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021, and provide a pipeline and strategy outlook for 2022 today at 6:00pm CET (12:00pm EST) via a live webcast accessible through the company’s website: https://immunicum.se/investors/events-presentations/ or directly via: https://youtu.be/5-QtB8vhGRk



Questions for the management team can be sent to ir@immunicum.com prior to and during the event. A replay of the webcast will also be available at the corporate website following the live event.





