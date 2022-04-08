Log in
Immunicum : Item 11. Boards complete proposal regarding amendment of the articles of association

04/08/2022

04/08/2022 | 02:09am EDT
N.B The English version is an unofficialtranslation.

The board of directors' of Immunicum AB (publ), reg. no 556629-1786, (the "Company") complete proposal on resolution regarding amendment of the articles of association

The merger and integration of Immunicum and DCprime, subsequent directional pipeline decisions and promising novel R&D initiatives have resulted in a more comprehensive and broader long-term vision for the Company. The Company focuses on providing breakthrough maintenance therapies in a range of cancer indications and addressing hard-to-treat tumors using current and next-generation immune primers. To emphasize the integration of Immunicum and DCprime and the new strategic direction of the combined company the board of directors proposes that the annual general meeting resolves to amend § 1 of the articles of association regarding the Company's registered name in accordance with below.

  • The wording of § 1 is amended from "Bolagets företagsnamn är Immunicum AB (publ). Bolaget är publikt (publ)." (Eng. "The company's registered name is Immunicum AB (publ). The company is a public limited liability company (publ).") to "Bolagets företagsnamn är Mendus AB (publ). Bolaget är publikt (publ)." (Eng. "The company's registered name is Mendus AB (publ). The company is a public limited liability company (publ).")

The new articles of association are set out in Appendix A.

The board of directors, the CEO or the person appointed by the board of directors shall be entitled to take the minor adjustments of that may prove necessary in connection with the registration thereof.

For the present resolution to be registered it is required that the proposal is approved by shareholders holding more than two-thirds (2/3) of both the votes cast and the shares represented at the meeting.

_________________

Stockholm, April 2022

Immunicum AB (publ)

Styrelsen

Disclaimer

Immunicum AB published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 06:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
