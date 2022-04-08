Immunicum : Item 12. - Appendix B - Complete terms for warrants 2022 - 2025

N.B. The English text is an unofficial translation.

Bilaga B

Appendix B

VILLKOR FÖR TECKNINGSOPTIONER SERIE 2021/2024 B AVSEENDE NYTECKNING AV AKTIER I IMMUNICUM AB (PUBL)

TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF WARRANTS OF SERIES 2021/2024 B TO SUBSCRIBE FOR NEW SHARES IN IMMUNICUM AB (PUBL)

§ 1 Definitioner / Definitions

I föreliggande villkor ska följande benämningar ha den innebörd som angivits nedan.

In these terms and conditions, the following terms shall have the meanings stated below.

"Aktie" aktie i Bolaget; "Share" a share in the Company; "Avstämningsbolag" bolag som har infört avstämningsförbehåll i bolagsordningen och anslutit sina aktier till Euroclear; "Central Securities a company whose articles of association contain an article stating that the Depository Company" company's shares must be registered in a central securities depository register and whose shares are registered through Euroclear; "Avstämningskonto" konto vid Euroclear för registrering av sådana finansiella instrument som anges i lagen (1998:1479) om värdepapperscentraler och kontoföring av finansiella instrument; "Central Securities an account with Euroclear for registering such financial instruments as Depository Account" referred to in the Financial Instruments Accounting Act (1998:1479); "Bankdag" dag som i Sverige inte är söndag eller annan allmän helgdag eller som beträffande betalning av skuldebrev inte är likställd med allmän helgdag i Sverige; "Banking Day" any day in Sweden which is not a Sunday or other public holiday, or which, with respect to payment of notes, is not equated with a public holiday in Sweden; "Bolaget" Immunicum AB (publ), org.nr 556629-1786; "Company" Immunicum AB (publ), reg. no. 556629-1786; "Euroclear" Euroclear Sweden AB; "Euroclear" Euroclear Sweden AB; "Innehavare" innehavare av Optionsrätt med rätt till Teckning av nya Aktier; "Holder" any person who is a holder of a Warrant Certificate entitling to Subscription for new Shares;

"Marknadsplats" Nasdaq Stockholm eller annan liknande reglerad eller oreglerad marknad; "Marketplace" Nasdaq Stockholm or another equivalent regulated or non-regulated market; "Optionsbevis" bevis till vilket knutits ett visst antal Optionsrätter; "Warrant Certificate" a certificate which is linked to a certain number of Warrants; "Optionsrätt" rätt att teckna Aktie mot kontant betalning; "Warrant" the right to subscribe for new Shares in exchange for payment in cash; "Teckning" teckning av Aktier som sker med stöd av Optionsrätt; och "Subscription" subscription for new Shares exercised through a Warrant; and "Teckningskurs" den kurs till vilken Teckning av ny Aktie kan ske. "Subscription Price" the price at which Subscription for new Shares may take place.

§ 2 Optionsrätter / Warrants

Det sammanlagda antalet Optionsrätter uppgår till högst 3 000 000. Bolaget håller ett register över Optionsrätterna. Om Innehavare begär det kan som representation för Optionsrätt ett Optionsbevis ställt till viss man eller order lämnas till Innehavaren.

The total number of Warrants shall be not more than 3,000,000. The Company keeps a register of Holders of the Warrants. If any Holder requests a representation of Warrant, a Warrant Certificate issued to a certain person or order may be delivered to the Holder.

Om Bolaget är Avstämningsbolag får Bolagets styrelse fatta beslut om att Optionsrätterna ska registreras på Avstämningskonto. Vid sådant förhållande ska inga Optionsbevis eller andra värdepapper ges ut. Innehavare ska på Bolagets anmaning vara skyldig att omedelbart till Bolaget eller Euroclear inlämna samtliga Optionsbevis representerande Optionsrätter samt meddela Bolaget erforderliga uppgifter om värdepapperskonto på vilket Innehavarens Optionsrätter ska registreras.

In the event the Company is a Central Securities Depository Company, the board of directors of the Company shall be entitled to resolve that the Warrants be registered on a Central Securities Depository Account. In the event such resolution is adopted, no Warrant Certificates or other securities shall be issued. At the request of the Company, Holders shall be obliged to surrender immediately to the Company or Euroclear all Warrant Certificates representing Warrants and to provide the Company with the requisite details of the securities account on which the Holder's Warrants are to be registered.

För det fall Bolagets styrelse fattat beslut enligt andra stycket ovan, ska styrelsen därefter vara oförhindrad att, med de begränsningar som må följa av lag eller annan författning, fatta beslut om att Optionsrätterna inte längre ska vara registrerade på Avstämningskonto.

In the event the board of directors of the Company adopts a resolution in accordance with the second paragraph above, subject to any applicable statutory or regulatory limitations, the board of directors shall thereafter be at liberty to resolve that the Warrants are no longer to be registered on a Central Securities Depository Account.

§ 3 Rätt att teckna nya Aktier / Right to subscribe for new Shares

Innehavaren ska ha rätt att under perioden från och med den 1 september 2025 till och med den 31 oktober 2025, eller till och med den tidigare eller senare dag som kan följa av § 8 nedan, för varje Optionsrätt teckna en ny Aktie.

The Holder shall be entitled to subscribe for one new Share for each Warrant during the period commencing 1 September 2025 up to and including 31 October 2025, or up to and including such earlier or later date as may follow from section 8 below.

Varje teckningsoption ska berättiga till teckning av en (1) aktie i Bolaget till en teckningskurs om 140 procent av det volymvägda medeltalet av de under från och med den 11 maj 2022 till och med den 24 maj 2022 noterade betalkurserna (enligt kurslista på Nasdaq Stockholm där Bolagets aktie är noterad) för aktie i Bolaget (dock ej lägre än aktiens kvotvärde). Dag utan notering av betalkurs ska inte ingå i beräkningen.

Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) share in the Company at a subscription price corresponding to 140 percent of the volume-weighted average price for the Company's share (on Nasdaq Stockholm) during the period commencing on 11 May 2022 up to and including 24 May 2022 (however, the subscription price may not be less than the share's quota value). Day without price quotation shall not be included in the assessment.

Eventuell överkurs vid Teckning av Aktie ska tillföras den fria överkursfonden.

Any share premium upon Subscription of a Share shall be transferred to the unrestricted premium reserve.

Omräkning av Teckningskurs liksom av det antal nya Aktier som varje Optionsrätt berättigar till Teckning av, kan äga rum i de fall som framgår av § 8 nedan.

The Subscription Price, as well as the number of new Shares to which each Warrant entitles the Holder to Subscribe, may be recalculated in the cases set forth in section 8 below.

Bolaget ska vara skyldigt att om Innehavare så påkallar under ovan angiven tid, emittera det antal Aktier som avses med anmälan om Teckning.

Upon demand by a Holder during the period stated above, the Company shall be obliged to issue the number of Shares to which an application for Subscription relates.

§ 4 Teckning av Aktier / Subscription of Shares

Under tid Bolaget är Avstämningsbolag och Optionsrätt är registrerad på Avstämningskonto ska följande gälla. Vid Teckning ska ifylld anmälningssedel enligt fastställt formulär inges till Bolaget eller ett av Bolaget anvisat kontoförande institut.

The following shall apply in the event the Company is a Central Securities Depository Company and the Warrants are registered on a Central Securities Depository Account. The Warrants may be exercised through a written application for Subscription to the Company or to the designated Central Securities Depository Company.

Om Bolaget inte är Avstämningsbolag eller om Optionsrätt inte är registrerad på Avstämningskonto ska Teckning ske genom skriftlig anmälan på teckningslista till Bolaget varvid antalet Optionsrätter som utnyttjas ska anges. Vid Teckning ska Innehavare i förekommande fall inlämna motsvarande Optionsbevis till Bolaget.

In the event the Company is not a Central Securities Depository Company or if the Warrants are not registered on a Central Securities Depository Account, the Warrants may be exercised through a written application for Subscription to the Company, stating the number of Warrants which are to be exercised. In conjunction with a Subscription, the Holder shall, where applicable, surrender corresponding Warrant Certificates to the Company.

§ 5 Betalning / Payment

Vid Teckning ska betalning samtidigt erläggas kontant för det antal Aktier som Teckningen avser.

Simultaneously with the Subscription, payment in cash shall be made for the number of Shares to which the Subscription relates.

§ 6 Införande i aktiebok m.m. / Entry in the share register, etc.

Om Bolaget är Avstämningsbolag vid Teckning verkställs Teckning och tilldelning genom att de nya Aktierna interimistiskt registreras på Avstämningskonto genom Bolagets försorg. Sedan registrering hos Bolagsverket ägt rum, blir registreringen på Avstämningskonto slutgiltig. Som framgår av § 8 nedan, senareläggs i vissa fall tidpunkten för sådan slutgiltig registrering på Avstämningskonto.

In the event the Company is a Central Securities Depository Company at the time of Subscription, Subscription shall be effected through the Company ensuring the interim registration of the new Shares on a Central Securities Depository Account. Following registration at the Swedish Companies Registration Office, the registration on a Central Securities Depository Account shall become final. As stated in section 8 below, in certain cases the date of such final registration on a Central Securities Depository Account may be postponed.

Om Bolaget inte är Avstämningsbolag vid Teckningen, verkställs Teckning och tilldelning genom att de nya Aktierna tas upp i Bolagets aktiebok varefter registrering ska ske hos Bolagsverket.

In the event the Company is not a Central Securities Depository Company at the time of Subscription, Subscription shall be effected by the new Shares being entered as Shares in the Company's share register and subsequently being registered at the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

§ 7 Rätt till vinstutdelning / Entitlement to dividends

Om Bolaget är Avstämningsbolag medför Aktie som tillkommit på grund av Teckning rätt till vinstutdelning första gången på den avstämningsdag för utdelning som infaller närmast efter det att Teckning verkställts.

In the event the Company is a Central Securities Depository Company, Shares which are newly issued following Subscription shall carry an entitlement to participate in dividends for the first time on the next record date for dividends which occurs after Subscription is effected.

Om Bolaget inte är Avstämningsbolag medför Aktie som tillkommit på grund av Teckning i förekommande fall rätt till vinstutdelning första gången på närmast följande bolagsstämma efter det att Teckning verkställts.

In the event the Company is not a Central Securities Depository Company, Shares which are newly issued following Subscription shall entitle the holder to a dividend, where relevant, at the first general meeting following the date which occurs after Subscription is effected.

§ 8 Omräkning av Teckningskurs m.m. / Recalculation of Subscription Price, etc.

Genomför Bolaget någon av nedan angivna åtgärder gäller, beträffande den rätt som tillkommer Innehavare, vad som följer enligt nedan.

In the following situations, the following shall apply with respect to the rights which shall vest in Holders.

Inte i något fall ska dock omräkning enligt bestämmelserna i denna § 8 kunna leda till att Teckningskursen understiger kvotvärdet på Bolagets Aktier.

Recalculation according to the provisions in this section 8 shall under no circumstances cause the Subscription Price to be less than the quotient value of the Company's Shares.

A. Fondemission / Bonus issue

Genomför Bolaget en fondemission ska Teckning - där Teckning görs på sådan tid, att den inte kan verkställas senast tre veckor före bolagsstämma, som beslutar om emissionen - verkställas först sedan stämman beslutat om denna. Aktier, som tillkommit på grund av Teckning verkställd efter emissionsbeslutet, registreras interimistiskt på Avstämningskonto, vilket innebär att de inte har rätt att delta i emissionen. Slutlig registrering på Avstämningskonto sker först efter avstämningsdagen för emissionen.

In the event the Company carries out a bonus issue, where Subscription is made in such time that it cannot be effected by no later than three weeks prior to the general meeting at which a bonus issue resolution is to be adopted, Subscription may be effected only after such a general meeting has adopted a resolution thereon. Shares which vest as a consequence of Subscription effected following the bonus issue resolution shall be the subject of interim registration on a Central Securities Depository Account, and accordingly shall not be entitled to participate in the bonus issue. Final registration on a Central Securities Depository Account shall take place only after the record date for the bonus issue.

Om Bolaget inte är Avstämningsbolag vid tiden för bolagsstämmans beslut om emission, ska Aktier som tillkommit på grund av Teckning som verkställts genom att de nya Aktierna tagits upp i aktieboken som interimsaktier vid tidpunkten för bolagsstämmans beslut ha rätt att delta i emissionen.

In the event the Company is not a Central Securities Depository Company at the time a new issue resolution is adopted by the general meeting, Shares which vest as a consequence of Subscription effected through the new Shares being entered in the Company's share register as interim shares on the date of the general meeting's resolution, shall be entitled to participate in the new issue.

Vid Teckning som verkställs efter beslutet om fondemission tillämpas en omräknad Teckningskurs liksom en omräkning av det antal Aktier som varje Optionsrätt berättigar till Teckning av.

In the case of Subscription which is effected following a bonus issue resolution, a recalculated Subscription Price shall be applied, as well as a recalculation of the number of Shares to which each Warrant provides an entitlement to Subscribe.

Omräkningarna utförs av Bolaget enligt följande formel:

The recalculations shall be made by the Company based on the following formulae:

omräknad Teckningskurs